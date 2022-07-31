 Skip to content
(NPR)   After getting green lighted on Fark, nightmare spider thingy wins "I Voted" sticker design contest. And now thanks to you, there will be much nightmares, tribulations and lost sleep by the hapless voters you have unleashed this upon   (npr.org) divider line
53
    More: Followup, Voting, Democracy, Ulster County, Ashley Dittus, Election, sticker contest, crazy bulging eyes, New York  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 11:17 PM



53 Comments     (+0 »)
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😎
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHENANIGANS! I've seen that F-ing spider before.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCharmerUnderMe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's SHIRTS!?

Glad to see the county officials went along with the joke instead of just disqualifying him or something.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do believe it had an overwhelming lead before it got to fark.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I value the drawing at $233.95 so trust that this settles the matter.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.

It's almost political, but it stops at just weird.

I don't get it.

<yes I'm asking for an explanation like an old>
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hudson Rowan is not the hero America needs, but he's sure as hell the hero America deserves.

/I voted
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: I value the drawing at $233.95 so trust that this settles the matter.


But it only has six legs!
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Rowan's biology teacher took off points because spiders have 8 legs, not six.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCharmerUnderMe: There's SHIRTS!?

Glad to see the county officials went along with the joke instead of just disqualifying him or something.


I appreciate that too.  It's so nice to see the officials openly admit that they loved the design too instead of standing on ceremony.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone needs to vote," Rowan said. "And if people would just stop voting, thinking their vote doesn't matter ... then yeah, that's bad." Hudson Rowan: artist, philosopher and patriot.
/and also METAL AF
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a vote-in thing that will actually become what it was intended for, or be relegated to a lesser-noticeable thing like Boaty McBoatface or C.O.L.B.E.R.T. because it's popular but 'too weird'?
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "This is what participating in our democracy looks like in 2022."

Yep, a stock "dumpster fire" image would have done nicely, too.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I voted on Friday, can I have one?

/I voted for a socialist senator... BOOGA BOOGA, SOCIALISM ALL UP IN YOUR AMERICA!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some asshole probably tried to convince him to use it as an NFT at some point.

Good on the kid that this is turning out well for him.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more boobies
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: SHENANIGANS! I've seen that F-ing spider before.


It's pretty much the mechano spider with the baby doll's head from Toy Story. 

I like it. :)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 600x553]


WPTE?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he is getting proceeds from the sale of the shirts.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I voted on Friday, can I have one?

/I voted for a socialist senator... BOOGA BOOGA, SOCIALISM ALL UP IN YOUR AMERICA!


You voted for a socialist?!  You communist!
 
HoveringFungus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this the necrobiotic spider or a new nightmare?
 
baxterdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I voted on Friday, can I have one?

/I voted for a socialist senator... BOOGA BOOGA, SOCIALISM ALL UP IN YOUR AMERICA!


You didn't vote for; "I've moved eight times with three toddlers and a blind husband. So I think I got this! Oh, and Veterans!" Tiffany Smiley?

(This edgelord wants to replace a senior senator.)
 
skeetin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wademh: And Rowan's biology teacher took off points because spiders have 8 legs, not six.


Who says it's a spider? :)
 
ISO15693
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Some asshole probably tried to convince him to use it as an NFT at some point.



Not too late.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I don't get it.

It's almost political, but it stops at just weird.

I don't get it.

<yes I'm asking for an explanation like an old>


It's not supposed to be political.

It's just a silly cartoon spider that went viral.

It doesn't care if you're the Arch-Soros of Wokistan grooming the children into transglobalism in order to help the Jewish Space Laser corps ignite yet another season's worth of wildfires in Northern California and falsely blaming it on global warming unless Lord Putin can restore Christianity to the Constitution and Emperor Trump to the Golden Throne.

It doesn't care if you're the Arch-Exxon of Kapitalstan grooming Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos into a space race that will ultracarbonize the atmosphere as a billion poors get shoveled into the furnaces to power the bitcoin mines that will make it possible for one of them to become Emperor of Mars, leaving the remaining 7 billion poors to either drown as the sea level rises to top Mount Everest, or burn as Earth becomes New Venus.

