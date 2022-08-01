 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 159 of WW3: First grain ship leaves Odesa under UN-brokered deal to help ease global hunger crisis. Mykolaiv region came under intense shelling, with Orcs hitting hospital trauma center. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Black Sea, Ukraine, departure of the first shipment of grain, Boris Yeltsin, Ukrainian port of Odesa, Russian advance  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BOOM goes the artillery! Go, Sparkline, GO!

Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian artillerymen eliminates two russian BMPs

johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how Putin is threatening to arm his ships with hypersonic missiles that can do nine times the speed of sound.

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 august 01 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired tanks, barrels and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Prudyanka, Novye, Dementiivka, Shchivnyk, Borshchova, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Bazaliivka, Korobochkino, Stara Hnylytsya, Ivanovka. He struck an air strike near Mospanovo.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage near Chepil, Protopopovka, Hrushuvakh, Hussarivka, Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillya, Dolyna and Barvinkovoye.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from barreled, rocket artillery and tank weapons near Seversk, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnekamensky, Zvanivka, Ivano-Darievka and Disputed. He launched airstrikes near Hryhorivka and Disputed.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded near Berestovo, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Vershina, Kodema, Semigirya and Travneve. Struck an airstrike near Kodema.

I tried to reconnaissance of the positions of our troops in the direction of Yakovlevka, the enemy reconnaissance group was neutralized.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers carried out shelling in the areas of the settlements of Novokalynove, Novoselivka, Avdiivka, Netailove, Pisky and Krasnohorivka. He launched airstrikes near Vesele.

In the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions, it carries out shelling from barreled and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Marinka, Novomykhaylivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Novoselka, Novopil, Malinovka, Charivne, Gulyaipilske, Orikhiv and Kamenske. He launched air strikes near Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Shcherbakiv, Malyi Shcherbakiv and Novoandriivka.

In the Yuzhnobuzhsky direction, the occupiers fired from barreled, rocket artillery and tanks the areas of Myrolyubivka, Novovoznesensky, Vysokopolya, Mykolaiv and more than 25 settlements. He struck an air strike near Olhyny.

There is an increase in the enemy grouping of troops in the Krivoy Rog direction.

The active involvement of aircraft by the enemy to control the surface and air situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea is recorded.

There remains a threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of the morning

📍Kharkiv

In the morning, the occupiers struck the Saltovsky district of the city. According to preliminary data, as a result of the shelling, there are 2 victims.

📍Nikolaev

At night, the city was again under attack. Powerful explosions thundered in different areas. Information on the victims is being clarified.

📍Dnipropetrovsk region

More than 60 arrivals from "Grads" in Manganese and Chervonohryhorivska community. The Russian army targeted residential areas. Two women were injured. One of them is hospitalized. She is in serious condition.

In Manganese, 8 private houses were damaged. Six children slept in one of them. The youngest is only two years old. Everyone was saved. Children are unharmed. The shelling disabled the power grid. The city is partially without light.

In the Chervonohryhorivska community, three dozen private houses and cars of local residents were mutilated. The power line was also affected. Several streets of Krasnohryhorivka without electricity.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One person died as a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv - the head of the OVA

Today, at about 7 am, the enemy shelled the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv. The injuries were men, aged 30 and 72. The latter, unfortunately, died in the hospital.

This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

One of the shells struck near a public transport stop and in the courtyard of an apartment building. Damaged cars.

Also at night, the Russians struck Merefi. A 42-year-old security guard was injured and the building of an industrial civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

In Chuguev, a production building was damaged as a result of shelling.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first vessel with Ukrainian grain left the port in Odessa - Minister

of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed that the first vessel with Ukrainian food has already gone to sea and is heading to its destination.

"We are talking about the ship RAZONI, which is heading under the flag of Sierra Leone. It will move along a corridor, the security of which has been confirmed by our guarantor partners - the UN and Turkey. There are 26 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn on board," Kubrakov said.

Unlocking ports will provide at least $ 1 billion in foreign exchange earnings for the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan the sowing season next year.

