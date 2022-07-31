 Skip to content
(NPR)   Have you been using Banana Boat Hair and Scalp sunscreen spray? The good news: It probably did help protect you from skin cancer. The bad news: By giving you another kind of cancer instead   (npr.org) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can get more than one type of cancer at once.

/and benzene is toxic, recall?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAY-OW!  DA-A-A-A-A-Y-OW!
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day we used to say that benzene builds character!

brb, my oncologist is calling
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legen-Dairy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: Legen-Dairy

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here to mention Dairy, see it's been covered
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Peanut Butter Cancer Time!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who puts sunscreen on their hair??
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here comes the science.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all your aerosol sprays contain benzene. They don't use expensive pure gasses in those things.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, down at the luau fire dancing demonstration.

Fark user imageView Full Size


.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't say
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People are very polarized over the smell of original Coppertone: hate it or love it, not many in-between.  Wife can't stand it, but to me it smells like childhood beach trips to North Avenue Beach, and gets me all the feels in one whiff.
 
12349876
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Who puts sunscreen on their hair??


If you're losing some hair but it isn't easily noticeable or you're doing a little bit of combover stuff you'll burn on your head despite some hair being there and spray is a lot easier than lotion.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wear a hat. Last I checked, hats don't cause cancer.

/tune in next week, though
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I wear a hat. Last I checked, hats don't cause cancer.

/tune in next week, though


Fine. Just don't go near any wind turbines.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
yeah don't ever use the aerosol stuff.  multiple companies have had this exact problem multiple times in multiple years.  this is the first time it has been a "trace" amount though i'd point out that is what the article says and "trace" is a SI unit.   the vendors obviously aren't giving a single shiat about preventing it so stay away.

wear sunscreen, just go with the lotion type.  it is far less expensive anyway.
 
BlueX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nice to see Sun Block 5000 has finally become a reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCTSCAQzY9k&ab_channel=awesine
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, and I think most manufacturers of aerosol products use benzene to clean the production line.  You're going to find "trace" amounts of benzine in everything.  Without actual ppm, ppb or ppt numbers, kinda hard to know how hard to throw myself on my fainting couch.
 
