(We Are Central PA)   Chevy Cobalt plays chicken with Train. Gets 30 yard penalty and bent out of shape about it   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Clearfield County, Pennsylvania  
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it was just a forgettable, dull, rental fleet piece of shiat like a Cobalt, and not a good car.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm betting he'll swerve first" -Phil
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cobalt-60 has a half-life of 5 1/4 years. The driver may, possibly, beat that, with luck.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aww, that's sweet. The train choo-choo-chose you.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona"

Wow, it hit him so hard it sent him flying through the air all the way to Altoona.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Actually held up better than I expected a cobalt would.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it only pushed it 30 yards that train was going slooooooooooooooooow
 
Veloram
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: At least it was just a forgettable, dull, rental fleet piece of shiat like a Cobalt, and not a good car.


I mean, he did survive a collision with a train in one so it can't be all bad
 
Huntceet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kid going to feel bad about losing his car but wait till the bill.  for the helicopter ride comes in.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Actually held up better than I expected a cobalt would.


I was impressed. Unless it was a Lionel train.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maudibjr: If it only pushed it 30 yards that train was going slooooooooooooooooow


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, as far as train impacts go, this is almost best case scenario...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Axeofjudgement: Actually held up better than I expected a cobalt would.

I was impressed. Unless it was a Lionel train.


Well then I'd be impressed a Lionel took a cobalt 30 ft.

Cobalt might be cheap pieces of shiat but they aren't the lightest pieces of shiat
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
consumerguide.comView Full Size


RIP
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: At least it was just a forgettable, dull, rental fleet piece of shiat like a Cobalt, and not a good car.


That's kinda funny because a couple years ago I rented a car, picked it (Nissan Altima I think, fully loaded) up, got home, wife says "it smells like cigarettes" which she's very sensitive to, I bring it back and they tried to give me a Cobalt.

/ after I said not a chance they gave me a Charger instead - not a fun car to install specialty carseats into.
//csb
 
Sasquach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