In the coming weeks, with the support of partners, it is planned to reach the full capacity of transshipment of agricultural products.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The United Kingdom will hand over two warships to Ukraine - ambassador

"Now we need mine countermeasures ships. 2 is the initial figure we are currently working with. These are warships that are in service with Her Majesty's Naval Forces," the Ambassador of Ukraine to London said Vadym Prystaiko.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already undergoing appropriate training. And he personally has already visited one of the ships that will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Ambassador also added that these ships will be processed, updated and added special equipment necessary for Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia transfers a large number of troops to the territory of the south and occupied Crimea - GUR

The management notes that this is due to the success of the Armed Forces in the counterattack in the south of the country.

two weeks ago, Russia withdrew tactical groups of airborne troops from Donetsk region and transferred them to occupied Kherson. In the future, they are planned to be used in the south of our state to conduct hostilities against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

russia is also transferring troops from its eastern military district, which were used to attack Sloviansk.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇪🇺🇺🇦The European Union has provided Ukraine with EUR 1 billion in exceptional financial assistance, says Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

"The first tranche of EUR 500 million has already been credited to the NBU account. We expect the receipt of the second tranche tomorrow," the prime minister said.

1 billion euros is part of a large package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war totaling 9 billion euros. The funds will help in financing priority budget needs.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Deny has a 2 hour talk today. I'm not going to bother. You'd never get caught up on the thread.
First Ukrainian grain shipment leaves Odesa since start of war • FRANCE 24 English
pd2001
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I like how Putin is threatening to arm his ships with hypersonic missiles that can do nine times the speed of sound.

//I have a nice bridge for sale...

//I have a nice bridge for sale...


fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ukraine's Mykolaiv hit by heavy Russian strikes • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube KIWtFf-YvrA
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fasahd: The United Kingdom will hand over two warships to Ukraine - ambassador

"Now we need mine countermeasures ships. 2 is the initial figure we are currently working with. These are warships that are in service with Her Majesty's Naval Forces," the Ambassador of Ukraine to London said Vadym Prystaiko.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already undergoing appropriate training. And he personally has already visited one of the ships that will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Ambassador also added that these ships will be processed, updated and added special equipment necessary for Ukraine.


Looks like Ukraine has the start of a Navy!

This does not bode well for the Russian Black Sea Fleet :P
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Day 20 complete, even though I slept in and was an hour late for work.

Day drinking commenced at 5:45am.

Grog is getting Smashed this morning.  Then... Sleep of the Dead.  Hopefully I wake later today, but if I sleep through, so be it :P
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fasahd: The first vessel with Ukrainian grain left the port in Odessa - Minister

of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed that the first vessel with Ukrainian food has already gone to sea and is heading to its destination.

"We are talking about the ship RAZONI, which is heading under the flag of Sierra Leone. It will move along a corridor, the security of which has been confirmed by our guarantor partners - the UN and Turkey. There are 26 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn on board," Kubrakov said.

Unlocking ports will provide at least $ 1 billion in foreign exchange earnings for the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan the sowing season next year.

In the coming weeks, with the support of partners, it is planned to reach the full capacity of transshipment of agricultural products.


Any bets that Russia sinks this farker, and blames it on Ukraine?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Adam Kinzinger Calls to Send U.S. HIMARS to Georgia After Impact in Ukraine
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: fasahd: The United Kingdom will hand over two warships to Ukraine - ambassador

"Now we need mine countermeasures ships. 2 is the initial figure we are currently working with. These are warships that are in service with Her Majesty's Naval Forces," the Ambassador of Ukraine to London said Vadym Prystaiko.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already undergoing appropriate training. And he personally has already visited one of the ships that will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Ambassador also added that these ships will be processed, updated and added special equipment necessary for Ukraine.

Looks like Ukraine has the start of a Navy!

This does not bode well for the Russian Black Sea Fleet :P


How do they get them in the Black Sea?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fasahd: GrogSmash: How do they get them in the Black Sea?

"Now we need mine countermeasures ships. 2 is the initial figure we are currently working with. These are warships that are in service with Her Majesty's Naval Forces," the Ambassador of Ukraine to London said Vadym Prystaiko.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already undergoing appropriate training. And he personally has already visited one of the ships that will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Ambassador also added that these ships will be processed, updated and added special equipment necessary for Ukraine.

