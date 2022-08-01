 Skip to content
(AP News)   Ugh. Here we go again: The nanny state is trying to force chicken processors to reduce the amount of salmonella in their product   (apnews.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait... there's a permissible amount of salmonella in chicken?
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Regulations are effing the Amurkan dream!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just do it the libertarian way.

Chicken producers can do whatever they want.
If you die from eating their product you can sure them the giant corporation 5 states away!

It's the perfect system!


/This is what libertarians actually believe
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What if... and bear with me here I know this sounds crazy - we vaccinated the chickens against salmonella?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This <coughs> Country <diahrea>..
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: What if... and bear with me here I know this sounds crazy - we vaccinated the chickens against salmonella?


That's what those soshulists in Yurop do. Are you one of them soshulists!?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Wait... there's a permissible amount of salmonella in chicken?


Yes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sam 'n Ella's Chicken. Taste the Freedom.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why it was impossible to get a good piece of pork in a restaurant, and even still today outside a good restaurant.

You follow basic food safety procedures when preparing, or if eating out eat at a place you expect to, maybe you get the shiats every couple of years if your number comes up.

The alternative is you eat overcooked terrible stuff for the rest of your life.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clorox baths for the chicken meat still A-Okay, though?

/Chicken Meat is your mom's nickname for me, btw
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: What if... and bear with me here I know this sounds crazy - we vaccinated the chickens against salmonella?


I'm on that train too and I think most of the industry is too so I hunted the interwebs a bit:

"However, few vaccines protect against more than one serotype, and eradication of one variety-through vaccination or other interventions-can allow other harmful strains to take hold in food animals and become larger threats to consumer health. For example, successful 20th century campaigns that targeted serotypes Gallinarum and Pullorum in U.S. chickens left a void that was filled by Enteriditis, a previously rare serotype that has become the most common source of human Salmonellainfections."

https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/articles/2020/09/24/vaccines-for-poultry-are-crucial-for-preventing-salmonella-contamination
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Just do it the libertarian way.

Chicken producers can do whatever they want.
If you die from eating their product you can sure them the giant corporation 5 states away!

It's the perfect system!


/This is what libertarians actually believe


My favorite thing about any exercise in Galtsmanship is when the Galtsmen in question discover that only sociopaths and those who prey upon them want to go Full Galt.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a restaurant not too long ago. Some 4 star place. A few people asked for steaks, and the waiter asked how they wanted them, fine and dandy, I wanted the chicken and as a joke, mentioned, "I'll have that well done please" since he was taking steak orders...

He laughed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if people die from salmonella, then they won't buy any more chicken.  That's the beauty of the free market.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Wait... there's a permissible amount of salmonella in chicken?


I mean, uh, what did you think the mechanism was when only Aunt Jennifer got salmonella from the Thanksgiving turkey and yet it was somehow dry and overcooked?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: I was at a restaurant not too long ago. Some 4 star place. A few people asked for steaks, and the waiter asked how they wanted them, fine and dandy, I wanted the chicken and as a joke, mentioned, "I'll have that well done please" since he was taking steak orders...

He laughed.


I have a friend who just really digs a well done steak. I don't know why. Its certainly not a food safety thing, because i have seen this guy cook and eat.

Every time we go to a nice place, its, "The filet, the bigger one. Can you butterfly that, and well done please?"

The waiter will give a look, and someone else has to chime up with "No, he is serious, its cool, we know its weird" before the waiter sticks his foot in his mouth.

I mean eat what you enjoy, but don't be afraid to try something new.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey Mel turn up the radiation!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People are too stupid to pay attention to the big ass label that say cook throughly, or this is a raw product ?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also the dude who says "I want it moo'ing on the plate" is far more annoying and crass than the person who just says how they liked it cooked, even if it isn't the accepted way.

They are both wrong from a culinary standpoint. One just likes to make a show of it, and the other knows what they like to eat.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They could be irradiating chicken and eliminating 99% of salmonella, but the average American consumer would lose their mind believing the meat is "radioactive" and dangerous.

https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/food-irradiation-what-you-need-know

As we slip back into the Dark Age and push science away...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LineNoise: This is why it was impossible to get a good piece of pork in a restaurant, and even still today outside a good restaurant.

