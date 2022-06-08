 Skip to content
(MSN)   Putin's right arm seems to want nothing to do with him, refuses to help him swat mosquitos on live video   (msn.com) divider line
59
    More: Awkward, MSN  
59 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he has more health problems than we realize.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But, but, but... their propagandists said what about Biden having dementia!?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"caught on video"
Article contains no video
 
Alphax
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Okay, now let him lose the use of the other arm.

It's hard to be a strongman when your arms don't even work.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Farm out!  Right arm!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The propagandists over at the kremlin probably asked him to not use his arm to throw western media off.

I am not joking.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sounds like he has more health problems than we realize.


Ha HA! It sure does!

Now may we please have a second large helping of obvious physical decay for his asshole f*ckpuppet, Republican Donald J Trump?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ummm Putin says US navy is trying to dominate the Worlds oceans.
Hasn't the US dominated the Worlds oceans since, I don't know,..the Battle of Midway?

And theRussian navy has been a laughingstock since it couldn't functionally reach its eastern shore in 1905, where it got its ass handed to it by Japan
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The reanimated Khrushchev arm transplant isn't taking. It wants to slam a show on a table.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The reanimated Khrushchev arm transplant isn't taking. It wants to slam a show on a table.


"Shoe".
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He should poison his right arm for disobeying him.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alphax: Okay, now let him lose the use of the other arm.

It's hard to be a strongman when your arms don't even work.


telegraph.co.ukView Full Size


Ukraine?  Call it a draw
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Ummm Putin says US navy is trying to dominate the Worlds oceans.
Hasn't the US dominated the Worlds oceans since, I don't know,..the Battle of Midway?

And theRussian navy has been a laughingstock since it couldn't functionally reach its eastern shore in 1905, where it got its ass handed to it by Japan


For those who aren't familiar with the story 
The Dumbest Russian Voyage Nobody Talks About
Youtube yzGqp3R4Mx4
 
kayanlau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He overused his right arm so he can now only use his left.

/wanker
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alphax: Okay, now let him lose the use of the other arm.

It's hard to be a strongman when your arms don't even work.


"I'll bite your legs off"
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: "caught on video"
Article contains no video


Article fails without video, so here's Mr. Bean.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

alechemist: DrD'isInfotainment: Ummm Putin says US navy is trying to dominate the Worlds oceans.
Hasn't the US dominated the Worlds oceans since, I don't know,..the Battle of Midway?

And theRussian navy has been a laughingstock since it couldn't functionally reach its eastern shore in 1905, where it got its ass handed to it by Japan

For those who aren't familiar with the story [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yzGqp3R4Mx4]


This is a good telling of the story:
The Russian 2nd Pacific Squadron - Voyage of the Damned
Youtube 9Mdi_Fh9_Ag
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ragin' Asian: The reanimated Khrushchev arm transplant isn't taking. It wants to slam a show on a table.

"Shoe".


A really big shoe?

/sorry, mr sullivan
//not sorry
///tres
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Putin better watch out for he Ukrainian allies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phamwaa
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmmm.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Putin health update: Russian leader caught 'limping' as he struggles to move arm - VIDEO | World | News | Express.co.uk
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like we might get to see what happens when a strongman shows weakness in real time.

It's just too bad this one has nuclear weapons.
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He should always carry a pen in that hand and refer to himself in the third person.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How close is the doomsday clock to midnight? Do they factor in dementia drooling dictators hellbent on destroying the world?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe its a dummy arm and he's concealing a pistol or something.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The propagandists over at the kremlin probably asked him to not use his arm to throw western media off.

I am not joking.


My thoughts exactly.

Just like when Melania "disappeared" for a while.  All part of the game.
 
wademh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 760x571]


assets-jpcust.jwpsrv.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sounds like he has more health problems than we realize.


He's still alive, so not enough.
 
August11
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Evil seems to really have a special drive to live. I'll bet Putin has five or six concurrent, terminal illnesses. Yet this evil lives another day.
 
Koodz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alphax: Okay, now let him lose the use of the other arm.

It's hard to be a strongman when your arms don't even work.


Roid rage + paraplegia sounds delightful.

