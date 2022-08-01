 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Waitress explains why she automatically gives the man the bill. For some reason or other, not everyone agrees with her (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When you're serving a couple so you automatically give the bill to the man without even asking if they're going to split it because my girlies deserve nothing less than princess treatment."

More than just sexist, she's awfully heteronormative.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not give it to whoever asked for it, or set it somewhere between the two?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why not give it to whoever asked for it, or set it somewhere between the two?


Oh Jesus Christ, yes!  Once, my wife asked for the check at a restuarant.  The server brought the check and set it directly in front of me.  She then handed over her debit card (we have one account, so it matters not one whit which of us pays).  Server took the card from her, went away to process it, then returned and placed the receipt - and the card - directly in front of me.  She very pointedly moved them to her side and signed the receipt.  When the server returned to pick it up, they stared intently at the space in front of me until my wife indicated the receipt was in front of her.  At no point in the entire time did I say anything to the server, or interact with any of the items in this exchange.  Partly in morbid fascination, and partially because I wanted to have sex again, ever.

Another time, my wife paid and that server was perfectly fine, but a woman at the next table chided my wife with "Dear, make him pay"  My wife's response "Go fark yourself"

If you are wondering, whichever one of us finishes eating first pays.  Usually this is me, but it varies.  And if you want to lose any tip whatsoever, act like she's my chattel - I dare you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also important to note, there are some servers, like in all jobs, that are just not really aware of their surroundings and just do it because... that's all they know. There's no thought involved... they just go "man gets check, man gets check, man gets check..."

I would always look for eye contact when doing a table. The person that wants the check would generally be the one looking at you for it. Otherwise just place it in the middle. and circle back when they put a card on it or wave or whatever.

If you let this kind of sh*t bother you though... my god.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most diners are actually unaware of how the billing process is required to work in restaurants. The bill should always go to whomever at the table first makes eye contact with the server as they are approaching the table with it. In situations where nobody is making eye contact with the server, it becomes incumbent upon the server to make eye contact with one of the diners. This is true even in cases where the diners are actively avoiding the server's gaze, although in those situations the server is permitted to engage in more aggressive efforts to achieve eye contact than the customary throat clearing. If everyone at the table is able to avoid eye contact with the server for a period of three minutes or longer, the bill is considered invalid and the diners may leave the establishment without paying.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Girlies are princesses who deserve special care


Sounds like something a misogynistic conservative would say
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would always look for eye contact when doing a table. The person that wants the check would generally be the one looking at you for it. Otherwise just place it in the middle. and circle back when they put a card on it or wave or whatever.


Yup.

1, Give it to whoever asked or signaled for the check

2. Barring that, just put it in the center of the farking table
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Most diners are actually unaware of how the billing process is required to work in restaurants. The bill should always go to whomever at the table first makes eye contact with the server as they are approaching the table with it. In situations where nobody is making eye contact with the server, it becomes incumbent upon the server to make eye contact with one of the diners. This is true even in cases where the diners are actively avoiding the server's gaze, although in those situations the server is permitted to engage in more aggressive efforts to achieve eye contact than the customary throat clearing. If everyone at the table is able to avoid eye contact with the server for a period of three minutes or longer, the bill is considered invalid and the diners may leave the establishment without paying.


Pro-tip: Ask for a braille menu when you're being seated.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If everyone at the table is able to avoid eye contact with the server for a period of three minutes or longer, the bill is considered invalid and the diners may leave the establishment without paying.


You joke, but the one time I dropped a check without looking at someone for confirmation, I came back to an empty book as I looked up and watched the couple drive off out of the parking lot.

So, in summation, you owe me $26.50. About $43,972 if we're factoring in inflation.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And for extra trolling...

What do you think of men who say, "I'll have the [something] and SHE'LL have the [something]"?

And what if one person pays and one person tips?

TIPPING THREAD!

/ tired and bored after work
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JessieL: "When you're serving a couple so you automatically give the bill to the man without even asking if they're going to split it because my girlies deserve nothing less than princess treatment."

More than just sexist, she's awfully heteronormative.


If we start normalizing heterosexual behavior soon there will be millions of them all over the place!!!!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bostonguy: What do you think of men who say, "I'll have the [something] and SHE'LL have the [something]"?


Acceptable in two situations: The she is not present, or the she is a child (As in, small enough to have difficulty ordering on her own).

/Of course, it also works for he in those same situations.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JessieL: Pocket Ninja: Most diners are actually unaware of how the billing process is required to work in restaurants. The bill should always go to whomever at the table first makes eye contact with the server as they are approaching the table with it. In situations where nobody is making eye contact with the server, it becomes incumbent upon the server to make eye contact with one of the diners. This is true even in cases where the diners are actively avoiding the server's gaze, although in those situations the server is permitted to engage in more aggressive efforts to achieve eye contact than the customary throat clearing. If everyone at the table is able to avoid eye contact with the server for a period of three minutes or longer, the bill is considered invalid and the diners may leave the establishment without paying.

