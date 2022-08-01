 Skip to content
(Slate)   It's not fair to people with genital herpes that we expect them to reveal they have genital herpes to their sexual partners, since the shame of having genital herpes is worse than the symptoms. By a Slate writer who has genital herpes   (slate.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck off, Slate, you're lower than scum if you give herpes to someone who doesn't know you have it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P : "Well, look, you know, I've not told you I've got genital herpes, because it's not inflamed at the moment..."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tattoo an asterisk near your genitals, then footnote a disclosure, in fine print, on the bottom of your foot. That'll work.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA doesn't agree with the tagline. Big surprise.

FTFAThere's one more problem with keeping one's genital herpes diagnosis a secret: It further compounds the shame and stigma around the virus when it is transmitted, which is still possible, no matter how many precautions a person takes....It's clear that talking openly about herpes is everyone's responsibility, whether their own HSV status is positive, negative, or unknown. To date, the best cure for herpes stigma is an accurate understanding of the virus and the risks it poses (or doesn't).

Eat a bowl of dicks, Submitter. But get each of them tested for STD's first.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA : "The more I learned about it, the more unreasonable it seemed that I'm supposed to forever slap a warning label on my pussy,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's definitely a sore subject
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "The more I learned about it, the more unreasonable it seemed that I'm supposed to forever slap a warning label on my pussy,"

[Fark user image image 720x522]


Just get an appropriate tattoo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eleanor Cummins is a freelance science journalist whose work runs the gamut of science.

Writer's name checks out
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Always disclose, why ? Cause the person that gave me that gift didn't and that sucked much worse than the 2 outbreaks I have had in 10 years.

Sure its an awkward conversation and has costed me a relationship or two in the very early stages of dating but 90% of the time they dont care and everything is OK.

So ya, screw this person you want to be in an adult relationship then be prepared for adult consequences and sometimes people suck but it doesn't mean you have to suck too.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about space herpes?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Republicans knew too much about Contact Tracing when its customary use in STD clinics got their attention, frequently, with burning questions.  So when COVID rolled around it was all about revenge.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The article fails, as there is no acknowledgment of newborn Herpes simplex infection. Infants with HSV are susceptible to devastating viral meningitis or ocular infections.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was seeing a woman-- she swallowed. 2nd date she told me she had herpes and I weirded out. I regret that now. She's a nationally prominent lawyer and very cool person, and herpes is just a nothing-burger. I don't have herpes. Or her. :/
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or, you know, get to a level of trust with potential sexual partners before you have sex with them so that this sort of thing isn't going to be an issue one way or another.

Hahaha, who am I kidding, this is the Internet, you should be able to do whatever you want with no repercussions.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Maturin: The article fails, as there is no acknowledgment of newborn Herpes simplex infection. Infants with HSV are susceptible to devastating viral meningitis or ocular infections.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I could be way out of line here, but maybe the 5 out of 6 people who do not live with herpes symptoms would like to assess our own risk/ reward before we engage in drunken one night stand sex?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's weird is that herpes is pretty widespread... like 1 in 4 have it. How they fark is it stigmatized still? Oh, probably because it's slightly easier for women to get it... and they usually get it from some dickhead who didn't tell her. Everyone I know who's got it says there's about zero chance you don't know you've got it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ron Mexico, no relation to Carlos Danger, famously told a woman that the reason he didn't tell her he had herpes is because it would kill the mood.  He was right.

cdn.bleacherreport.netView Full Size
 
Felkami
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this a veiled commentary on trans people, or is it a serious exploration of herpes disclosure?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: What about space herpes?


Don't even go there.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also, while we are raging about ignorance and disclosure and trust in relationships:

Guys -if you haven't already, go get yourself checked for HPV.
 
boozehat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Or, you know, get to a level of trust with potential sexual partners before you have sex with them so that this sort of thing isn't going to be an issue one way or another.

Hahaha, who am I kidding, this is the Internet, you should be able to do whatever you want with no repercussions.


