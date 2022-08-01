 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Don't you just hate it when you throw away some old computer equipment and only later realize that the had some old family pictures, a couple word docs you needed and, oh yeah, $186,000,000 on it?   (blockchain.news) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Finance, James Howells, Venture capital, Newport City Council, Recycling, hard drive, City Council's approval, new proposals  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2022 at 4:35 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ybishop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm still looking for my POG collection.
 
marcre3363 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a maroon.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So it's worth about $50 now or he has all the crypto.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the plot to a Big Bang Theory episode?
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Howells has been petitioning the Newport City Council to let him dig up the hard drive from the landfill that is estimated to contain around 110,000 tons of garbage. The plan to excavate the garbage is billed to be backed by as much as $11 million in venture capital funding."

Translation from Scamglish: Give me money to dig up some fake money I "lost"
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is like raising venture capital to recover a chest full of gold that you accidentally dropped in the ocean. Like, over the Mariana Trench or something.

Let it go, man. It's gone.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No, I have never been that stupid.

\backups, backups, backups
\\know your data
\\\oblig
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does he have "proof" that these coin exist and he "owns" them or is this a scam?
 
algman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I'm still looking for my POG collection.


If you kick in a couple million, I'm sure he'll look for them as he's digging through 110,000 tons of other crap.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Does he have "proof" that these coin exist and he "owns" them or is this a scam?


Well, it is bitcoin, so he probably can prove that somehow
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Assuming it's a spinning platter drive with steel and magnets and stuff I wonder if you could build some sort of metal detector/scanner/radar rig and connect that to an ai trained to find HDs and voila after $1b worth of development a $186mm payday
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An idiot and his money were lucky to have ever met in the first place.
 
huma474
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe those tulip bulbs will make some nice flowers in the landfill after 100 years.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not your keys, not your bitcoins, right?
 
Bungles
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The site may be enormous, but surely if they know when it was dumped, they'll know roughly the area and the maximum possible depth. Dumps may look chaotic, but the people who work there will have a system of where new loads go.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see you media.

I see you promoting "Lost" Cryptocurrency treasure hunts.

I see you trying to legitimize cryptocurrency and I do not approve.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bungles: The site may be enormous, but surely if they know when it was dumped, they'll know roughly the area and the maximum possible depth. Dumps may look chaotic, but the people who work there will have a system of where new loads go.


Just like yer mahm.
 
drxym
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This idiot has been trying for years to drum up support to basically excavate an entire city waste dump for his frigging hard drive. The council told him to take a hike so now he's looking for other idiots lured by the idea that it's sitting there unharmed in a landfill amongst hundreds of thousands of tonnes of filth.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AppleOptionEsc: I'm still looking for my POG collection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This guy:
seeking permission from council and arranging VC to fund an expedition.

Me:
anonymously tip off the police about the serial-killing evidence on that hard drive and let them find it for me.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.