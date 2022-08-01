 Skip to content
Vitro forklift accident claims woman's life. How many kids was she trying to have?
    More: Sad, English-language films, WICHITA COUNTY, American films, Wichita County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, Death, United States, Melvin Joyner  
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anybody seen Klaus lately?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vitro the Forklift is my porn name.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone shook hands with danger.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say she's...
<puts on sunglasses>
Un-Vitro...

//YEEEAAAHHHHH

//<takes off sunglasses to reveal a faint tear, and decades of existential pain>
//<puts sunglasses back on, because it's fark>
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Company we get glass from. Used to be an arm of PPG. Wonder if our next delivery is going to be delayed.

/You'd think that people that have been doing this for 80+ years would have their safety protocols figured out by now.
 
leftshue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KLAAAAAUUUUUS!

https://youtu.be/KJdrQXyfhnk (won't let me embed.  boo.)
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was trying to conceive with her husband Klaus.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was run over by a forklift. Yet they have to do an autopsy?

Seems more like they'd have to put her back together instead.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
run over by forklift must be a horrible way to go.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll answer your question with a question. How made embryos does it take to require a forklift to load them.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This counts as an illegal abortion in like, 15 states.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: I'll answer your question with a question. How made embryos does it take to require a forklift to load them.


Only one if it's big enough.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Company we get glass from. Used to be an arm of PPG. Wonder if our next delivery is going to be delayed.

/You'd think that people that have been doing this for 80+ years would have their safety protocols figured out by now.


Off chance that it was one of those just damnably bad luck things.  Stuck on or unsteerable forklift, or she tripped and pretty much flew into the path of it, who knows.  Not that I'd bet money on that - the money would go in, "Somebody was in a hurry or not paying attention and farked up."

/and no, it wouldn't have to be her
//everybody needs to be paying attention
///'cause it ain't just you
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she get in the middle of a fight between Rocky and Ken?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Vitro forklift accident claims woman's life


Some women are just naturals with heavy equipment. And sexier:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dbaggins: run over by forklift must be a horrible way to go.


Not as horrible as getting caught in the gears of a combine or having your nuts bit off by a Laplander...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Amateur

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim: dbaggins: run over by forklift must be a horrible way to go.

Not as horrible as getting caught in the gears of a combine or having your nuts bit off by a Laplander...


Or boiling to death in a giant vat of soup
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: REDARMYVODKA: Company we get glass from. Used to be an arm of PPG. Wonder if our next delivery is going to be delayed.

/You'd think that people that have been doing this for 80+ years would have their safety protocols figured out by now.

Off chance that it was one of those just damnably bad luck things.  Stuck on or unsteerable forklift, or she tripped and pretty much flew into the path of it, who knows.  Not that I'd bet money on that - the money would go in, "Somebody was in a hurry or not paying attention and farked up."

/and no, it wouldn't have to be her
//everybody needs to be paying attention
///'cause it ain't just you


More than likely the lady that got runover wasn't paying attention and walked in front of or behind the forklift.  Smashed, pinched, or a load falling on someone is operator error.  Getting run over is on the person that just got turned into a red smear.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dbaggins: run over by forklift must be a horrible way to go.


I was actually witness to a co-worker that was walking down the aisle of a factory, when a temp forklift driver came around the corner way too fast with a 12' tall wrapped pallet of books, (scholastic) saw her too late, and did the worst thing possible. He tried to whip around and do a 180° turn, but all he managed to do was crush this little 5'4" 100 lb woman under a mountain of books. Broke both of her hips and 3 vertebrae. She just so happened to live down the road, and was a friend's aunt, so I would take her food and check in on her (and her smoking hot daughter) once a week or so. What? I was 18
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: RedVentrue: I'll answer your question with a question. How made embryos does it take to require a forklift to load them.

Only one if it's big enough.