Looks like Ukraine has the start of a Navy!

This does not bode well for the Russian Black Sea Fleet :P

How do they get them in the Black Sea?


Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ok guys and gals here some thoughts for yall to kick off todays thread.

we have seen how this has developed with the HIMARs and their use to destroy the orc logistic hubs, C/C centers, and generally make life difficult for the occupiers.

i find myself thinking, this is only possible because the Orc Airforce (orcwaffe?) is so shiat. Like, if they Orcs had dont their jobs with air power, the UA wouldnt be able to drive their HIMARs around with impunity, missiling stuff right and left like they do now. They be a lot more careful, probably lose a few of em to bombings, etc.

The airforces of both sides seem to play a very small role in this war, which i think is very interesting in this day and age. Imagine if the US was the Orcs here, the UA army wouldnt be able to just drive around on these roads during the day, theyd get bombed to bits by f15s and everything else the USAF has to offer.

So i wonder how many conclusions are going to be made from this fight that are incomplete because airpower seems to be such a non-issue. Like all wars, this is a logisticians war, but when it comes to fighting, its all been about artillery, from the Tube artillery that saved Kyiv from the long column at the beginning to the Rocket Artillery that is going to ensure the liberation of Kherson.

That this is true is ... peculiar in this day and age, right? I find myself grateful for the crap Orcwaffe but also wondering if we will ever see this type of war again, and if some of the lessons being drawn from observing it will be moot when airforces do their jobs better. (The lessons with the drones and the light infantry skills the UA guys have at this point are for sure unmatched and unique sure)

I hope the UA military doesnt build their whole system around the assumption theyll never face an airforce in the future!

Anyway thanks for letting me have the Attention Bear first.

<hands it to Grog>
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 23 to July 29. Ukraine's offensive in Kherson Oblast is under a media blackout, so the information isn't flowing as freely as it once was on the Ukrainian side. As for Russia, even more war crimes. Shocking, I know.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here if you need to catch up on that.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fasahd: Adam Kinzinger Calls to Send U.S. HIMARS to Georgia After Impact in Ukraine


Personally, I think we should wait until Georgia unfarks the situation with their government before we consider giving them one of the most capable artillery systems on the planet.  Last I heard both the general population and the sitting president were pretty displeased with the prime minister.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: I hope the UA military doesnt build their whole system around the assumption theyll never face an airforce in the future!


Sanctions don't do much /s
They've been in place since the Crimea invasion and have only gotten incredibly tighter. I think the significance is overlooked. The inability to get foreign parts to maintain the aircraft, I believe, has played a major role in the inability of russia to keep a strong fleet in the air.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He survived a tank attack in Rubizhne
Youtube -SGlXgicygE
 
turboke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I like how Putin is threatening to arm his ships with hypersonic missiles that can do nine times the speed of sound.

//I have a nice bridge for sale...

//I have a nice bridge for sale...


Dis him all you like, but that's an impressive feat of engineering to pull off at the bottom of the Black Sea.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fasahd: Adam Kinzinger Calls to Send U.S. HIMARS to Georgia After Impact in Ukraine


That's a terrible idea.  The Georgia Republicans would just use the HIMARS to bomb urban communities in down Atllanta.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fasahd: I know Tracianne isn't here this morning, but please try to remember to put the damn toilet seat down!


Good rule in life, really.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: fasahd: Adam Kinzinger Calls to Send U.S. HIMARS to Georgia After Impact in Ukraine

That's a terrible idea.  The Georgia Republicans would just use the HIMARS to bomb urban communities in down Atllanta.


Republican Logic :
Kill them so they can't vote!

Also Republican Logic :
Dead people vote for Democrats!


Such a conundrum!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Step 1: dehumanize.
Step 2: ?
Step 3: profit.

What is wrong with you people?

Just kidding. Some clumps of cells don't deserve to exist.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: winedrinkingman: fasahd: Adam Kinzinger Calls to Send U.S. HIMARS to Georgia After Impact in Ukraine

That's a terrible idea.  The Georgia Republicans would just use the HIMARS to bomb urban communities in down Atllanta.

Republican Logic :
Kill them so they can't vote!

