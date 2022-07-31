 Skip to content
(Twitter) Lock him up. Lock him up (twitter.com)
Original
13 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Thoreny
7 hours ago  
I miss Tonight Show's Headlines.

They were soooo farking funny.
 
433
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes
5 hours ago  
He must have chosen the wrong leg to hump.
 
The_Sponge
5 hours ago  
That is the cutest sex offender I have ever seen.
 
The_Sponge
5 hours ago  

Thoreny: I miss Tonight Show's Headlines.

They were soooo farking funny.


The wedding announcements were my favorite part.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Huh, must be a common thing with pale faced men who have orange hair.
 
Subtonic
1 hour ago  
Who says sexual assault can't be funny?
 
Ragin' Asian
1 hour ago  
Stop spreading peanut butter on your cock.
 
bighairyguy
1 hour ago  
This is just a conspiracy created by cats.
 
sleze
1 hour ago  
Pedodog?
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  
Will be deported to Canada.  Says he's not from there, eh?
 
LewDux
1 hour ago  

sleze: Pedodog?


Pedog
 
FarkingSmurf
1 hour ago  
When heavy petting goes wrong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?


The Fark mods.
 
aagrajag
1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?


Not George Carlin, but possibly Elmer Fudd.
 
Another Government Employee
1 hour ago  
No leg is safe.
 
Supadope
53 minutes ago  
Probably did it doggy style
 
Glenford
50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?


"Fuck you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin
 
carkiller
46 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: When heavy petting goes wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/smunnied & farted
 
carkiller
44 minutes ago  

Glenford: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

"fark you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin


That man had no idea how the internet was actually going to turn out.
 
big pig peaches
44 minutes ago  

LewDux: sleze: Pedodog?

Pedog


Pedoggery?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?


Is it funny if the assailant is a clown?
 
aagrajag
36 minutes ago  

carkiller: Glenford: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

"fark you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin

That man had no idea how the internet was actually going to turn out.


I Googled the phrase because I obviously hate myself.

Surprisingly, the results were pretty tame, but at least one of Donald's nephews has some issues.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
35 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

Is it funny if the assailant is a clown?


No, only the victim. There are oddly complicated rules about this.
 
BafflerMeal
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller
28 minutes ago  

aagrajag: carkiller: Glenford: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

"fark you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin

That man had no idea how the internet was actually going to turn out.

I Googled the phrase because I obviously hate myself.

Surprisingly, the results were pretty tame, but at least one of Donald's nephews has some issues.

[Fark user image image 425x240]


The word surprisingly speaks volumes.
 
carkiller
27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: carkiller: Glenford: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

"fark you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin

That man had no idea how the internet was actually going to turn out.

I Googled the phrase because I obviously hate myself.

Surprisingly, the results were pretty tame, but at least one of Donald's nephews has some issues.

[Fark user image image 425x240]


Also, lot to unpack in them thar jeeph
 
middleoftheday
19 minutes ago  
Wade Blasingame - SNL
Youtube mC-LEQqNC1s
 
eagles95
18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: carkiller: Glenford: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

"fark you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin

That man had no idea how the internet was actually going to turn out.

I Googled the phrase because I obviously hate myself.

Surprisingly, the results were pretty tame, but at least one of Donald's nephews has some issues.

[Fark user image 425x240] [View Full Size image _x_]



Thank you for taking one for the team.
 
durbnpoisn
18 minutes ago  
Presumably there is some small dog out there that was violently raped by this monster, and you're all poking fun.

Shame...
 
KangTheMad
17 minutes ago  

carkiller: Glenford: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

"fark you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin

That man had no idea how the internet was actually going to turn out.


He'd be an infamous legend among the likes of Gorgor if he lived long enough to have a Fark account.
 
NM Volunteer
14 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: carkiller: Glenford: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

"fark you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin

That man had no idea how the internet was actually going to turn out.

He'd be an infamous legend among the likes of Gorgor if he lived long enough to have a Fark account.


I doubt it.  He was a bitter old man right before he died.
 
Subtonic
10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: carkiller: Glenford: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

"fark you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin

That man had no idea how the internet was actually going to turn out.

He'd be an infamous legend among the likes of Gorgor if he lived long enough to have a Fark account.

I doubt it.  He was a bitter old man right before he died.


He swing to the hard right towards the end was quite surprising.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Dramatization: May not have happened
 
KangTheMad
7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: carkiller: Glenford: Subtonic: Who says sexual assault can't be funny?

"fark you, I think it's hilarious. Imagine Porky Pig raping Donald Duck".

- George Carlin

That man had no idea how the internet was actually going to turn out.

He'd be an infamous legend among the likes of Gorgor if he lived long enough to have a Fark account.

I doubt it.  He was a bitter old man right before he died.


If he lived long enough, then being a bitter old man right before he died wouldn't have happened until much later.

Also, infamous. Not famous.
 
brap
4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
