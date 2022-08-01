 Skip to content
(CNN)   Impossible as it may seem, a former advisor to Putin has suffered a grave neurological disorder   (cnn.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The source of this story is one "Sobchek" who is a veteran of many battles with men in black pajamas and nihilists. She knows what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What happened to Trump now?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chronic arsenic poisoning masquerading as Landry-Guillain-Barré syndrome

/Not that Vlad would ever stoop to poisoning someone
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that what they're calling bullet to the temple syndrome now?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: What happened to Trump now?


I only WISH Trump suddenly came down with Guillain-Barre syndrome. How satisfying it would be to watch him suffer and die.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've just taken him to The Village....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just stress. Nothing that a nice cup of tea couldn't fix.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: It's just stress. Nothing that a nice cup of tea couldn't fix.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: It's just stress. Nothing that a nice cup of tea couldn't fix.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: ParallelUniverseParking: It's just stress. Nothing that a nice cup of tea couldn't fix.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Shakes tiny, Putin-sized fist.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Shakes tiny, Putin-sized fist.


Vladimir Putin caught on camera unable to use right arm (msn.com)
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: labman: What happened to Trump now?

I only WISH Trump suddenly came down with Guillain-Barre syndrome. How satisfying it would be to watch him suffer and die.


Something something 'Be the change you want in the world'
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lead poisoning in the brain?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cerebral lead poisoning?
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Does this rag smell like novichok to you?"
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: labman: What happened to Trump now?

I only WISH Trump suddenly came down with Guillain-Barre syndrome. How satisfying it would be to watch him suffer and die.


It would

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, duh. We all knew he was a Trump Supporter.
 