The embryo, or the forklift?
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of the summer jobs I did was working in a coffee-making factory.  First summer I did that, I spent 3 days of the week at their remote warehouse filling custom orders for the delivery/sales folk, which involved forklift work (this was back into late 80s, prior to any kind of licensing needed for forklifts).  First day, I'm getting a walking tour of this warehouse, and I noted the sizeable (read:  forklift-sized) damage to the big steel storage racks in the center of the warehouse.

My trainer gives me a mopey grin, "Justin and I were racing last month and he wiped out."

I can see perhaps things have not changed all that much in the last three decades or so.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Company we get glass from. Used to be an arm of PPG. Wonder if our next delivery is going to be delayed.

/You'd think that people that have been doing this for 80+ years would have their safety protocols figured out by now.


All it takes is one tired employee or the dumbass that screws around to cause an accident.
The safety classes are usually pretty short and amount to pay attention if your driving or around a forklift.

We used to have a guy who raced forklifts in the plant. Luckily no incidents happened.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: REDARMYVODKA: Company we get glass from. Used to be an arm of PPG. Wonder if our next delivery is going to be delayed.

/You'd think that people that have been doing this for 80+ years would have their safety protocols figured out by now.

Off chance that it was one of those just damnably bad luck things.  Stuck on or unsteerable forklift, or she tripped and pretty much flew into the path of it, who knows.  Not that I'd bet money on that - the money would go in, "Somebody was in a hurry or not paying attention and farked up."

/and no, it wouldn't have to be her
//everybody needs to be paying attention
///'cause it ain't just you

More than likely the lady that got runover wasn't paying attention and walked in front of or behind the forklift.  Smashed, pinched, or a load falling on someone is operator error.  Getting run over is on the person that just got turned into a red smear.


If it more likely, but it isn't invariable.  Weird shiat does go down - so I try not to assume entirely.  Best I can do
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jeebus Saves: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: REDARMYVODKA: Company we get glass from. Used to be an arm of PPG. Wonder if our next delivery is going to be delayed.

/You'd think that people that have been doing this for 80+ years would have their safety protocols figured out by now.

Off chance that it was one of those just damnably bad luck things.  Stuck on or unsteerable forklift, or she tripped and pretty much flew into the path of it, who knows.  Not that I'd bet money on that - the money would go in, "Somebody was in a hurry or not paying attention and farked up."

/and no, it wouldn't have to be her
//everybody needs to be paying attention
///'cause it ain't just you

More than likely the lady that got runover wasn't paying attention and walked in front of or behind the forklift.  Smashed, pinched, or a load falling on someone is operator error.  Getting run over is on the person that just got turned into a red smear.

If it more likely, but it isn't invariable.  Weird shiat does go down - so I try not to assume entirely.  Best I can do


Bleagh - It is more likely.  My fingers and brain are shiat this morning it seems
 
gkcook
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: REDARMYVODKA: Company we get glass from. Used to be an arm of PPG. Wonder if our next delivery is going to be delayed.

/You'd think that people that have been doing this for 80+ years would have their safety protocols figured out by now.

Off chance that it was one of those just damnably bad luck things.  Stuck on or unsteerable forklift, or she tripped and pretty much flew into the path of it, who knows.  Not that I'd bet money on that - the money would go in, "Somebody was in a hurry or not paying attention and farked up."

/and no, it wouldn't have to be her
//everybody needs to be paying attention
///'cause it ain't just you


So many ways to die when you aren't paying attention on a forklift.

We had a lady that was trying to make a bale of cardboard and it got stuck when she was trying to eject it.  Then she uses a stick of rebar to try to help unjam it and she gets THAT stuck.   So she jumps on the electric forklift we use to unload trucks with the intention of pulling the cardboard bale out... Only she forgot about the long stick of rebar she had left in the bale and she somehow impaled herself on it.

She lived but was in critical condition overnight.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: LZeitgeist: RedVentrue: I'll answer your question with a question. How made embryos does it take to require a forklift to load them.

Only one if it's big enough.

The embryo, or the forklift?


Yes.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.