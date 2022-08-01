 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Police said their detectives were short staffed and they weren't able to take the complaint [about the stolen Tesla] with it "being only property crimes." so the victim used find my iPhone location to find it. Then it gets weird. Tag for cops   (wjactv.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If somehow my life was such a clown fark that I had to become a cop, I wouldn't investigate Tesla thefts either
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

replacementcool: If somehow my life was such a clown fark that I had to become a cop, I wouldn't investigate Tesla thefts either


Hey, Tesla thefts are no laughing matter! That guy probably worked three whole weeks saving up the money to buy his dream car.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Okay, so they won't save kids. They won't do property crimes. Other than straight up murdering minorities, is there anything they _do_ do?
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One might think cops might leap at the chance to be heroes with a slam dunk collar that will probably lead to other crimes too, but nah, that's never worth their time.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Harry Connick Jr. has really let himself go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rolladuck: replacementcool: If somehow my life was such a clown fark that I had to become a cop, I wouldn't investigate Tesla thefts either

Hey, Tesla thefts are no laughing matter! That guy probably worked three whole weeks saving up the money to buy his dream car.


This led me down a rabbit hole of trying to figure out exactly what the average (or median) household income of a Tesla owner is and ... it's not as high as I thought. And that's mostly due to the age of the drivers, which tends to be in the late 40s and early 50s -- so, late-career types.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Okay, so they won't save kids. They won't do property crimes. Other than straight up murdering minorities, is there anything they _do_ do?


No matter how short staffed police are, there always seem to be enough to form large walls and launch tear gas at peaceful protestors, or pepper spray them in the face.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

replacementcool: If somehow my life was such a clown fark that I had to become a cop, I wouldn't investigate Tesla thefts either


Sounds like you're all set enough of an asshole to actually be a cop
 
bsmz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Okay, so they won't save kids. They won't do property crimes. Other than straight up murdering minorities, is there anything they _do_ do?


Beware selective reporting. "Cop does his job" isn't as likely to be news as a cop miserably failing to do his job.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Leads.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lilfry14: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Okay, so they won't save kids. They won't do property crimes. Other than straight up murdering minorities, is there anything they _do_ do?

No matter how short staffed police are, there always seem to be enough to form large walls and launch tear gas at peaceful protestors, or pepper spray them in the face.


They seemed to have hired white supremacist mercs for that in Portland...
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bsmz: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Okay, so they won't save kids. They won't do property crimes. Other than straight up murdering minorities, is there anything they _do_ do?

Beware selective reporting. "Cop does his job" isn't as likely to be news as a cop miserably failing to do his job.


SCOTUS literally ruled the Cops don't have to do their jobs. They have no duty to care, protect, or respond.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Having worked in law enforcement, I can say that this is exactly the kind of crime that detectives should not be wasting their time with, because it is a simple enough investigation that uniform officers should be taking the lead on it.  Especially since there is an app that finds the car.  

Uniform officers are perfectly capable of investigating property crimes and a number of other infractions that don't need to take up the time of detectives.  In fact it's great training for if they ever promote to detectives, as well as figuring out who should get promoted to detective.  It is also something almost every uniform police officer wants to do.  The problem is the municipalities, especially conservative municipalities, won't let them, because the municipalities refuse to pass reasonable taxes on the affluent, and as a result most revenue is collected through what I like to call Shadow Taxes, that is, DMV registration fees, civil citations, civil forfeitures, and the like, the bulk of which the police are used to collect from the poor and middle class so that our rich overlords don't have to pay their fair share.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anuran: replacementcool: If somehow my life was such a clown fark that I had to become a cop, I wouldn't investigate Tesla thefts either

Sounds like you're all set enough of an asshole to actually be a cop


I have no desire to kill minorities though, so I fail the entrance exam.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thatboyoverthere: bsmz: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Okay, so they won't save kids. They won't do property crimes. Other than straight up murdering minorities, is there anything they _do_ do?

Beware selective reporting. "Cop does his job" isn't as likely to be news as a cop miserably failing to do his job.

SCOTUS literally ruled the Cops don't have to do their jobs. They have no duty to care, protect, or respond.


So Police Academy Part 12 - Mahoney in Charge!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

