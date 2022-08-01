 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Peak tourist season underway at 161 mph   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
dmacaroon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. Could have been an 86 chevette!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Police in Woodstock, N.H. clocked the car going 130 mph and caught up to the vehicle at Exit 32, where it was stuck in traffic."

Of course it was.
 
stevecore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Absolutely love that he went that fast only to be caught by being stuck in traffic.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
MotherOfGod.JPG
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To be fair, he's from Connecticut and not used to having the open highway to his that speed.
 
starlost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably wasn't a local. A local would know where there was traffic even on weekends.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He just had a need.

A need for speed.

/YEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAH!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

