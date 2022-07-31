 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AsiaOne)   When parallel parking on busy street, is there an unwritten rule saying that you pause ahead of an empty spot and back in, or is it cool to just drive straight in and steal the spot? Would you cause 20 minutes of gridlock to argue your position?   (asiaone.com) divider line
53
    More: Awkward, English-language films, Parking, driver of the Honda, American films, female driver of the Honda, China, female driver, The Police  
•       •       •

499 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 10:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't parallel park.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're complaining about how people drive in China?
 
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would definitely do that, but I'm a Seinfeld character.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If there's enough room, drive in - you don't block traffic.  If not, put your blinker on, to alert the person behind you, then pull up and back in.  If they steal it, back in anyway and wedge them into their car, claiming you didn't see them and you signaled, so...
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If no one is ahead of you, you can park however you like.  If a car is stopped ahead of the spot and their backup lights come on, it's their spot and if you pull in nose first you're the a22hole.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You parallel park correctly, stop ahead of the spot and put it in reverse.
If someone pulls up on your ass, you lean out the window and yell "GET OFF MY ASS, I'M PARKING HERE! WHAT ARE YOU F*(#KING BLIND?"
I live in Jersey.
This is the way.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: You parallel park correctly, stop ahead of the spot and put it in reverse.
If someone pulls up on your ass, you lean out the window and yell "GET OFF MY ASS, I'M PARKING HERE! WHAT ARE YOU F*(#KING BLIND?"
I live in Jersey.
This is the way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fight over parking lot causes 20-minute jam at popular supper place near Beauty World Centre"

No offense to subby, but I have zero problem with the real headline and shall pay homage here.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That rule is not "unwritten".  In Maryland, it's part of the traffic-code.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You're complaining about how people drive in China?


Some people need a goddamned hobby.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 410x276]


And...scene.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: "Fight over parking lot causes 20-minute jam at popular supper place near Beauty World Centre"

No offense to subby, but I have zero problem with the real headline and shall pay homage here.


If it was a really popular supper place, the traffic jam would have been 40 minutes.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't be an a-hole, walk or take transit to avoid altercation.

Disagree? Then you are an a-hole.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I don't parallel park.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Actually, you should pull up parallel with the spot, turn on your blinker to claim the spot, pull up just enough to back into the spot, then reverse into it.

And many drunks in bar areas get busted because they don't signal before pulling out of the parking space.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I live in L.A.
I'd drive away as quickly as possible, in hopes of not being shot.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You back the Honda into the Jag then drive off and find somewhere else to park.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My strategies in Boston, for situations in which there is traffic coming behind me and I need the spot, have been either: to stop in such a way that my car blocks half the opening, turn indicator and reverse lights on, or with larger openings to simply go in front-first myself knowing I'll need to Austin-Powers maneuver closer to the curb or simply to wait until a gap in traffic where I can zip out and back in.

The most egregious/annoying thing I've seen in Boston isn't spot-stealing, but rather spot-reserving.  Where someone physically stands in the spot waiting for their buddy in the car who's around the block to circle back and park in it.  Rare occurrence though.  Space savers are obnoxious too.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is when you you call your friend Eddy, who owns a tow truck btw, and call in that favor he owes you.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xcott: BizarreMan: I don't parallel park.

[Fark user image image 400x222]


Religious or Suburban?
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Amateurs. Wasn't too long ago someone in LA Koreatown recorded two cars in this kind of standoff for over an hour.

/Ktown parking is friggin Thunderdome
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This would end up being a shooting, in Texas.
The million dollar question? Who's doing the shooting? 😆 seriously.  Could be the other ppl in traffic.  I kid you not.
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I'M OLDER, & I HAVE MORE INSURANCE"...Fried Green Tomatoes
Youtube eIOXtz0WWtw
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: You're complaining about how people drive in China?


it's singapore.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The most egregious/annoying thing I've seen in Boston isn't spot-stealing, but rather spot-reserving. Where someone physically stands in the spot waiting for their buddy in the car who's around the block to circle back and park in it. Rare occurrence though. Space savers are obnoxious too.


In Pittsburgh, they use lawn chairs to reserve parking spaces.

In Boston:

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Exluddite: You parallel park correctly, stop ahead of the spot and put it in reverse.


The correct way to parallel park is to drive straight in, get your right front wheel up on the curb at the correct place and angle, and then turn left and fall exactly into the parking space. The Jaguar driver did it wrong and ended up at an angle.