Pro-tip: Ask for a braille menu when you're being seated.


Scratch and sniff menu please.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is placed in a neutral territory on the table.  Then the waitstaff can bet on who takes the check and whether the person who doesn't has a cromulent reason for not grabbing it.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I now know why so many folks here have issues keeping someone interested in them.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let's be offended by everything anyone says or does. Unclench and let it go FFS. Call it an idiosyncratic episode and just let it go.
 
Klivian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Please stop giving the S*n attention, evil garbage rag isn't fit to line birdcages
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My wife carries the card to the joint account and I usually don't so she usually pays if we're out together. It's easier that way since she usually manages the bills too. We seldom have problems with that though.
I mean, I don't even know how that fits in gender norms. Like the man was the traditional breadwinner but didn't the stay-at-home wife usually manage household finances? Or maybe not? I don't know, I'm not old enough for that baloney.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, if she gives the check to me I just hand it to my GF. Sometimes my GF speaks up and says, "Give it to me." What's the problem here?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Why not give it to whoever asked for it, or set it somewhere between the two?


That's what I did. If someone didn't specifically ask for it, I just set it on the table in the middle.

Of course, people can't use common sense or follow instructions. First, I would ask them to leave it upright until they are ready, and then I would come get it. if they followed this simple instruction, I could see from across the building if they were ready to pay, and I didn't end up bothering them.

Half the time, someone would grab the thing and hoard it. But not pay, at least for awhile. So I had to keep coming back and following up. And then sometimes the OTHER person would pay anyway. WTF?

But yeah, middle of the table is the best way to stay out of trouble here. I think once some dude asked why I didn't hand hm the ticket, but the rest of the people weren't so farking controlling.
 
redmid17
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: bostonguy: What do you think of men who say, "I'll have the [something] and SHE'LL have the [something]"?

Acceptable in two situations: The she is not present, or the she is a child (As in, small enough to have difficulty ordering on her own).

/Of course, it also works for he in those same situations.


I'll toss in a third. It's not uncommon for my GF to tell me what she wants and then have me order it. She doesn't like talking to people and I love it. Not worth fighting over
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So she assumed someone's gender?
 
pd2001
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Since this was in the Sun, I now doubt the existence of waitresses, customers, checks, restaurants, and princesses.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Give it to me and you might not get a good tip.
/Girlfriend give much better tips than me
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My wife used to love to go to Chi-Chis back before they killed all those people* Anyway she claimed that one waitress would look at me and say What are you having Sweetie then turn to her and say what do you want
Also one time a waitress told us they had been talking about us in the kitchen because we came so often and my wife always got the same thing the ride home was brutal,why are they talking about us, why do they care what I eat, So what that I like to eat the same thing etc


*I was actually up for a job in Beaver Valley in 2002 I eonder if we would have gotten Hep c in that outbreak
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I prefer the server leave the bill at some other table than ours altogether.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

redmid17: Bootleg: bostonguy: What do you think of men who say, "I'll have the [something] and SHE'LL have the [something]"?

Acceptable in two situations: The she is not present, or the she is a child (As in, small enough to have difficulty ordering on her own).

/Of course, it also works for he in those same situations.

I'll toss in a third. It's not uncommon for my GF to tell me what she wants and then have me order it. She doesn't like talking to people and I love it. Not worth fighting over


Hard to tell from the Waiter's point of view, though.

Oh, a forth: Translation. It's possible the other party doesn't speak a language the waiter speaks, so the ordering party is translating for them.
 
rick42
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And for extra trolling...

What do you think of men who say, "I'll have the [something] and SHE'LL have the [something]"?


"She" is utterly unacceptable. A gentleman says, "And the lady will have..."

/ducks and runs
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So this shiat article and waitress' clickbait reasoning aside, yeah usually you drop off near the guy. It's just a social thing and law of averages means that's what side your gonna drop it unless you want to awkwardly ask every time. Also a lot more "letting the guy pay" happens when the money all comes from the woman.

I was an at home dad for 4 years but was always the money person in the relationship even before kids, and I still usually paid. My wife also thought I would prefer to pay, but I also knew our account balances and generally loaded my account with most of her paychecks anyway so it was part of our accounting I guess.
I would be curious if any of you had a similar situation with the woman being the breadwinner AND the money person. Did she pay or make sure you were loaded with cash? Although nowadays we use the same rewards credit card everywhere so keeping the account loaded wouldn't matter for us anymore (loading it as a pay option on her phone is very convenient, it's a Costco one and we are already sharing the membership so can't get two physical cards).
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to go out to dinner with a friend of mine on a frequent basis. I was usually dressed in business casual male attire, and he was dressed in a t-shirt and ripped jeans. It was a running joke between us for years that servers always put the check in front of me, like I was treating a homeless guy to a free meal.
 
redmid17
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rick42: bostonguy: And for extra trolling...

