(CBS News)   Man shoots woman in neck, but bullet kills him instead. No, she didn't have Wonder Woman powers   (cbsnews.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It's unclear exactly what led to the situation, how the victims knew each other, and what they were doing at the time. The investigation is ongoing."

unclear? There is only 1 situation in which a woman's neck would be in line with your femoral artery. and thanks to Shawshank Redemption we know why you wouldn't shoot her in the head.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it me, or does the story not say what actually happened to her beyond "gunshot to the neck"? Did she live? Die? Schrödinger's neck wound?
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Back, and to the left?  😕
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't really need 24-hour news when they can't even finish a story before they put it in print.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was thinking she was the driver of the car.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

khitsicker: There is only 1 situation in which a woman's neck would be in line with your femoral artery


I can think of two more:

1: Ricochet off a solid object behind her and then back to his leg.

B - 1st Edition D&D lightning bolt rules.
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Dallas police were called to the 2200 block of Medical District in response to a shooting."

You'd think being in the Medical District would have helped.
 