You follow basic food safety procedures when preparing, or if eating out eat at a place you expect to, maybe you get the shiats every couple of years if your number comes up.

The alternative is you eat overcooked terrible stuff for the rest of your life.


Or...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also, those are chickens?
I've seen turkeys that size.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LineNoise: steklo: I was at a restaurant not too long ago. Some 4 star place. A few people asked for steaks, and the waiter asked how they wanted them, fine and dandy, I wanted the chicken and as a joke, mentioned, "I'll have that well done please" since he was taking steak orders...

He laughed.

I have a friend who just really digs a well done steak. I don't know why. Its certainly not a food safety thing, because i have seen this guy cook and eat.

Every time we go to a nice place, its, "The filet, the bigger one. Can you butterfly that, and well done please?"

The waiter will give a look, and someone else has to chime up with "No, he is serious, its cool, we know its weird" before the waiter sticks his foot in his mouth.

I mean eat what you enjoy, but don't be afraid to try something new.


My dear departed paternal granddad liked to under-cooked beef steaks. To the point that I want a bloody steak. I often use my mashed potatoes to soak up the blood and other steak juices before I eat them.

/ it's just so good
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The National Chicken Council, the trade association for chicken producers and processors, said it is concerned about the precedent set by the abrupt shift in federal policy."

Oh no the shiat well sell can't be riddled with bacteria!

How will our CEO's afford their ivory backscratchers now?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: steklo: I was at a restaurant not too long ago. Some 4 star place. A few people asked for steaks, and the waiter asked how they wanted them, fine and dandy, I wanted the chicken and as a joke, mentioned, "I'll have that well done please" since he was taking steak orders...

He laughed.

I have a friend who just really digs a well done steak. I don't know why. Its certainly not a food safety thing, because i have seen this guy cook and eat.

Every time we go to a nice place, its, "The filet, the bigger one. Can you butterfly that, and well done please?"

The waiter will give a look, and someone else has to chime up with "No, he is serious, its cool, we know its weird" before the waiter sticks his foot in his mouth.

I mean eat what you enjoy, but don't be afraid to try something new.


Has he ever tried or heard of medium well?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
See this?  This is how eggs look in Europe, no, not  "brown eggs" just Eggs
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


And you'll notice they are not refrigerated, they don't have to be

Why?  Because Europe told it
s chicken producers to man the fark up and inoculate their chickens against Salmonella.   After a few years the flocks were virus free, and there was no danger of getting the virus from eggs

In the US we went a different way, Instead of inconveniencing farmers in the slightest, we just demanded that  eggs be pressure washed, with chlorine, to remove the outer protective sheel that might have been in contact with an infected chicken.   Those eggs are now susceptible grow bacteria inside  if not refrigerated
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Also the dude who says "I want it moo'ing on the plate" is far more annoying and crass than the person who just says how they liked it cooked, even if it isn't the accepted way.

They are both wrong from a culinary standpoint. One just likes to make a show of it, and the other knows what they like to eat.


I had steak for breakfast and I said medium because before coffee.  It came perfectly medium rare.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fano: FlashHarry: Wait... there's a permissible amount of salmonella in chicken?

Yes.


And the permissible amount is... all of it! (rolling eyes emoji)
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But... but... I like a little poop along with my chicken!  It "adds character".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

elaw: But... but... I like a little poop along with my chicken!  It "adds character".


Cock a merde?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: elaw: But... but... I like a little poop along with my chicken!  It "adds character".

Cock a merde?


:^)

I wonder how many people, if they saw "Poulet à l'étron" on a menu, would order it?

/I don't speak a word of French but know how to use Google Translate!
 
guinsu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dv-ous: What if... and bear with me here I know this sounds crazy - we vaccinated the chickens against salmonella?


Or we could just treat the chickens more humanely, including giving them more space and all the other things other countries do to avoid this.  But that would affect some multinational's bottom line while only adding pennies to the consumer cost, so the megacorp can't do that.
 