Have you seen the people on tinder, bumble, older woman dating, older women for younger men, cougar life, etc...?

Yeah, pretty high level of herpes on those people and no, they're not there to get to a "level of trust" or even know the persons name.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its on my business card
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe there should be an ad campaign. I am sure the drug manufacturers are up to paying for it. Just get a good spokesperson.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The more I learned about it, the more unreasonable it seemed that I'm supposed to forever slap a warning label on my pussy,"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Starship Captains do not need to disclose. Yeoman Rand here I come.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Or, you know, get to a level of trust with potential sexual partners before you have sex with them so that this sort of thing isn't going to be an issue one way or another.

Hahaha, who am I kidding, this is the Internet, you should be able to do whatever you want with no repercussions.


That's literally the thesis of the piece but subby outright lied and claimed the opposite.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Also, while we are raging about ignorance and disclosure and trust in relationships:

Guys -if you haven't already, go get yourself checked for HPV.


No, there is currently no approved test for HPV in men. CDC does not recommend routine testing (also called 'screening') for HPV in men.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I was seeing a woman-- she swallowed. 2nd date she told me she had herpes and I weirded out. I regret that now. She's a nationally prominent lawyer and very cool person, and herpes is just a nothing-burger. I don't have herpes. Or her. :/


weird.  i could've written this exact post except i chose to continue with the relationship.  we broke up because she wanted a different std altogether and i did not.

/children
//no kids
///no herpes
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you don't tell me about your STDs, I will cum on you.

/just kidding i'm gonna cum on you no matter what
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: BeesNuts: Also, while we are raging about ignorance and disclosure and trust in relationships:

Guys -if you haven't already, go get yourself checked for HPV.

No, there is currently no approved test for HPV in men. CDC does not recommend routine testing (also called 'screening') for HPV in men.


The *point* of is knowing if you have it or not is so you can inform a prospective partner, so they can make informed choices.

HPV is not kind to women.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There was a guy in college just shamelessly Jonny Appleseed-ing g-dubs across the campus.
I practically needed a spreadsheet to avoid his hit list.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: BeesNuts: Also, while we are raging about ignorance and disclosure and trust in relationships:

Guys -if you haven't already, go get yourself checked for HPV.

No, there is currently no approved test for HPV in men. CDC does not recommend routine testing (also called 'screening') for HPV in men.


Correction appreciated.  I just emerged from that rabbit hole to discover that literally everything that every medical professional ever told me about HPV was based on shiat we thought in the gd 70s.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "The more I learned about it, the more unreasonable it seemed that I'm supposed to forever slap a warning label on my pussy,"

[Fark user image image 720x522]


By "Elinor Cummins"

Well maybe by herself now since anybody who googles her is gonna not be cummin near there
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Sleeper_agent: I was seeing a woman-- she swallowed. 2nd date she told me she had herpes and I weirded out. I regret that now. She's a nationally prominent lawyer and very cool person, and herpes is just a nothing-burger. I don't have herpes. Or her. :/

weird.  i could've written this exact post except i chose to continue with the relationship.  we broke up because she wanted a different std altogether and i did not.

/children
//no kids
///no herpes


We already both had children, and I was off the team, so wrapping it would have been weird.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there isn't more that can be done in vaccinations and treatment. Of course we just got a hepatitis C cure. We're knocking them down, just not like the early days.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like the perfect comeback to Anti-Vaxxers. "My Body, my choice"...

Genital Herpes never killed anyone...

Genital Herpes is made up from big-government...

Maybe we can add to this:

-Aids - never killed anybody...I don't know a single person who died from this...

-Genital Herpes --- see above

--Most STDs...

I'm sure the SCROTUSES on the SCOTUS that interpret the COTUS for the POTUS will agree! This is true freedom!

PROUD Republicans!
PROUD Republicans!
PROUD Republicans!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Red Shirt Blues: BeesNuts: Also, while we are raging about ignorance and disclosure and trust in relationships:

Guys -if you haven't already, go get yourself checked for HPV.

