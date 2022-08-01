 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Putin boasts about his plan to rule world's oceans by FORCE as he warns that his Zircon missiles will destroy all enemies. Amazingly he didn't also boast about his super superior coal-powered Navy (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Dumbass, Russia, Ukraine, Russia's main enemy, VLADIMIR Putin, southern Ukrainian port city, departure of a grain shipment, Russia's Navy Day, first step  
•       •       •

668 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Aug 2022 at 1:50 PM (37 minutes ago)



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We can't allow a rhinestone gap!
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, Zircon missiles are a lot less expensive then Diamond Missiles. You can't tell the difference. You're so shallow, don't you love me?!?
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't knock the Russian Navy. Their flagship converted into a submarine.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait until the new cubic zirconium tanks.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fano: We can't allow a rhinestone gap!


Putin proceeded to call us a bunch of rhinestone cowboys, riding out on a horse in a star-spangled rodeo, gettin' cards and letters from people we don't even know.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah... Me, too.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Putin can't even win a naval battle in the Black Sea against a nation with no navy.
 
MSkow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Navy is probably the last branch of US armed forces you want to try and intimidate. Does he really want to see why we don't have universal healthcare?
 
nijika
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
100% for domestic consumption; which worked great for two decades while Russia wilded put unopposed by the west.  A little weird now that the cardboard underbelly has been exposed.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have pills that will make you go nine times the speed of sound too, cheap.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a warmonger.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are they Zircon-encrusted missiles? Does he have a pygmy pony?
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Zircon encrusted?  Is he also growing dental floss?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Are they Zircon-encrusted missiles? Does he have a pygmy pony?


Yes, over by the dental floss bush.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ya, the whole world should tremble in fear of our Wunderwaffen.

/Same story, different accent
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wonder if Vladdo recently sunk his fortune into US defense contractor stocks. He seems to be doing most of their marketing for them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: Zircon encrusted?  Is he also growing dental floss?


That's an old one Fauna, listen, no excuses this time you get the tweezers
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He is getting the feeling of a cocaine high mixed up with Star Wars Force powers. It is an easy mistake to make.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mr. Zurkon would like all fleshy beings know that Mr. Zurkon has his own hopes and dreams he wishes to accomplish.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
is it just me or is Russia starting to sound and look like the "new" North Korea?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Putin has boasted the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, chillingly saying there is "no equal in the world" for it.

Yeah, it's not so "chilling" when you take into account who is farking saying it. Sure, he might be telling the truth, but there's just as much chance that he's puffing himself up.

I wonder... Their military is a joke at this point. Does Putin really think that you can be a "world power" with just missiles? Because nothing else they've deployed in Ukraine has actually worked correctly. Does he really not know what would happen if he actually attacked a NATO country? He's experienced maybe a quarter of what a full response would be, if that, and his army has turned into the farking Keystone Kops. He's not going to be able to rule shiat is he's just got the missiles.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Big talk for a guy who can't get a hard on.
 
special20
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

I blame Trump for picking Tillerson.
 
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russian navy eh?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Well, Zircon missiles are a lot less expensive then Diamond Missiles. You can't tell the difference. You're so shallow, don't you love me?!?


Zircon-encrusted

/ Missiles to Montana soon?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All of Putin's assurances of weapons superiority are a wicked tell.
His military is a complete joke. No one who has actual military superiority goes around bragging about it.
Boasting about it is strictly for losers, The guy with the funny mustache should have told him
but he died a cowards death. A real man® would have allowed his own capture and then been drawn and quartered with a big ol' smile on his face
 
peterquince [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MSkow: The Navy is probably the last branch of US armed forces you want to try and intimidate. Does he really want to see why we don't have universal healthcare?


I realize this isn't REALLY the point of your post, but your post is definitely misleading.

Universal healthcare would be a health insurance program paid for by money currently spent of different health insurance programs. It would not have anything to do with taking money from military spending.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: Don't knock the Russian Navy. Their flagship converted into a submarine.


Confirmed - Russia has Transformer technology
 
Monac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Zircon doesn't seem like a very good name to me.  What is it, some kind of fake diamond?  He should call these things "Vengeance weapons"!  That's a much better name.  Plus then he could number them when he makes up new ones, like V-1, V-2, etc.  HTH!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They tested one. It probably doesn't even have a targeting system that functions correctly at 7Kmph. They just got a rocket to go that speed.

Their nuke subs are still a valid threat... but who knows how well they are maintained in this current climate of war they're paying for.
 
peterquince [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I have pills that will make you go nine times the speed of sound too, cheap.


Wow, your old swimming pool really does look like a penis and testicles!
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet he bought the missiles at Zales.
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Christ, what a Мудак.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: I bet he bought the missiles at Zales.


No, he went to Jared.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wonder weapons don't win wars.

They reek of desperation.
 
Psylence
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Putin really is the sad old drunk at the bar just mouthing off and threatening everyone.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MSkow: The Navy is probably the last branch of US armed forces you want to try and intimidate. Does he really want to see why we don't have universal healthcare?


Three words: carrier strike groups.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So this naval superpower- is it in the room with us now?

Soviet subs were pretty well made, but noisy. Noise is not a Good Thing for submarines. The only non-noisy subs the USSR had were the diesel boats, which had relatively short battery endurance and were therefore best used in a coastal defense role.

Most of their surface ships were crap. If they'd built more of them, it might have made a difference in military strength. Take Kirov, for example. The Soviets built 4. Decent concept badly done, and they didn't build enough of them to make a difference. Most of the Soviet surface fleet was like that.

Russia inherited most of the Soviet navy assets, but most of them rusted away pier-side for a decade or so before being re-activated and (supposedly) updated. Admiral Kuznetsov and Moskva are/were the pride of their fleets, but were underperforming pieces of crap. Russia has been having trouble getting their sub fleet in seaworthy condition, and there are satellite images showing lots of relatively new(ish) Soviet subs turning into piles of disarticulated rust in various ports.

Even those platforms the russians do manage to get running tend to have serious mission-limiting problems due to inadequate/non-existent maintenance, unbelievably incompetent logistics, and poor quality control. Then there are the crews. The russian Navy has the same problems as the Army when it comes to recruitment, training, and leadership. With the added risk of drowning. Or having the gun/missile/torpedo blow up when being fired.

FSM knows the US Navy has more than its fair share of issues, but the russian Navy isn't even vaguely the same species. let alone the same league. I strongly suspect the wonderwaffen missiles Vladimir the Incompetent is blathering about are vaporware- or perhaps mock-ups created from pure, unadulterated Bullonium. Based on russian military tech performance in Ukraine, it's safe to say every claimed advantage to russian tech is overstated by several thousand percent. Russia can't even establish air superiority against a neighboring country 1/3 its size, but they expect us to believe they have sooper-magical fleet-killing missiles which cannot be detected or defended against?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

