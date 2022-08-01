 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Hero Meet the exotic dancer with a heart of gold who went undercover to take down domestic terrorists   (yahoo.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, Timothy McVeigh, Undercover, Rebecca Williams, Police, twin brothers Dennis, Eugne Franois Vidocq, journalist Jeff Maysh, Robert Joos  
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Julia Child had many talents.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
" Joos led her deeper into the woods, showing her distant caves where he hid supplies. "He said if he ever found out that somebody was trying to infiltrate them, that they would disappear," she recalled. "

I bet the Joos did this!
 
largedon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course there's a Missouri connection.

As hard as I try, i will never convince anyone that all of us Missourians are not meth-cooking-cousin-farking-magat-bible-thumpers.

/Sigh.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okay, this is definitely going to be a movie.

Anyone want to take a stab at casting this?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didem Belly Dance in Sound Tracker | Sami Yaffa
Youtube nLxe8EJ7ZpU
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Okay, this is definitely going to be a movie.

Anyone want to take a stab at casting this?


Amanda Seyfried, Heather Graham, Charlize Theron, Doria Baird, Kim Dickens.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why don't they ever have vaginas of titanium? Seems unfair.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Okay, this is definitely going to be a movie.

Anyone want to take a stab at casting this?


Charlize Theron a la Monster.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Headline getting turned into a Netflix movie in 3...2...1...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Why don't they ever have vaginas of titanium? Seems unfair.


Sounds like an austin powers villain, something Crusher
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Okay, this is definitely going to be a movie.

Anyone want to take a stab at casting this?


A young Ginger Lynn could have played in XXX version.
 
Creoena
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Of course there's a Missouri connection.

As hard as I try, i will never convince anyone that all of us Missourians are not meth-cooking-cousin-farking-magat-bible-thumpers.

/Sigh.


Well to be fair, people usually think they're meth-cooking-brother-and/or-sister-farking-magat-bible-thumpers, so there's that.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: GreatGlavinsGhost: Okay, this is definitely going to be a movie.

Anyone want to take a stab at casting this?

Amanda Seyfried, Heather Graham, Charlize Theron, Doria Baird, Kim Dickens.


Picture of the woman when she was young reminds me of the strippogram nurse from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, or of Bonnie Tyler as she looked in her heyday working with Jim Steinman.  So depending on realism who can pull off the eighties-permanent best?
 
mufhugger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Okay, this is definitely going to be a movie.

Anyone want to take a stab at casting this?


It's the cast of modern family!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait until his domestic terrorists buddies find out he was near a girl.  Does Ivermectin kill cooties?  Only if you triple the dose, boys.
 