Because - we've covered this, but it's important, so I'm gonna reiterate this point - it's just a silly cartoon spider that went viral.

What argument does it present that any political partisan could rebut? None.

It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear.

And it absolutely will not stop - ever - until you have voted.

If it has a message, it is this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The future has not been written. There is no fate but what you make for yourselves."
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I voted for every last post in this thread.

Some people blame his biology teacher, but the truth is it's his math teacher, he counted 8 legs.   Farking new math.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skeetin: wademh: And Rowan's biology teacher took off points because spiders have 8 legs, not six.

Who says it's a spider? :)


I thought it was Rand Paul
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Make it national. We've finally found something that will get young people to vote. Get it to the front page of CNN and Fox News
 
tasteme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skeetin: Who says it's a spider? :)


Blame subby.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: Sleeper_agent: I don't get it.

It's almost political, but it stops at just weird.

I don't get it.

<yes I'm asking for an explanation like an old>

It's not supposed to be political.

It's just a silly cartoon spider that went viral.

It doesn't care if you're the Arch-Soros of Wokistan grooming the children into transglobalism in order to help the Jewish Space Laser corps ignite yet another season's worth of wildfires in Northern California and falsely blaming it on global warming unless Lord Putin can restore Christianity to the Constitution and Emperor Trump to the Golden Throne.

It doesn't care if you're the Arch-Exxon of Kapitalstan grooming Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos into a space race that will ultracarbonize the atmosphere as a billion poors get shoveled into the furnaces to power the bitcoin mines that will make it possible for one of them to become Emperor of Mars, leaving the remaining 7 billion poors to either drown as the sea level rises to top Mount Everest, or burn as Earth becomes New Venus.

Because - we've covered this, but it's important, so I'm gonna reiterate this point - it's just a silly cartoon spider that went viral.

What argument does it present that any political partisan could rebut? None.

It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear.

And it absolutely will not stop - ever - until you have voted.

If it has a message, it is this:
[Fark user image image 360x360]

"The future has not been written. There is no fate but what you make for yourselves."


I've been to the end of this timeline. Our fate is REAL dumb. Like...titanically dumb. So dumb that it makes Don Jr and Eric's idea to just "here-by declare president" look like a good idea.

/ dumb and way too predictable
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great shiatpost kid, that was one in a trillion.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
that T shirt is a must have. please do tell how I can obtain an adult 2 or 3 x size shirt. hopefully the school has a graphic arts department / class and they will make a mint selling these.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
nzhistory.govt.nzView Full Size


THIS should have been the new NZ flag. I voted for it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baxterdog: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I voted on Friday, can I have one?

/I voted for a socialist senator... BOOGA BOOGA, SOCIALISM ALL UP IN YOUR AMERICA!

You didn't vote for; "I've moved eight times with three toddlers and a blind husband. So I think I got this! Oh, and Veterans!" Tiffany Smiley?

(This edgelord wants to replace a senior senator.)


Ha! I actually laughed out loud at her bio while going though the voter's pamphlet.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheCharmerUnderMe: There's SHIRTS!?

Glad to see the county officials went along with the joke instead of just disqualifying him or something.


Odds are, the shirts are people who stole the art and are profiting off of it.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: Sleeper_agent: I don't get it.

It's almost political, but it stops at just weird.

I don't get it.

<yes I'm asking for an explanation like an old>

It's not supposed to be political.

It's just a silly cartoon spider that went viral.

It doesn't care if you're the Arch-Soros of Wokistan grooming the children into transglobalism in order to help the Jewish Space Laser corps ignite yet another season's worth of wildfires in Northern California and falsely blaming it on global warming unless Lord Putin can restore Christianity to the Constitution and Emperor Trump to the Golden Throne.

It doesn't care if you're the Arch-Exxon of Kapitalstan grooming Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos into a space race that will ultracarbonize the atmosphere as a billion poors get shoveled into the furnaces to power the bitcoin mines that will make it possible for one of them to become Emperor of Mars, leaving the remaining 7 billion poors to either drown as the sea level rises to top Mount Everest, or burn as Earth becomes New Venus.

Because - we've covered this, but it's important, so I'm gonna reiterate this point - it's just a silly cartoon spider that went viral.