Also Republican Logic :
Dead people vote for Democrats!


Such a conundrum!


or, just illegalize activities or large voter blocks that vote blue so that they become felons, and thus cant vote.

like what the republicans are doing trying to illegalize teh gheys again. not like they really truly give a crap what they do, they probably do it all too a la larry craig; but the point is if they make loads of the LGBTQ community either leave the state or have felons on their records, they wont vote democrat.

gerrymandering 2.0
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: ok guys and gals here some thoughts for yall to kick off todays thread.

we have seen how this has developed with the HIMARs and their use to destroy the orc logistic hubs, C/C centers, and generally make life difficult for the occupiers.

i find myself thinking, this is only possible because the Orc Airforce (orcwaffe?) is so shiat. Like, if they Orcs had dont their jobs with air power, the UA wouldnt be able to drive their HIMARs around with impunity, missiling stuff right and left like they do now. They be a lot more careful, probably lose a few of em to bombings, etc.

The airforces of both sides seem to play a very small role in this war, which i think is very interesting in this day and age. Imagine if the US was the Orcs here, the UA army wouldnt be able to just drive around on these roads during the day, theyd get bombed to bits by f15s and everything else the USAF has to offer.

So i wonder how many conclusions are going to be made from this fight that are incomplete because airpower seems to be such a non-issue. Like all wars, this is a logisticians war, but when it comes to fighting, its all been about artillery, from the Tube artillery that saved Kyiv from the long column at the beginning to the Rocket Artillery that is going to ensure the liberation of Kherson.

That this is true is ... peculiar in this day and age, right? I find myself grateful for the crap Orcwaffe but also wondering if we will ever see this type of war again, and if some of the lessons being drawn from observing it will be moot when airforces do their jobs better. (The lessons with the drones and the light infantry skills the UA guys have at this point are for sure unmatched and unique sure)

I hope the UA military doesnt build their whole system around the assumption theyll never face an airforce in the future!

Anyway thanks for letting me have the Attention Bear first.

<hands it to Grog>


Regarding the lack of participation of the air forces, the reason I've been seeing for this in most analysis is that neither side can effectively suppress the other's air defenses.  Ukraine has started operating HIMARS as close to the front lines as they have because they've learned Russian pilots generally won't risk flying over Ukrainian held territory, even to kill such a high value target.  This is why so many Russian air strikes have been them lobbing cruise missiles from outside of Ukraine SAM range.  We've seen quick sorties by helicopters and Su-25s at very low level, but that's been most of it.  However, good luck effectively finding and attacking your target flying at tree-top level in an Su-25.  The helicopters have mostly been doing the nose-up spray & pray rocket attacks, which keep them as far as possible from air defenses around a target and are really inaccurate.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fasahd: GrogSmash: How do they get them in the Black Sea?

"Now we need mine countermeasures ships. 2 is the initial figure we are currently working with. These are warships that are in service with Her Majesty's Naval Forces," the Ambassador of Ukraine to London said Vadym Prystaiko.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already undergoing appropriate training. And he personally has already visited one of the ships that will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Ambassador also added that these ships will be processed, updated and added special equipment necessary for Ukraine.

Looks like Ukraine has the start of a Navy!

This does not bode well for the Russian Black Sea Fleet :P

How do they get them in the Black Sea?


The Royal Navy's mine countermeasure ships are pretty small, and as a Black Sea country Ukraine has greater rights under the Montreux convention than non-Black Sea countries. The convention is quite technical* (and also quite outdated), but my amateur reading is that once Britain transfer ownership, Ukraine is free to sail these ships from the Med into the Black Sea.

*The bits about ships belonging to a Black Sea nation but not based in the Black Sea, or being sent for service and repairs outside the Black Sea, are particularly confusing to me.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fasahd: GrogSmash: How do they get them in the Black Sea?

"Now we need mine countermeasures ships. 2 is the initial figure we are currently working with. These are warships that are in service with Her Majesty's Naval Forces," the Ambassador of Ukraine to London said Vadym Prystaiko.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already undergoing appropriate training. And he personally has already visited one of the ships that will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Ambassador also added that these ships will be processed, updated and added special equipment necessary for Ukraine.

