(Daily Mail)   'TIC'-Tok   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
9 Comments     (+0 »)
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They named their daughter Metallyka. I think I know where the trouble started.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: They named their daughter Metallyka. I think I know where the trouble started.


When Lars Ulrich sued them for copyright infringement and bad taste?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is her little friend Annethracks any better behaved?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.

If you're going to name your kid after a metal band, at least choose one that doesn't suck.

"This is my son Slaiyr and my daughter Mastodyn."
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tics, or an excuse to slap her mother every so often.
 
Elzar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Tics, or an excuse to slap her mother every so often.


Careful this undoubtedly peer-reviewed phenomenon may be as serious as the Jenkem epidemic of the early Aughts...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tics include violent physical and verbal outbursts that are uncontrollable

So where's the part about unusual behavior?
 
silverjets
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Its called "acting out" for fark's sake.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
