NZ lifts its last COVID border restrictions, which is great news for everyone who had been waiting to simply walk into Mordor
13
153 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2022 at 3:10 PM



ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Return to lockdown in 3.... 2.... 1....
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was a long swim
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thank God this is over and we're never going to have to worry about anything like this ever again.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Only things I know about NZ are from Lord of the Rings and Viva La Dirt League.
 
BigChad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oblig...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This must mean that second breakfast is safe. Yay!
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So they've all just been floating there offshore, waiting to stroll on in?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Walk?  Can't take MordorLink?  It's just the Red Line to Orsville.  Transfer to the Green Line.  Now, on weekends, the Green Line becomes the Yellow Line and the schedules flip 32 degrees.   But any day of the week, if you see the Red Line don't take it unless it's a Jewish Holiday.   But Mordor would be closed and the giant eyeball outside would have told you that.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But we're not actually accepting Americans
 
nartreb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Actually, there were a few weeks, in March or April a couple years ago, when walking was the *only* way you could get to Mordor.  All the roads were closed.

About 54 km from Ohakune to Tongariro Crossing.  Bring a tent and don't forget to pack second breakfast.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How do you walk to an island?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Intrepid00: How do you walk to an island?


Be the Christian messiah.
 
