(Daily Mail)   100-year-old great-grandma still goes to up to five gym classes a week. Rock on granny   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Meanwhile must of us can't pry our lazy asses off the couch once a month.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's just because she has a job cleaning the toilets and folding towels for 3.60/hr to cover her Medicare gap.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jan, the fitness instructor said Grandma has attended her classes for 36 years.  Curious how old Jan is.  Either way, great for all of them to keep active+
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My dad's 92, a great-grandpa in a small town, and still drives himself to the Y a few times a week, and the local national park nearly every day to hike with a dog that looks like a quarter-scale Irish wolfhound. Pop's still very sharp, but has limited mobility due to two bionic knees. He bought a lightly-used CRV two years ago after his manual early 90s Ranger became impossible to drive. He's always kept cars until they were no longer worth fixing, 10-15 years usually.

After a few weeks with the CRV, he said his next car won't have so many confusing tech/safety features.

My sister and I looked at each other like WTF???

I mean, the man is not known for having a dark sense of humor, so we don't think he's joking. Which means he thinks he's going to live long enough to wear out this Honda and then get another car to drive around?

Since then, he's come around on the CRV...which is still kinda shocking as his idea of a proper car is the biggest Lincoln/Mercury battleship...though he had a little Toyota Corona wagon for a bit ca.late 70s/early 80s. He's an engineer and appreciated the efficiency/utility. He got me a '78ish 2-door VW Rabbit diesel when I was first driving. Pretty sure a Yugo could've beat that in a drag race.

So...you go on, Pop.

/Yes, someone (my sister) lives with him and is keeping an eye on him
//She's 15 years older than me
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We have an 88 year old lady that drives herself to yoga class 2-4 times a week.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rock on indeed.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bet she's one of those grannies that grunts really loud when she deadlifts, then lets the weights crash on the floor.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Her advice to younger people is to 'try hard' and 'just keep moving'

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Each day's a gift!"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
By the way, gillead is here.
But mind your deltoids there, ladies
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jocks were wacky and weird in 1971. Jocks are still weird in 2022 or whatever year this is.

I should move more though that's for sure.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Jan, the fitness instructor said Grandma has attended her classes for 36 years.  Curious how old Jan is.  Either way, great for all of them to keep active+


It's funny how all these years, grandma and her fitness instructor Jan never found the right man.
 
