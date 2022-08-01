 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Kentucky governor Andy Beshear: Don't put away your floaties yet   (npr.org) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Flood, Kentucky, Water, Weather, past week's floods, Gov. Andy Beshear, parts of Kentucky, residents of more rain  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2022 at 10:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the Noah Ark Encounter gets flood damage and his insurance company refuses to pay
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: I hope the Noah Ark Encounter gets flood damage and his insurance company refuses to pay



Act of god.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Please pray for the people in these areas.

Maybe we could prevent a lot more deaths and destruction if we had a State or even Federal department with dedicated prayer teams.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the gays punishing them for God. Plus a little extra for Rand and Mitch.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mr. Blue Sky..
Please tell us why.
You had to hide away
for sooo long...


/where did we go wrong?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll rebuild in the same places and next year's once in a thousand years floods will skip them
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I hope the Noah Ark Encounter gets flood damage and his insurance company refuses to pay


I already granted that wish.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: It's the gays punishing them for God. Plus a little extra for Rand and Mitch.


Maybe God is "gay", if you consider that "god" is historically sexless, it might make sense.
My thought on missing "dark matter"; we have proven the existence of heaven and hell?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Please pray for the people in these areas.

Maybe we could prevent a lot more deaths and destruction if we had a State or even Federal department with dedicated prayer teams.


Or maybe, we could pray for the Army corps of engineers to create drainage, so long as God does see fit to say "let there be drainage".
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If Drew was governor, this would never have happened.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.