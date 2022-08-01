 Skip to content
(France 24)   The Vatican might go from 1 Pope per 60 acres to 1 Pope per 40 acres
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd buy that for a mule!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's still going to be a somewhat challenging game of keep-away, considering how few open fields there are.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Francis said surgery on his knee was not an option, adding that he was still feeling the effects of six hours spent under anaesthetic last summer, when he underwent an operation on his colon.
"You don't play, you don't mess around, with anaesthesia," he said.

LOL! Buddy liked the drugs and doesn't know what to make of that.
 
huma474
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hopefully Francis can keep healthy. He is a person who walks it like he talks it. The Papal Guard still gets frustrated by him sneaking out at night to minister to people without them being nearby.
 
huma474
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

No, he's just very aware of the numbers of people throughout the world that are addicted to pain killers due to surgery.
 
betawulf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's too bad. He seems like not such a bad guy considering he's the head of the biggest pedophile-enabling cult in the world.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So what happens if they re-elect the other retired guy?  Does he get two pope votes plus the head pope tie breaker or just one pope vote and the top dog tire breaker?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He should send out doppelgänger helpers like Santa Claus.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Take off their hats.
 
pestossimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I really wish this didn't deserve attention from the international media. Maybe some day.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think it should be LeVar Burton
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
40 Acres and a Pope
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's only got one working lung so anesthesia could be harder for him than many. Giving him an artificial knee joint at his age opens up a huge risk for clots/stroke, or sepsis. I suppose maybe they could do it under a spinal block but even that would be tough for someone his age. There's an operation where donor stem cells can be taken from nasal cartilage and cloned onto a 3-d printed scaffold (derived from MRI) to make a new cushion of cartilage for the knee joint, installed arthroscopically, but when I asked about it, the ortho doc told me it only worked on kids, not grups. Also no insurance will touch it.

Francis is so great and so, so needed in these times. I hope he holds on at least long enough to shape the odds of his replacement being like him, thru his appointment of new, more progressive (I know, it's a relative term) cardinals.
 
huma474
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

there's a real reason why so many Polish cardinals hate him.
 
huma474
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I think it should be LeVar Burton


Honestly, if he was ordained as a cardinal tomorrow I think even Francis would step aside for him.

DON.MAC: So what happens if they re-elect the other retired guy?  Does he get two pope votes plus the head pope tie breaker or just one pope vote and the top dog tire breaker?


No, The other guy isn't eligible for he position any more as he is no longer a Cardinal. He's also 95 years old.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Also no insurance will touch it.


Why does the Pope need insurance?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

huma474: there's a real reason why so many Polish cardinals hate him.


Does it involve light bulbs or screen doors?
 
