(SFGate)   This is why we can't have nice things, world's tallest tree edition   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Sequoia, tallest tree, Redwood National and State Parks, 380-foot tree, National Park Service, tree enthusiasts, Hyperion's base, natural patterns of tree growth  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They could have put in a nicely maintained trailed that limited the damage to a small area of forest and still let people see the tree. Instead they want to limit the access to a small elite group.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the f*ck hard is it not to leave garbage every goddamn place you go, people???  FFS
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There was trash, and people were creating even more side trails to use the bathroom. They leave used toilet paper and human waste"

And that's why we have a 'Murica tag.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the more severe punishment he would have gotten if he poured Bud Light on General Lee's Sweet Gum tree.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keeping areas blocked off only encourages the public. It's making it more of a detriment by making this an exciting thing," Legge said."

So that's why people find wearing chastity belts exciting.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: They could have put in a nicely maintained trailed that limited the damage to a small area of forest and still let people see the tree. Instead they want to limit the access to a small elite group.


People would still go off the trail to go to the bathroom and they would still trample the ferns trying to get a picture at the base of the tree.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: They could have put in a nicely maintained trailed that limited the damage to a small area of forest and still let people see the tree. Instead they want to limit the access to a small elite group.



Fark user imageView Full Size


The only equitable thing to do is cut it down and turn it into toothpicks so everyone can have a piece of it.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Education will help but you still need restrictions because you can educate a garbage human but it will still do garbage human things.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: They could have put in a nicely maintained trailed that limited the damage to a small area of forest and still let people see the tree. Instead they want to limit the access to a small elite group.


And of course people would stay on the trail and not do circle dances around the tree trampling the very shallow root system.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

So uh..yeah, that's pretty tall.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are pretty good at loving something to death.

Maybe find a 300' tree with a trail and signage to it. The idiots would never know the difference.

At this point, I'm in favor of closing Yellowstone and Yosemite, except for 300-500 people per year via a lottery system. Rip out all the roads leading to them except for one, and that's for Park Service use only. Assign a squad of Special Forces to hunt down trespassers, and killing them won't be prosecuted.

And while we're at it, test new air-to-air missiles on private jets. Fark them and their outrageous carbon footprint.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewsFlash - People are arseholes
 
thornhill
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They could have put in a nicely maintained trailed that limited the damage to a small area of forest and still let people see the tree. Instead they want to limit the access to a small elite group.


If you bothered to read the article -- I know, this is Fark -- you would have read that the tree isn't expected to be the tallest for long, and that's why they're not bothering to build a trail to it.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
indy_kid

At this point, I'm in favor of closing Yellowstone and Yosemite, except for 300-500 people per year via a lottery system. Rip out all the roads leading to them except for one, and that's for Park Service use only. Assign a squad of Special Forces to hunt down trespassers, and killing them won't be prosecuted.

I disagree, how about better education? Maybe if you modified peoples behaviour for the better you would be able to keep visits up and damage down. People need to see these places, they need to be preserved, its almost impossible to visit these places without advocating for their protection.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hoom.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Recently someone ringed a bunch of trees at the Public Gardens in Halifax. So far all they achieved is the inevitable deaths of some very old, very specific trees. I can't think of a possible motive except the trees were blocking someone's view of the part from across South Park. Maybe they're worried about something similarly senseless.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Hoom.


Don't be so hasty.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Humans are pretty good at loving something to death.


saywhat: NewsFlash - People are arseholes


It's weird that it is both of these things; loving and disrespecting. Not everyone is reckless or even ignorant, but everyone leaves a footprint. If a dozen humans are there, at least one is jerk.

/I am still angry that those 2013, hoodoo-diddlin' boyscouts got probation.
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Recently someone ringed a bunch of trees at the Public Gardens in Halifax. So far all they achieved is the inevitable deaths of some very old, very specific trees. I can't think of a possible motive except the trees were blocking someone's view of the part from across South Park. Maybe they're worried about something similarly senseless.


What is ringing trees?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zez: Nurglitch: Recently someone ringed a bunch of trees at the Public Gardens in Halifax. So far all they achieved is the inevitable deaths of some very old, very specific trees. I can't think of a possible motive except the trees were blocking someone's view of the part from across South Park. Maybe they're worried about something similarly senseless.

What is ringing trees?


you cut through the bark all the way around the tree so that it slowly dies..... basically strangling  it to death
 
l'otters are not afraid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zez: Nurglitch: Recently someone ringed a bunch of trees at the Public Gardens in Halifax. So far all they achieved is the inevitable deaths of some very old, very specific trees. I can't think of a possible motive except the trees were blocking someone's view of the part from across South Park. Maybe they're worried about something similarly senseless.

What is ringing trees?


Cutting through the bark all the way around the tree; it kills the tree because the bark is where the vascular system is.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking on that, because I think it will make me rage cry, or just cry. And Cowboys and Aliens is on tv so I don't want the cat to think I'm all emotional about the movie where we get to see evil Indiana Jones vs time abductee James Bond.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nature-- It's great. You can visit it softly.

The trails I used to hike, with really annoying long switchbacks-- they've got hiker-made cut-throughs that turn into gullies because people can't be cool.

If you have a yard-- make a 20'x20' area in it and plant it with dense evergreen shrubs. Make a hole inside it and meditate with nature there until you get it.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cwheelie: zez: Nurglitch: Recently someone ringed a bunch of trees at the Public Gardens in Halifax. So far all they achieved is the inevitable deaths of some very old, very specific trees. I can't think of a possible motive except the trees were blocking someone's view of the part from across South Park. Maybe they're worried about something similarly senseless.

What is ringing trees?

you cut through the bark all the way around the tree so that it slowly dies..... basically strangling  it to death


Some orc clicked "Funny" on that.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There was a time when the locations of the tallest trees weren't publicly disclosed by the park system, because they knew people would do stupid shiat.  Sadly, with social media it's nearly impossible to stop that information from being passed around.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They could have put in a nicely maintained trailed that limited the damage to a small area of forest and still let people see the tree. Instead they want to limit the access to a small elite group.


Gosh, why didn't all those Park Service forestry experts think of this? What do we need them for when we could just ask internet randos who probably haven't even visited the park.
 
Rambo'sDad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People can't be trusted:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/crime/2019/10/09/florida-woman-who-burned-down-worlds-oldest-cypress-tree-the-senator-back-in-jail/
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Shrike will be sent to protect it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/how-one-man-accidentally-killed-the-oldest-tree-ever-125764872/
 