No, there is currently no approved test for HPV in men. CDC does not recommend routine testing (also called 'screening') for HPV in men.

Correction appreciated.  I just emerged from that rabbit hole to discover that literally everything that every medical professional ever told me about HPV was based on shiat we thought in the gd 70s.


So it clears up with cocaine? Nice!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somacandra: TFA doesn't agree with the tagline. Big surprise.

FTFA :  There's one more problem with keeping one's genital herpes diagnosis a secret: It further compounds the shame and stigma around the virus when it is transmitted, which is still possible, no matter how many precautions a person takes....It's clear that talking openly about herpes is everyone's responsibility, whether their own HSV status is positive, negative, or unknown. To date, the best cure for herpes stigma is an accurate understanding of the virus and the risks it poses (or doesn't).

Eat a bowl of dicks, Submitter. But get each of them tested for STD's first.


You sound defensive.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was raped (and almost murdered) by someone I knew who gave me genital herpes.

I would NEVER sleep with someone without telling them.

Sometimes (men especially) people can have few symptoms.

For YEARS, I had an outbreak every single time I had my period.  So fark you all you people who wouldn't say anything.  You have no idea how it might affect your partner.

If you are an adult, take some responsibility and act like a grown person.  Hiding something like that is contemptable!
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Iniamyen: Or, you know, get to a level of trust with potential sexual partners before you have sex with them so that this sort of thing isn't going to be an issue one way or another.

Hahaha, who am I kidding, this is the Internet, you should be able to do whatever you want with no repercussions.

That's literally the thesis of the piece but subby outright lied and claimed the opposite.


Do you actually expect me to read the article? Please refer to my comment about this being the internet.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: F*ck off, Slate, you're lower than scum if you give herpes to someone who doesn't know you have it.


Sure. But. Also. One in for has it. You can have and trasmit it and have no indication of it. So. You're letting everyone else off the hook. So. Meh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: TFA doesn't agree with the tagline. Big surprise.

FTFA :  There's one more problem with keeping one's genital herpes diagnosis a secret: It further compounds the shame and stigma around the virus when it is transmitted, which is still possible, no matter how many precautions a person takes....It's clear that talking openly about herpes is everyone's responsibility, whether their own HSV status is positive, negative, or unknown. To date, the best cure for herpes stigma is an accurate understanding of the virus and the risks it poses (or doesn't).

Eat a bowl of dicks, Submitter. But get each of them tested for STD's first.


Doctors won't test without visible out break.
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's that brilliant scene in Spinal Tap where one of the groupies has a sore on her lip and I think the next shot of band, they each have sores around their mouths.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Before settling down, always asked about stis about testing and birth control, If anyone was offended oh well. It's should be an adult thing to get regularly tested if you are not monogamous and active.

Some people find the phrase you don't need a condom hot. I tended to find it scary
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fsbilly: What's weird is that herpes is pretty widespread... like 1 in 4 have it. How they fark is it stigmatized still? Oh, probably because it's slightly easier for women to get it... and they usually get it from some dickhead who didn't tell her. Everyone I know who's got it says there's about zero chance you don't know you've got it.


Only if you have out breaks. Some people can get it and never get an out break and doctors won't test without an out break or even give you a script for the drug test ends out beeaks early.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The more I learned about it, the more unreasonable it seemed that I'm supposed to forever slap a warning label on my pussy,"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Most cats get eye herpes.  The healthy ones get over it quickly.  One TNR feral/friendly we had, when we finally got him to a vet, also had full blown Kitty AIDS.  The inability to recover from Herpes was one sign of that.  A year later a second cat had the same symptoms, only much lighter -- a young cat.  I made sure he got tested.   We knew he would have a shorter life.  He became an inside/outside cat.  He did have a shorter life and pampered.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Also, while we are raging about ignorance and disclosure and trust in relationships:

Guys -if you haven't already, go get yourself checked for HPV.


Good luck getting tested. Just like with herp no test without systems.
 
