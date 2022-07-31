 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Suspected reckless driver steals paddleboard for one last session at the fashionable healthy low impact exercise and balance trainer before being sent up the river, or he was trying an escape to Hawaii   (ktvu.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Criminal law, Arrest warrant, Crime, San Rafael police, SAN RAFAEL, San Francisco Bay Area, Marin County, California, parking lot  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot they weren't driving the amphibious Aston Martin.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't do donuts often, but when I do, I do them when I have a felony arrest warrant out.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If he wasn't then eaten by a shark soliciting fellatio, what's the point?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
paddleboarding looks fun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As they attempted him, he allegedly fled from the officers, stole a paddle board and jumped into the nearby canal.

I'm sure that water was the potable kind.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Forgot they weren't driving the amphibious Aston Martin.


The Lotus was slightly more amphibious in the Bond movies (and one is owned by Fark's favorite reflective from space billionaire)

The Aston AM37 might do in a pinch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A man, a plan, a canal. I think he was going to Panama not Hawaii.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If he had been driving recklessly on the OTHER side of the canal (and been white) he would have blended in with all of the other drunk rich white Marinites and the cops wouldn't have even looked his way. Trust me on this one, I live here.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.