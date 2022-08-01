 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman surprised after ants crawled inside Kindle and started ordering books. They needed more ant books (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ants?! In meg12279's kindle?

/It's More Likely Than You Think
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Should have never taught the ants to read good

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.imgflip.com image 636x392]


Shakes ant sized fist
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't let ants chew on your electronic reading devices. It could start a Kindle fire.
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Needs more ant-manual
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I finally had to get rid of my Walkman.  They'd seized control of it and all I heard was Antmusic.

Adam And The Ants - Antmusic
Youtube 7tqtA20sZXI
 
