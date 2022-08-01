 Skip to content
(Gates Notes)   Bill Gates, the original Pickleball hipster   (gatesnotes.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's just what he wants you to think.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's the surprise!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 pickleball and cornhole means a fun Friday night, no matter where you live
 
Left Leg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh. We played it in high school gym in Denver in the early 1980's. Good for snowy days.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: pickleball and cornhole means a fun Friday night, no matter where you live


Cornhole is fun, but needing t.p. for your bunghole can grow tiresome.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know if you just made up some random sport like throwing acorns at pelicans with targets on them and got one more person to participate you too can classify it as the fastest growing sport in America. It went from 1 to 2 in picoseconds...that is massive acceleration
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Despite being a nerd icon....for lack of a better term....

Bill Gates is more hardcore than I am because he has a mugshot, and I do not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: You know if you just made up some random sport like throwing acorns at pelicans with targets on them and got one more person to participate you too can classify it as the fastest growing sport in America. It went from 1 to 2 in picoseconds...that is massive acceleration


When I was at my favorite bar earlier today, Jai Alai was on one of the TVs, and I had to explain it to another regular.

IIRC, decades ago, it was supposed to be "the sport of the future".
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can confirm: the public Redmond tennis courts are being taken over by Pickleball leagues.

It's weird.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The last time anyone saw him posing like this with a paddle was when the FBI reviewed the Epstein surveilance DVDs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine showing up to your local tennis court and Bill farking Gates is playing Pickleball. It's like 'hey Bill Gates! Big fan of your operating system. Are you up for tennis?' No he says just here for pickleball. You ask him why he is going to do with his massive wealth and he says he's just going to give it away.

What fund would you point him at?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: berylman: You know if you just made up some random sport like throwing acorns at pelicans with targets on them and got one more person to participate you too can classify it as the fastest growing sport in America. It went from 1 to 2 in picoseconds...that is massive acceleration

When I was at my favorite bar earlier today, Jai Alai was on one of the TVs, and I had to explain it to another regular.

IIRC, decades ago, it was supposed to be "the sport of the future".


First time I was in Newport Rhode Island I went to watch Jai Alai at the fronton there.  A few years later it was turned into a casino
 
