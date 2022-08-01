 Skip to content
(7 News Australia)   That's a nice "Free fruit for kids" display you have in the supermarket's produce section. It would be a shame if some adults kept eating from it. In fact, where doesn't this happen?   (7news.com.au) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in the US:
peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size

I ain't touchin no f*ckin fruit, you commie sacka sheeyut!
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe, just...let anyone who's hungry take a piece of fruit. I mean, why not?
 
steklo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 209x371]


Paige, no!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alright.
That might be the one time that ben affleck's act from mallrats should apply....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Publix has free cookies for kids.  They used to give you a sample at the deli of whatever meat or cheese you ordered, but they quit doing that because of coronavirus.  Farking hell.  I hate that stupid virus.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It is odd to me they would let you eat it in the store.  Here a local supermarket just gives you a card, so when you show up at the checkout the scan they kid's card and they get a free apple or banana or whatever to take home.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People suck.

Full story at 5:00
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Woolworth's still exists somewhere?!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just don't limit it to kids. It seems like adults are partaking for the sake of being social media assholes. If the fruit isn't forbidden, it's less appealing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Woolworth's still exists somewhere?!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beezeltown: Meanwhile, in the US:
[peopleofwalmart.com image 600x602]
I ain't touchin no f*ckin fruit, you commie sacka sheeyut!


Looks like someone cosplaying.

Single action revolver, and that gun belt.

I don't really feel threatened by someone walking around with that.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kids learn by watching adults. Good job encouraging good snacking habits by example!
 
