(NPR)   ♪ You signed up for a six year hitch. Overseas base, you don't know which. Sgt. Peter don't deploy me where you know, I'll lose my pay at the base casino... ♪
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hershy799
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So it screws service members and "reduces" government spending? Yeah, this is the epitome of the Republican Party.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Your tax dollars at work
 
ongbok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That does not seem like a good idea.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What do you suppose the hold is on a bank of slot machines in Diego Garcia?
 
muphasta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I was stationed in Iceland, the USO offered free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for servicemembers the day before payday as many of us were out of money by then. I was nearly out of money (as usual) one particular day before payday, so I took my last dollar over to the bowling alley where the slots were. My friend was playing two machines, but there was one in the middle of the two she was playing. As I put my dollar in that middle machine, she hit $250 on the machine to my left. I came up empty on my pull as she moved to the machine to my right and hit another $200.
Now completely broke, I headed over to the USO for my PB&J.
 
tnpir
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well done subby, I salute you.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They've been doing it for years.

Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dang, I never got to go overseas.

Anyway, I'm too cheap to gamble, also I realized at an early age that I am neither talented nor clever.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I won $45 on a nickel slot in Panama.  Walked away and ordered meself an Atlas beer.  Paid for it in nickels and tipped the bartender twenty bees.  Payday, it seems, the machines don't pay off.  Funny that.  That's when every machine was taken, and money was pouring in.  But between paydays, they get loose.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Okay I can't guess the song. The closest I got was the St Peter lines in this:

The Tea Party - Sun Going Down
Youtube 2zQdJMi0y3Y
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Personally, I'd rather the young service members be ripped off through traditional methods such as car loans.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

muphasta: When I was stationed in Iceland, the USO offered free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for servicemembers the day before payday as many of us were out of money by then. I was nearly out of money (as usual) one particular day before payday, so I took my last dollar over to the bowling alley where the slots were. My friend was playing two machines, but there was one in the middle of the two she was playing. As I put my dollar in that middle machine, she hit $250 on the machine to my left. I came up empty on my pull as she moved to the machine to my right and hit another $200.
Now completely broke, I headed over to the USO for my PB&J.


Depending on the year, you would be fighting my friend's wife for a machine. He had to hide his bank cards. When I was in a dorm, the USO door was about 8 steps away. Never had to eat PBJ, I could wait for the EDF. 94-95.
 
docsigma
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Okay I can't guess the song. The closest I got was the St Peter lines in this:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2zQdJMi0y3Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


pretty sure subby was going for this

Tennessee Ernie Ford - 16 Tons
Youtube RRh0QiXyZSk
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I found the video poker in GTA 4 (I think that was it) and played that so much. I'm an hour from a real casino, and got bored with video poker much cheaper. Although I do occasionally go up for fish and chips that wind up costing $120.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can see the argument of, "Well, if we don't, the locals will just set them up, and they will be even worse in how they market and run them and take even more advantage of the 18 year old from bumblefark who just got his first check"

I suppose you could make the argument that they should run at cost, so at least most of the dough flows back to the service members, but i could see that building even worse gambling habits among people, who one day, will get to go to a real casino.

And running them for some kind of script like a chuck e cheese is only going to create more problems.

So like, maybe, fine, run them uncle sam, but you are making a hundred million a year off them, you better have a budget for teaching financial literacy to soldiers that is at least that, which i'm sure will suppress Dodge sales and business at places that write 20% 10 year auto notes.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pershing123: Dang, I never got to go overseas.

Anyway, I'm too cheap to gamble, also I realized at an early age that I am neither talented nor clever.


You don't need to be either to gamble unless your playing poker or another where you're playing other people directly.

You just need money to gamble.

It doesn't take talent or cleverness to pull the arm on a slot machine or put chips down on on a bet for a color or number.

I'm not advocating for gambling here, actually the opposite.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I won $45 on a nickel slot in Panama.  Walked away and ordered meself an Atlas beer.  Paid for it in nickels and tipped the bartender twenty bees.  Payday, it seems, the machines don't pay off.  Funny that.  That's when every machine was taken, and money was pouring in.  But between paydays, they get loose.


I played slots at the bar in Panama City also. Lost about $30. Saw one of the A-gangers lose a ton.
 
muphasta
‘’ less than a minute ago  

knbwhite: muphasta: When I was stationed in Iceland, the USO offered free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for servicemembers the day before payday as many of us were out of money by then. I was nearly out of money (as usual) one particular day before payday, so I took my last dollar over to the bowling alley where the slots were. My friend was playing two machines, but there was one in the middle of the two she was playing. As I put my dollar in that middle machine, she hit $250 on the machine to my left. I came up empty on my pull as she moved to the machine to my right and hit another $200.
Now completely broke, I headed over to the USO for my PB&J.

Depending on the year, you would be fighting my friend's wife for a machine. He had to hide his bank cards. When I was in a dorm, the USO door was about 8 steps away. Never had to eat PBJ, I could wait for the EDF. 94-95.


I was in Iceland from April 1992 to October 1993. I was navy, worked out in "Rockville". I was a CTR. 
I then got sent to Augsburg Germany. There were slots there too, but I don't remember ever playing them. If I wasn't at work or sleeping, I wasn't on-base.
 
