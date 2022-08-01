 Skip to content
(CBC)   Hippie drum circle forces lifeguards to abandon beach after blocking rescue attempt in this special two-part episode of Baywatch   (cbc.ca) divider line
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought Canada had the tools to deal with this.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds more like The Beachcombers

Beachcombers Intro/Outro 1975
Youtube ENMOwXwRTZU
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lifeguards had trouble getting through a crowd so they're just going to stop lifeguarding. That sure fixes the problem.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yo, 21st century hippies!  Hippies used to be cool, man.  What happened?

You wear the clothes but forgot the most important part, the hippie hippie heart.

d10j3mvrs1suex.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
