(Daily Boulder)   Florida priest arrested for selling a shortcut to the afterlife to his congregants   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's back just in time to take over the FDA in the DeSantis administration.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do Clean this in remembrance of Me."
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we boost this guy's signal on Parler somehow? I bet there's a lot of people in need of a miracle cure in the MAGA-nation.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't find it anymore but I had a relative promoting some sort of juice-plus thing via Facebook and they claimed it cured autism.

Long story short I am blocked.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I can't find it anymore but I had a relative promoting some sort of juice-plus thing via Facebook and they claimed it cured autism.

Long story short I am blocked.


Well, at least you discovered the nut on your family tree.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Least he was'nt selling something else short.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Floria man", not Florida at all, although Floria apparently has a Bradenton.

"Grenon was indicted last year, along with his and his three adult sons" so, the "journalist" may be Jamaican. On the other hand, there's a distinct possibility that he's incompetent and the newspaper doesn't have an editor.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, based in Bradenton, Florida.

Not a priest there subby.

Nice Church:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There was a woman here in Atlanta that was pulling a similar stunt here. Claiming her "juice" cured just about everything. Eventually, it was causing more harm than good and one of her clients reported her to the local news where they ran one of those "investigative reports" on her. I think the FDA stepped in and closed her down.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Huh. They actually arrested the F-er this time? Goes to show that you can only poison thousands of people for a couple of decades before the law will come for you!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm Crazy Grenon and my cancer treatments  are insaaaaaane!!!!

Yeah, I know Crazy Eddie fled to Israel not Sout America.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, the Genesis II church and MMS.  That's been around forever.  What took so long for him to get drug in?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: Oh, the Genesis II church and MMS.  That's been around forever.  What took so long for him to get drug in?


He said that he was sorry and that he wouldn't do it again. That might seem like a joke...but that is actually what he did. And the prosecutor's office was all like "well...he said that he'd never do it again".
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hackalope [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There was like 3 or 4 episodes about the Gen II "church", MMS and the whole gang of grifters on Behind the Bastards a few years ago. Goes through the entire history of these nuts, including a bunch of child torture/poisoning to "cure" autism. Look for "Church of Bleach".
 
Katwang
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can we arrest the Florida conman who gave him the idea in the first place?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NOO don't arrest him. They should give him a medal.

He's doing the world a favor and getting rid of right wing Qnut Trumper Christians, Blue lives boot lickers, anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers and other conditioned believers.
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh my gosh. Again with Florida priests? Again?!
 