It reminds me of a Dean Koontz novel I read when I was a kid. The main villain had four balls and no dick. His impotent rage gave him the power to rip holes in the space time continuum, or something. It was a terrible book.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: How close is the doomsday clock to midnight? Do they factor in dementia drooling dictators hellbent on destroying the world?


100 seconds.

Not making that up.

Fark every one of these simple minded, myopic, self centered assholes.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

August11: Evil seems to really have a special drive to live. I'll bet Putin has five or six concurrent, terminal illnesses. Yet this evil lives another day.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ragin' Asian: The reanimated Khrushchev arm transplant isn't taking. It wants to slam a show on a table.

"Shoe".


I thought you were channeling the spirit of Ed Sullivan.
 
Creoena
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I guess Putin would be a candidate for Wolfram and Hart
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bob Dole has entered the chat
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: But, but, but... their propagandists said what about Biden having dementia!?


But a bunch of people told me Trump obviously has Alzheimers.

We can speculate all day about the health of various world leaders but it doesn't amount to much until they relinquish power or drop dead.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Ummm Putin says US navy is trying to dominate the Worlds oceans.
Hasn't the US dominated the Worlds oceans since, I don't know,..the Battle of Midway?

And theRussian navy has been a laughingstock since it couldn't functionally reach its eastern shore in 1905, where it got its ass handed to it by Japan


He's technically correct - the best kind of correct. The US Navy does dominate the world's oceans. The entire world trades over water with our tacit approval. At almost any point, for whatever reason, if the US decided that a shipping vessel or a fishing boat or a luxury yacht or a cruise liner or an oil rig, from another country, wasn't to be allowed on the ocean, it wouldn't, it would be commandeered, sunk, or otherwise cut off from world. The Chinese and Russian have more (and smaller) ships, but we totally crush on tonnage and the single most important thing: aircraft carriers and competent people to run them.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Be nice if someone tore it off and beat what's left of him to death with it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TFA speculates on video, without showing the video.
THIS is the video

And yes, it looks like Putin's right arm is about as useful as his limp dong.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stunt man outtakes from The Fugitive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: DrD'isInfotainment: Ummm Putin says US navy is trying to dominate the Worlds oceans.
Hasn't the US dominated the Worlds oceans since, I don't know,..the Battle of Midway?

And theRussian navy has been a laughingstock since it couldn't functionally reach its eastern shore in 1905, where it got its ass handed to it by Japan

He's technically correct - the best kind of correct. The US Navy does dominate the world's oceans. The entire world trades over water with our tacit approval. At almost any point, for whatever reason, if the US decided that a shipping vessel or a fishing boat or a luxury yacht or a cruise liner or an oil rig, from another country, wasn't to be allowed on the ocean, it wouldn't, it would be commandeered, sunk, or otherwise cut off from world. The Chinese and Russian have more (and smaller) ships, but we totally crush on tonnage and the single most important thing: aircraft carriers and competent people to run them.


Unless the Israeli military decides to attack.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

August11: Evil seems to really have a special drive to live. I'll bet Putin has five or six concurrent, terminal illnesses. Yet this evil lives another day.


Dictators generally get rather good health care, if they can find anyone they can trust. I wonder how many doctors Pooty-poot's gone through recently.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well in our small Irish clan it's called using your other arm to scratch (usually over your head) they call you an
omadhaum.

If you made a move like this below you were smacked into reality but the sting is the power of the word.

                     
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know this will not make sense but not necessarily neurological, unless some spooky intel has hard facts maybe his grandmother did not hit him enough but the sting that lasts is in the word.

I made a comment about the war and got attacked. I am just anti-war (not woke) it is always cheapest to sue  for peace at the beginning.

But now that has gone too far so now maybe 10 years of bloodbath millions displaced, yeah they are all farked.
Not sure even Putin could get out of this.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: TFA speculates on video, without showing the video.
THIS is the video

And yes, it looks like Putin's right arm is about as useful as his limp dong.


I'm surprised he lets other people that close to him. But I assume that guide was thoroughly searched for weapons.
 
me.theuser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://metro.co.uk/2022/07/31/russia-putin-cant-use-right-arm-to-shoo-away-mosquitoes-17099622/
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ragin' Asian: The reanimated Khrushchev arm transplant isn't taking. It wants to slam a show on a table.

"Shoe".


interviews.televisionacademy.comView Full Size

"I'll allow it."
 