/I demonstrated this to the guy who gives the driving test and he flunked me. I don't need no stinkin' driver's license.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: feckingmorons: You're complaining about how people drive in China?

it's singapore.


Cain them both and give me the parking slot

/and a free trip to Singapore
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Double park two inches beside the driver's door.  It's all completely okay if you put your 4-way flashers on.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Exluddite: You parallel park correctly, stop ahead of the spot and put it in reverse.

The correct way to parallel park is to drive straight in, get your right front wheel up on the curb at the correct place and angle, and then turn left and fall exactly into the parking space. The Jaguar driver did it wrong and ended up at an angle.

/I demonstrated this to the guy who gives the driving test and he flunked me. I don't need no stinkin' driver's license.


They can't revoke something you don't have.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: New Rising Sun: The most egregious/annoying thing I've seen in Boston isn't spot-stealing, but rather spot-reserving. Where someone physically stands in the spot waiting for their buddy in the car who's around the block to circle back and park in it. Rare occurrence though. Space savers are obnoxious too.

In Pittsburgh, they use lawn chairs to reserve parking spaces.

In Boston:

[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 320x220]


What folks from some non-snow regions might not understand is that if I spent 2 hours clearing the spot in front of my house, that is now MY spot until the snow melts.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: New Rising Sun: The most egregious/annoying thing I've seen in Boston isn't spot-stealing, but rather spot-reserving. Where someone physically stands in the spot waiting for their buddy in the car who's around the block to circle back and park in it. Rare occurrence though. Space savers are obnoxious too.

In Pittsburgh, they use lawn chairs to reserve parking spaces.

In Boston:

[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 320x220]


Also: stolen traffic cones.  There was one a-hole in my neighborhood who used to keep one in the back of his truck.  As he was leaving he'd stop for a sec, hop out, and plop that sucker down on the street before going wherever he was going to do asshole things.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
reserve parking...
i used to drive a 30 foot long 6 wheeler around NY/NJ/PENN.
during the winter i loved hitting all the garbage cans that people put out as bowling pins for bored drivers.
metal...plastic it did not matter, i even flattened a couple of yard chairs.
the only 'winner' was a full picnic table with benches.
i was still tempted, but i thought the kids might mess it in the summer.
a garbage can versus a 15,000 pound truck, no problem.
those were the days.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: New Rising Sun: The most egregious/annoying thing I've seen in Boston isn't spot-stealing, but rather spot-reserving. Where someone physically stands in the spot waiting for their buddy in the car who's around the block to circle back and park in it. Rare occurrence though. Space savers are obnoxious too.

In Pittsburgh, they use lawn chairs to reserve parking spaces.

In Boston:

[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 320x220]


Toilet parking marker:  $230

Sledgehammer:  $30
Push broom:  $10

Lick my sweaty butthole, public-spot savers!


/never been to the Eastern Seaboard
//you parking lunatics scare me
 
ISO15693
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In NZ, I am told (by my wife) you are not -legally allowed- to pull in front-first to a parallel park spot - you always have to back in.

Ive never googled it, so I don't know if it true - but it isnt worth me correcting her even if she's wrong.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: I live in L.A.
I'd drive away as quickly as possible, in hopes of not being shot.


If you try to parallel park head first you deserve to be shot. If someone was already backing into the spot you deserve to be shot three times. Once in each knee and then one to the gut.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Exluddite: You parallel park correctly, stop ahead of the spot and put it in reverse.
If someone pulls up on your ass, you lean out the window and yell "GET OFF MY ASS, I'M PARKING HERE! WHAT ARE YOU F*(#KING BLIND?"
I live in Jersey.
This is the way.

[Fark user image image 255x250][Fark user image image 202x250]


Only one farking and an ass?  Ex was being pretty polite here for Jersey, the people behind musta been nuns or something
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: jso2897: I live in L.A.
I'd drive away as quickly as possible, in hopes of not being shot.

If you try to parallel park head first you deserve to be shot. If someone was already backing into the spot you deserve to be shot three times. Once in each knee and then one to the gut.


I'm fine with head in as long as there's no one else going for it - people that know what they're doing can just slot right in there and delay everybody a lot less than backing in
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Don't be an a-hole, walk or take transit to avoid altercation.

Disagree? Then you are an a-hole.


Right, there's never been an altercation on the sidewalk, a bus or a train
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just wait until the next time you're paths cross...

Squeegee + Car Battery = Explosion | Cancer Man | Breaking Bad
Youtube fI52h9YZ-bI
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Actually, you should pull up parallel with the spot, turn on your blinker to claim the spot, pull up just enough to back into the spot, then reverse into it.

