TikTok has a brilliant lifehack to make airline travel easier: Request wheelchair service and skip the lines
41
556 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2022 at 1:50 PM



ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, stop encouraging selfish a-holes to ruin something some people desperately need.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world would be a much better place without social media. Oh, and without the morons who use social media as well.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If somebody gets caught doing this, have the luggage handlers do to their kneecaps what they do to your bags.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I believe those people should be given priority boarding... applauded and showered with champagne as they board... then, when at altitude, they should be shoved out of the f*cking airlock.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Life-hack:  make them earn their special airline status.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: FFS, stop encouraging selfish a-holes to ruin something some people desperately need.


^^^THIS SO MUCH.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also park in handicap spaces, they're always empty anyway amirite?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My support goat is also handicapped.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: If somebody gets caught doing this, have the luggage handlers do to their kneecaps what they do to your bags.


Send them to Cleveland?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Common decency is dead.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And all these years I've been using my legs like a sucker!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, so life hack is a euphemism for farking over people with legitimate needs.

Noted.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We're getting closer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This works. Sit down, buckle up, shut up.

The faster everyone is ready the sooner you can depart. You don't need to ask for a drink, you don't need to check with your friend, you don't need to get the 27 thing out of your carry on. The pilot will not call the screening area to see if you left your sweater there.

Took a puddle jumper once where people just sat down. Pulled out 20 minutes early.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The world would be a much better place without social media. Oh, and without the morons who use social media as well.


Welcome to Fark?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These people, like those who use handicapped parking spots without being disabled should be shot
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was once coming home from a trip and before we boarded there was a huge group of retirees (a travel club of some sort) that was allowed to board before everyone else. As near as I could tell, each member of this travel club was using a walker or a cane. As soon as everyone was on and the plane got ready to leave, it was plainly clear that the group had pre-coordinated with everyone to use the "I'm feeble" ruse to get preferred seating. It apparently worked, too.
In overhearing someone those folks speak, I later emailed the club and said I was on to them. Never heard back.

/ I wish I could recall their name but I do remember they were affiliated with some sort of church from Oklahoma. I was not at all surprised about this.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeez I thought I was living on the edge requesting a kosher meal even though I'm not Jewish.

I like that we're now calling lying and fraud a "life hack".

It's like that time I murdered a family to get to the valuables in their safe. That was my income hack.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Assholes have always existed. This is rage bait.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The world would be a much better place without social media. Oh, and without the morons who use social media as well.


You do realize you're using social media.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Skip the line and board first? Ok, but you're also going to be the last one off the plane at the other end. Every other passenger gets off before they roll the wheelchair down the aisle to get you. If there's one available. Otherwise, you can sit and wait for a few hours. (I now wonder if that recent story about someone waiting hours to get off a plane was due to this "life hack".)

And if you get wheeled on to board first and then miraculously can walk off on your own? You should be banned from flying, on all airlines, forever.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now c'mon... with MAGA hats becoming less common, we need a fast, easy to identify a**holes.  This could be an easy solution to that problem.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have issues with some of the wheelchair services I've used in the past for my mom.

Left high and dry (so to speak) at SDF a few years ago...no wheelchair service when we got off the plane.

Abandoned by the wheelchair service at the top of the jetway at SLC on our way home.

Was definitely not pleased about those incidents.

That said...if you're not handicapped, and you fake your way through a line by pretending to be disabled, you deserve what'll happen to you when you're found out, you entitled fucking shithead.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Jeez I thought I was living on the edge requesting a kosher meal even though I'm not Jewish.

I like that we're now calling lying and fraud a "life hack".

It's like that time I murdered a family to get to the valuables in their safe. That was my income hack.


This, or the low sodium meal and then salt it.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Correction: "...fast easy way to identify.."

Why the fark can't we edit our own posts here?
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I was once coming home from a trip and before we boarded there was a huge group of retirees (a travel club of some sort) that was allowed to board before everyone else. As near as I could tell, each member of this travel club was using a walker or a cane. As soon as everyone was on and the plane got ready to leave, it was plainly clear that the group had pre-coordinated with everyone to use the "I'm feeble" ruse to get preferred seating. It apparently worked, too.
In overhearing someone those folks speak, I later emailed the club and said I was on to them. Never heard back.

/ I wish I could recall their name but I do remember they were affiliated with some sort of church from Oklahoma. I was not at all surprised about this.


Those are the same people that will be running to baggage claim or to meet their grandkids at the gate. In the travel industry we call that a Miracle Flight.
 
gideon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cheron: This works. Sit down, buckle up, shut up.

The faster everyone is ready the sooner you can depart. You don't need to ask for a drink, you don't need to check with your friend, you don't need to get the 27 thing out of your carry on. The pilot will not call the screening area to see if you left your sweater there.

Took a puddle jumper once where people just sat down. Pulled out 20 minutes early.


<insert "your mom" joke here>
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: NuclearPenguins: The world would be a much better place without social media. Oh, and without the morons who use social media as well.

You do realize you're using social media.


Yeah, but we're not the kind of place where someone would say something outrageous just to get a rise out of people.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fiatlux: HotWingConspiracy: Jeez I thought I was living on the edge requesting a kosher meal even though I'm not Jewish.

I like that we're now calling lying and fraud a "life hack".

It's like that time I murdered a family to get to the valuables in their safe. That was my income hack.

This, or the low sodium meal and then salt it.


To be fair, that could be a reasonable thing to do if you want a moderate amount of salt in your food vs. a wheelbarrow-load.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gotta check and make sure that they're legitimate spinals, Dude.

Spinal (scene from The Big Lebowski)
Youtube d4VaY7xCmRE
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey TikTok, how about you come up with an idea that wouldn't make someone want to punch you in the face if you mentioned it at a party? It'd be a nice change of pace.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: Those are the same people that will be running to baggage claim or to meet their grandkids at the gate. In the travel industry we call that a Miracle Flight.


I forgot to add that part but that's EXACTLY what happened when we arrived home. It was actually pretty impressive, the whole ruse. It was also pretty disgusting when I quickly learned it was a church group (at the time I wouldn't have guessed it).
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: FFS, stop encouraging selfish a-holes to ruin something some people desperately need.


Handicapped people need to skip the lines?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People pay extra to board first.  Intentionally!  Hurry up and wait!

I'd rather board last and spend as little time crammed in the tube as possible.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: People pay extra to board first.  Intentionally!  Hurry up and wait!

I'd rather board last and spend as little time crammed in the tube as possible.


Yeah I don't get why the prize for first class is getting seated and then having dozens of people walk through crop dusting you.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: ImpendingCynic: FFS, stop encouraging selfish a-holes to ruin something some people desperately need.

Handicapped people need to skip the lines?


Tell me youre a drunk asshole without ...

Oh.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: We're getting closer

[Fark user image 425x178]


on the plus side, we;re also getting closer.....

media-amazon.comView Full Size


//the folks who pull moves like this can be some of the first "contestants"
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The world would be a much better place without social media. Oh, and without the morons who use social media as well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
While this is indeed reprehensible, and those doing it should just be shoveled right into wood chippers, it's too bad the airports and airlines won't ask hard questions of themselves about why they suck so bad that it would encourage people to do this.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If someone is smart and/or brave enough to slip by the system, let them. We all do it to some degree. No one is a 100% rules follower.
 