Looks like Ukraine has the start of a Navy!

This does not bode well for the Russian Black Sea Fleet :P

How do they get them in the Black Sea?


The transfer of the ships was actually announced back in 2021, so their addition to the Ukraine navy bypasses the Montreux Convention rules on adding ships during wartime.

UK giving two Sandown class mine hunters to Ukraine (ukdefencejournal.org.uk)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian statements:
* The fast food chain "Vkusno-i Tochka" or "Tasty and That's It" which replaced the American chain McDonald's is, as promised holding a promotional tie-in with the lighthearted children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, but rumors that each Blyaat the Caat happy meal will contain a branded vial of krokodil are untrue. Some promotional happy meals will simply contain mold and human fingers. Any rings found may be exchanged at the cashier for soft serve ice cream.
* Neither the GRU nor the FSB are responsible for the announced reboot of Max Headroom. While such a dramatic action is well within the powers of the Russian security apparatus, the last time he was here we got New Coke from the deal and none of us wants to get blamed for that shiat happening again.
* The abnormally high and destructive heat waves experienced by people all over the globe as a result of anthropomorphic climate change are not due to Russia alone. In fact, in the last week, the nation of Russia has burned sixteen billion tires, two hundred million cubic yards of Styrofoam, and set large swaths of Siberian permafrost on fire, and yet the world still has not burned up. The Ministry of Climate Destruction promises to redouble their efforts.
* Attempts by the Internet Research Agency to subvert the protest and performance art group Pussy Riot by creating their own counterprotest group, Penis Riot, have met with limited success due to an unfortunate spelling accident which has caused many Russian men to run in terror from 'Penis Rot.' Further attempts at rebranding as 'Testicular Mayhem' and 'Prostate Explosion' have not improved results.
* Clones of Russian honeypot spy Anna Chapman are not available through mail order unless you are a high ranking NRA executive.
* In spite of multiple reports to the contrary, the Black Sea Fleet is not under the command of the McDonald's mascot named Grimace. He is a cartoon character and not a decorated admiral. Rumors that the Hamburglar is in charge of army rations are being investigated, but in the meantime, High Command hopes that all soldiers will enjoy their mealworms with Szechuan sauce. Please note: Szechuan sauce may not actually be included.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: fasahd: Adam Kinzinger Calls to Send U.S. HIMARS to Georgia After Impact in Ukraine

Personally, I think we should wait until Georgia unfarks the situation with their government before we consider giving them one of the most capable artillery systems on the planet.  Last I heard both the general population and the sitting president were pretty displeased with the prime minister.


That is one of the reasons we didn't do as much for Uklraine as we should have back in the early 2010's
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: gerrymandering 2.0


And let's not forget the 'close lots of voting places so people have to travel further and wait in long lines'

... so people brought in food trucks, so then they outlawed giving food and water to people waiting to vote
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: fasahd: GrogSmash: fasahd: The United Kingdom will hand over two warships to Ukraine - ambassador

"Now we need mine countermeasures ships. 2 is the initial figure we are currently working with. These are warships that are in service with Her Majesty's Naval Forces," the Ambassador of Ukraine to London said Vadym Prystaiko.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already undergoing appropriate training. And he personally has already visited one of the ships that will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Ambassador also added that these ships will be processed, updated and added special equipment necessary for Ukraine.

Looks like Ukraine has the start of a Navy!

This does not bode well for the Russian Black Sea Fleet :P

How do they get them in the Black Sea?

The Royal Navy's mine countermeasure ships are pretty small, and as a Black Sea country Ukraine has greater rights under the Montreux convention than non-Black Sea countries. The convention is quite technical* (and also quite outdated), but my amateur reading is that once Britain transfer ownership, Ukraine is free to sail these ships from the Med into the Black Sea.

*The bits about ships belonging to a Black Sea nation but not based in the Black Sea, or being sent for service and repairs outside the Black Sea, are particularly confusing to me.


The last bit is the key.  Assign their home port as Odessa.  They are 'new' ships, and have to be assigned somewhere...  The home port isn't where they are built, but where they are deployed from.

I personally haven't read the convention, so there might be some verbage concerning this twist, but I doubt it.
 