What argument does it present that any political partisan could rebut? None.

It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear.

And it absolutely will not stop - ever - until you have voted.

If it has a message, it is this:
[Fark user image 360x360]

"The future has not been written. There is no fate but what you make for yourselves."


Great job!

/I already subscribe to your newsletter
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I voted on Friday, can I have one?

/I voted for a socialist senator... BOOGA BOOGA, SOCIALISM ALL UP IN YOUR AMERICA!


User name does NOT check out.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
MANY nightmares.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I voted on Friday, can I have one?

/I voted for a socialist senator... BOOGA BOOGA, SOCIALISM ALL UP IN YOUR AMERICA!

User name does NOT check out.


It was a dumbass joke that I'd change if I could. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I've been to the end of this timeline. Our fate is REAL dumb. Like...titanically dumb. So dumb that it makes Don Jr and Eric's idea to just "here-by declare president" look like a good idea.



Fark user imageView Full Size


If you have the time (wait, phrasing), can you go back to 1984 and prevent Tipper Gore from hearing the line "masturbating with a magazine" in Prince's "Darling Nikki?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


No triggered Tipper from hearing the song, no PMRC, no parental advisory stickers on records.

No parental advisory stickers, no arrests of 2 Live Crew.

No arrests of 2 Live Crew, no disgruntled 20something GenXers sitting out the vote in Broward County, FL because they don't want to vote for the husband of the guy whose wife tried to take away everything from 2 Live Crew to Twisted Sister.

GenX turns out to vote in Broward, Al Gore wins 2000, and the timeline is saved.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11050034/130760466#c130760466
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I don't get it.

It's almost political, but it stops at just weird.

I don't get it.

<yes I'm asking for an explanation like an old>


Zeitgeist.

Anyone can make an absurd doodle. It was just so unexpected, it meme'd away. I expect a few failed copycats and uptight contest judges in the future.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meanmutton: TheCharmerUnderMe: There's SHIRTS!?

Glad to see the county officials went along with the joke instead of just disqualifying him or something.

Odds are, the shirts are people who stole the art and are profiting off of it.


Yep. They are all over the "upload jpg" t-shirt site already.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I don't get it.

It's almost political, but it stops at just weird.

I don't get it.

<yes I'm asking for an explanation like an old>


Unusually for the modern world, there is nothing to get. A fourteen year old drew a crazy picture and the internet went nuts over it.

That's All Folks!
The End.
Fin.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: iheartscotch: I've been to the end of this timeline. Our fate is REAL dumb. Like...titanically dumb. So dumb that it makes Don Jr and Eric's idea to just "here-by declare president" look like a good idea.


[Fark user image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]

If you have the time (wait, phrasing), can you go back to 1984 and prevent Tipper Gore from hearing the line "masturbating with a magazine" in Prince's "Darling Nikki?"

[Fark user image 286x188]

No triggered Tipper from hearing the song, no PMRC, no parental advisory stickers on records.

No parental advisory stickers, no arrests of 2 Live Crew.

No arrests of 2 Live Crew, no disgruntled 20something GenXers sitting out the vote in Broward County, FL because they don't want to vote for the husband of the guy whose wife tried to take away everything from 2 Live Crew to Twisted Sister.

GenX turns out to vote in Broward, Al Gore wins 2000, and the timeline is saved.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11050034/130760466#c130760466


He did win, probably. But he also knew that a smooth transition of the office was more important for the country.
That's what leaders do.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Sleeper_agent: I don't get it.

It's almost political, but it stops at just weird.

I don't get it.

<yes I'm asking for an explanation like an old>

Unusually for the modern world, there is nothing to get. A fourteen year old drew a crazy picture and the internet went nuts over it.

That's All Folks!
The End.
Fin.


OK

OK

I should jut take it as the dadaist stunt it is rather than applying more than comedy/artistic orgasm over it.

<artistic orgasm>

I thought we we were post-dada.

Now anything can mean nothing again?

So mentally taxing.
 
wademh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skeetin: wademh: And Rowan's biology teacher took off points because spiders have 8 legs, not six.

Who says it's a spider? :)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
