(ABC 17 Columbia)   Marty the Zebra is missing in Missouri. If you come across a stray zebra, and it doesn't answer to Marty, that's the wrong one, so keep looking   (abc17news.com) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to escape Missouri is never a bad idea.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went to Madagascar.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn wild referees.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Note: Has bite marks on ass
 
Mukster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He ran off because you named him Marty.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The guy has 600 acres? That's what the article implies.

Zebras are herd animals and keeping one by itself is cruel. If you have 600 farking acres you should have got at least 10 of them. No wonder he ran away, he's looking for friends (or maybe a girlfriend...)
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GREAT SCOTT!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was he recently seen hanging around with an eccentric older zebra who answers to Doc?

/When this zebra enclosure hits 88 MPH, you're going to see some serious sh*t
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is Marty black with white stripes or white with black stripes?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The guy has 600 acres? That's what the article implies.


No it doesn't.  The zebra is currently somewhere in a 600 acre area.
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thosw: Note: Has bite marks on ass


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
LOL subby - I laughed so loud I startled people 2 offices away
/now they know I'm not working
//not that they thought I ever did
///3 farkies
 
suid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just keep an eye out for a lion, a hippo, and a bunch of penguins..
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

suid: Just keep an eye out for a lion, a hippo, and a bunch of penguins..


I'm holding out for a wise-cracking donkey...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Praise Marty Zebra!
 