What do you think of men who say, "I'll have the [something] and SHE'LL have the [something]"?

"She" is utterly unacceptable. A gentleman says, "And the lady will have..."

/ducks and runs


Look now matter how much I'm paying for her company, I will never refer to an escort as a lady. At best she get "lady of the night," which I'd argue is entirely too formal for an Olive Garden family reunion meal anyway.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, I have my wife trained. She always pays.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So what that I like to eat the same thing etc


At work, we all order delivery in batches from food apps (the company pays).

I usually order from the same place and (a few coworkers will usually join in). Everyone laughs. Fark 'em. I found a place that has large portions of healthy food at a decent price. It's perfect.

/ CSB
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's totally not cool. How does the waitress know the woman is going to put out?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...my girlies"? Where the hell does she work? Some of my misspent youth was dedicated to high end service industry. You can smell a lack of decorum a mile away.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rick42: bostonguy: And for extra trolling...

What do you think of men who say, "I'll have the [something] and SHE'LL have the [something]"?

"She" is utterly unacceptable. A gentleman says, "And the lady will have..."


... two Cokes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's been my experience that cultivating a resting murder face is the cure-all. I'm rarely harassed or even questioned as I go about my life.

/also helps that I look like an adult now I suppose
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I could possibly care less where the bill is placed on the table.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Some of my misspent youth was dedicated to high end service industry


Pics or GTFO

/ joking

// maybe
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More to the point, you turn your tables, but you don't make the diners feel rushed. A particular person will usually ask for the check. Give it to that person.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And for extra trolling...

What do you think of men who say, "I'll have the [something] and SHE'LL have the [something]"?

And what if one person pays and one person tips?

TIPPING THREAD!

/ tired and bored after work


If they order hotdogs how much ketchup is the right amount?

Also Pinapple on pizza is the only way to eat it.

And did you hear about that Jewish restaurant in NY that does circumcisions?


I think that about covers all the explosive arguments on here unless Bernie Sanders announces he's running for president again.

Oh wait one more, I don't pee in public so women shouldn't be allowed to breastfeed!
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phalamir: a woman at the next table chided my wife with "Dear, make him pay"  My wife's response "Go fark yourself"


I like your wife.

/not that way
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Most diners are actually unaware of how the billing process is required to work in restaurants. The bill should always go to whomever at the table first makes eye contact with the server as they are approaching the table with it. In situations where nobody is making eye contact with the server, it becomes incumbent upon the server to make eye contact with one of the diners. This is true even in cases where the diners are actively avoiding the server's gaze, although in those situations the server is permitted to engage in more aggressive efforts to achieve eye contact than the customary throat clearing. If everyone at the table is able to avoid eye contact with the server for a period of three minutes or longer, the bill is considered invalid and the diners may leave the establishment without paying.


"Restaurant owners hate this simple, secret way to get free food."
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If she want to pay she can reach over and pay it. Or have her card on the table. My wife sometimes does. She never pays utilities or the mortgage tho.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who she hands the bill to if it's two gay people that are both feminine?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, missing was server explains why it's an abomination to take unclean credit cards from women?   Did anyone see that somewhere and I missed it?   My wife has a Discover that is better for restaurants.  She also doesn't need to put on her reading glasses for a card and finally balances the books and pays the bills.  She'll pick up the check and hand over her card   It's not really a problem.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: It's been my experience that cultivating a resting murder face is the cure-all. I'm rarely harassed or even questioned as I go about my life.

/also helps that I look like an adult now I suppose


Some people just have that look that says "talk to me stranger" even when you want every person on earth to DIAF.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Who she hands the bill to if it's two gay people that are both feminine?


Whoever is wearing more flannel?

/ so sorry
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: So this shiat article and waitress' clickbait reasoning aside, yeah usually you drop off near the guy. It's just a social thing and law of averages means that's what side your gonna drop it unless you want to awkwardly ask every time. Also a lot more "letting the guy pay" happens when the money all comes from the woman.


Not all dates have a man and a woman on them.

Hl, not all dining pairs are romantic, regardless of gender.

There is absolutely no reason a server can't place the check reasonably equidistant from both parties. If they can do it when it's two men eating dinner, they can do it when it's a man and a woman.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I forgot another one, passing and moving to the right while driving and speed limits.

/I think my cocaine intake might be getting too high lately btw
 
