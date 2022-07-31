 Skip to content
(NPR)   Canada's Candy Funhouse is hiring a Chief Candy Officer for a candy-tasting position that pays almost $80,000 per year. Major qualification: You must be over 5 years old   (npr.org) divider line
20 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What Candy Funhouse may look like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No longer shall I suffer from diabeetus!  Now, I shall enjoy it!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dental benefits, and insulin included?
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can bears apply?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: What Candy Funhouse may look like:

[i.pinimg.com image 717x1277]


Welcome to the wonderful world of back pain.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's what you do... put several Golden Tickets inside some candy.....
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you love all things candy and chocolate?"

More just the chocolate really. Candy seems to always be cheap crap.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Candy seems to always be cheap crap.


Sweet-tarts come to mind...nothing but sugar in the form of little pills.
 
mjg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Dental benefits, and insulin included?


In Canada, yes (maybe soon on the dental).

If you're located in their New Jersey office, ...?
 
patrick767
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do you have to be fat?  I mean, who's going to trust the candy recommendation of a skinny person?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BeerBear: can bears apply?


Haribo sugar free gummy bears?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BeerBear: can bears apply?


I'm sure they're a progressive company that has no problem hiring gay people.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How old is that in American years?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Boo_Guy: Candy seems to always be cheap crap.

Sweet-tarts come to mind...nothing but sugar in the form of little pills.


To be fair, at least sweet tarts have some level of flavoring
<stares in angry disappointment at smarties>
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Difficulty:

It's all just new flavors of sugar free Haribo gummy bears.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I want an Oompa-Loompa NOW daddy!"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
3500 taste tests per month? At 20 days per month, that's 175 pieces of candy per day, about 22 per hour.

That motherf*cker's gonna die...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: BeerBear: can bears apply?

I'm sure they're a progressive company that has no problem hiring gay people.


All the Twinkies he could ask for.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: 3500 taste tests per month? At 20 days per month, that's 175 pieces of candy per day, about 22 per hour.

That motherf*cker's gonna die...


Unless it's like taste testing wine, where you are supposed to swish it around your mouth a bit and then spit it out.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: beezeltown: 3500 taste tests per month? At 20 days per month, that's 175 pieces of candy per day, about 22 per hour.

That motherf*cker's gonna die...

Unless it's like taste testing wine, where you are supposed to swish it around your mouth a bit and then spit it out.


But, still: goodbye, teeth...
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

