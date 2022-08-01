 Skip to content
(Komo)   FedEx loses a package. Which wouldn't be so bad except the package contained the corpse of a murder victim needed for solving the case   (komonews.com) divider line
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can FedEx a corpse?  Who knew?

I would have thought corpses would be specifically prohibited in their terms of service.
 
steklo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Knowing FedEx, they took a corner too fast and the corpse fell out the back

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
honk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Would it still be useful to them in a case? Chain of custody issues?

Or isn't that a problem because they can do a DNA test to identify it if it shows up?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: You can FedEx a corpse?  Who knew?

I would have thought corpses would be specifically prohibited in their terms of service.


FTA:

The National Funeral Directors Association says that only the U.S. Postal Service can legally ship human remains and it must follow specific protocols.  A FedEx spokesperson said that "shipments of this nature are prohibited within the FedEx network."

The article doesn't touch on it, but I'd also guess that when the remains are evidence using the USPS also adheres to some sort of chain of custody type rule since they have their own law enforcement branch.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
KOMO: THIS CORPSE IS DYING
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You idiot, I told you to take it to DeadEx!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: You can FedEx a corpse?  Who knew?

I would have thought corpses would be specifically prohibited in their terms of service.


I'd say this is more on the mortuary or coroner's office than on FedEx.

On a tangent, when I'd take road trips before 9/11, I'd send myself recreational drugs via FedEx so I wouldn't get pulled over with them. They were extremely lax on security compared to USPS and more dependable.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was the type who'd be late to his own autopsy.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently, Georgia illegally shipped a vampire via FedEx, who then promptly "lost" it.
 
steklo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well let's hope that a killer doesn't go free because of lost evidence.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Switching Boxes Costs a Lot of Money - Silicon Valley
Youtube rdJifVNEKnE
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: You can FedEx a corpse?  Who knew?

I would have thought corpses would be specifically prohibited in their terms of service.


Only if you declare them - if you, say, box up a corpse in an appliance box & ship it as "clothing and personal articles," FedEx will happily transport that body wherever you'd like.

Or so I've heard.
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On the plus side,
That's going to be a tough one to explain for a package thief...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

db2: You idiot, I told you to take it to DeadEx!


What, did O.J. Simpson decided to partner with Martin Shkreli on a business venture?
 
andyofne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was it being shipped to the Jeffersonian?
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guarantee it is sitting in a trailer at the Austell hub, long forgotten and probably just another smell to ignore.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can only imagine that form, I have had to FedEx some stuff to some weird places like the university of Addis Abba in Ethiopia. One time I did get a Fed Ex from Australia but it was supposed to go to Singapore but the barcode said send it here so they did despite the address on it not being here.

I guess they will find the body when it starts stinking up a warehouse somewhere.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Addams Family (1991) - Uncle Nick Nack 🔎 ⚰
Youtube BxhTqvhaB8g
 
yellowjester
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The National Funeral Directors Association says "We paid off people to give the USPS a monopoly on corpse delivery..."
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Forget what big brown can do for you when FedEx will forget where they left your corpse.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: I guarantee it is sitting in a trailer at the Austell hub, long forgotten and probably just another smell to ignore.


It's not merely the smell - it's the fluids. Bleah.
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Forget what big brown can do for you when FedEx will forget where they left your corpse.


If they can get out of each others way, sure...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That guy mails a corpse and it just falls off the radar for a decade but when I send a corpse in the mail it's all cadaver dogs digging up my backyard and nonstop questions from the cops asking to look in my freezers.

/less problems since the industrial vacuum packer arrived tho
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ok, adding "corpses" to the list of things you probably shouldn't FedEx ... list currently contains plutonium.
 
polle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: You can FedEx a corpse?  Who knew?

I would have thought corpses would be specifically prohibited in their terms of service.


Asking the most important question .
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Boy, you would think some Fed Ex terminal would be having a problem with rats, flies, not to mention
the SMELL.
That or the suspected murderer paid someone a lot of money to dump it somewhere, or ship it to some
remote location in the middle of nowhere.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fulton County M.E. is not exactly a competent organization.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: PTP_Professor: I guarantee it is sitting in a trailer at the Austell hub, long forgotten and probably just another smell to ignore.

It's not merely the smell - it's the fluids. Bleah.


https://www.ajc.com/news/investigations/mans-body-still-missing-3-years-after-georgia-medical-examiner-shipped-it-via-fedex/XKIESEQPR5C3DDLBN7XMDQGHUU/?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot

tl;dr; it's basically a skeleton.  The package weighed 18 pounds.  The question they were trying to investigate was how he went from 'person' to 'skeleton' in the space of two weeks.
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So that's the stinky box I have out in the shed I've been meaning to call about.
 
cb1234
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: You can FedEx a corpse?  Who knew?

I would have thought corpses would be specifically prohibited in their terms of service.


USPS transported my Dads remains from Florida to final destination.

I mean he was cremated, but I still thought it was kind of weird. He just showed up in a cardboard box. Creepy.

I did pay for insurance but I was very confused how much to claim for the value. I didn't want to over pay a ton but I felt like he was judging me.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Found it:
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FedEx is f'ing useless these days.  When it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight, you pretty much have to schlep it yourself.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

groppet: I can only imagine that form, I have had to FedEx some stuff to some weird places like the university of Addis Abba in Ethiopia. One time I did get a Fed Ex from Australia but it was supposed to go to Singapore but the barcode said send it here so they did despite the address on it not being here.

I guess they will find the body when it starts stinking up a warehouse somewhere.


I once got a phone call from Zambia.

I laughed and ignored it, of course. Obviously it must be a scam.

About two months later a parcel arrived from Zambia. Inside of it was another parcel sent from Singapore to NZ.

The sorters must have mixed up the big NZ with ZM and chucked in the wrong box. And I received an actual legitimate phonecall from Zambia who would have been like, "Oh, we've just received a package of yours". Who then repackaged it and forwarded it to NZ.

It was a $1 cable.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If they can lose the 26ft 52 inch deep above ground pool and sand filter system my wife bought 2 yrs ago then they can lose anything. When we received the replacements the box for the pool was about 5ft tall and weighed well over 100lbs and the sand filter was probably half the size of a regular fridge. It made it from Cali to 4 different places then hit Georgia and disappeared.
 
