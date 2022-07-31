 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Not news: Gas station's prices are falling. New: Gas station's awning is falling   (azfamily.com) divider line
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
/whoa
 
Unright
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, there's a fear I didn't know I had yet.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unright: Well, there's a fear I didn't know I had yet.


You live in Florida. Don't hurricanes throw 20 foot sections of sheetmetal around?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now it's Triangle K
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gas prices simply do not fall.  They glide gently down to keep the oil execs from worrying about paying for that new yacht they just had o have.  Never touch principal.
 