And many drunks in bar areas get busted because the police watched them walk out of a bar and get in their car.


.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bughunter: New Rising Sun: The most egregious/annoying thing I've seen in Boston isn't spot-stealing, but rather spot-reserving. Where someone physically stands in the spot waiting for their buddy in the car who's around the block to circle back and park in it. Rare occurrence though. Space savers are obnoxious too.

In Pittsburgh, they use lawn chairs to reserve parking spaces.

In Boston:

[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 320x220]


'Eyyy! I'm poopin 'ere!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You nose in to parallel park?

You back up traffic twice as long.

Which is why every civilized driver's manual and license test and the laws of geometry dictate you line up with the car ahead of the space, crank in until your front wheels are even with the end of the car ahead, then counter-steer until your front tire kisses the curb.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The standoff caused a 20-minute gridlock at Cheong Chin Nam Road, located near a row of popular late-night eateries

I've never been tempted to drive there, except with my flying car.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: Exluddite: You parallel park correctly, stop ahead of the spot and put it in reverse.
If someone pulls up on your ass, you lean out the window and yell "GET OFF MY ASS, I'M PARKING HERE! WHAT ARE YOU F*(#KING BLIND?"
I live in Jersey.
This is the way.

[Fark user image image 255x250][Fark user image image 202x250]

Only one farking and an ass?  Ex was being pretty polite here for Jersey, the people behind musta been nuns or something


Short CSB:
My wife and I did a road trip in the US from NY to North carolina several years ago, and we needed to find a certain place in NJ while driving through. I pulled over to a gas station, and asked one of the workers there for directions, and he paused, looked at me for a moment, and said in a movie-like stereotypical NJ accent, "What do I look like, a F***ing map?"

It was so perfect, so stereotypical, I felt like I had a true NJ experience, and was actually excited to go back to the car and share with my wife what he told me. I wasn't even mad. It was like having a snooty French waiter snub me, or a Canadian mounty say tell me he was "soorry"

My wife felt the same way when we got stuck in non-stop traffic on an 8 lane freway in california, or when she saw a cop pull a gun on a black guy getting out of his car at a traffic stop in North Carolina.

Or my favorite - when she mailed something from a post office in NC, and the black postal worker woman told her "Wow! Honey, I ain't NEVer met no body from new ZEAland!" in a thick southern drawl. 

"Wow! Just like on TV!"
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ISO15693: In NZ, I am told (by my wife) you are not -legally allowed- to pull in front-first to a parallel park spot - you always have to back in.

Ive never googled it, so I don't know if it true - but it isnt worth me correcting her even if she's wrong.


Even if the space behind is empty?  Even if the entire block is empty?
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was amazed to see where my brother lives in NYC the cars on the street are parked touching each other.  If there's almost but not quite enough room, they pull in and make a little more room.  It's a farking zoo.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buserror: ISO15693: In NZ, I am told (by my wife) you are not -legally allowed- to pull in front-first to a parallel park spot - you always have to back in.

Ive never googled it, so I don't know if it true - but it isnt worth me correcting her even if she's wrong.

Even if the space behind is empty?  Even if the entire block is empty?


If it is a one-car-space (I assume)
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: big pig peaches: jso2897: I live in L.A.
I'd drive away as quickly as possible, in hopes of not being shot.

If you try to parallel park head first you deserve to be shot. If someone was already backing into the spot you deserve to be shot three times. Once in each knee and then one to the gut.

I'm fine with head in as long as there's no one else going for it - people that know what they're doing can just slot right in there and delay everybody a lot less than backing in


people that know what they're doing

=

people who parallel park a couple feet away from the curb, or hop the curb without care to their front tire or wheel or pedestrians to land close to the curb.

...unless your car is small.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WTP 2: reserve parking...
i used to drive a 30 foot long 6 wheeler around NY/NJ/PENN.
during the winter i loved hitting all the garbage cans that people put out as bowling pins for bored drivers.
metal...plastic it did not matter, i even flattened a couple of yard chairs.
the only 'winner' was a full picnic table with benches.
i was still tempted, but i thought the kids might mess it in the summer.
a garbage can versus a 15,000 pound truck, no problem.
those were the days.


Only (apocryphal) story I've heard about the 'bowling pin' deal was that somebody put a garbage can upside down over a fire hydrant for somebody to knock over.  A variation was that somebody built a snowman around a hydrant for a driver to hit.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.