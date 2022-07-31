 Skip to content
(NPR) Hero Navajo code talker Samuel Sandoval has died at age 98   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Hero, Navajo Nation, Samuel Sandoval, Code talker, last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, Navajo language, Navajo people, New Mexico, Malula Sandoval  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Holy balls! Five combat tours?! Total badass, total shiat conditions on the reservation, or both?

Anyway, the title of "hero" is deserved.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It will be a sad day when the last jive talker dies
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pfft. So he lived a long time. Big deal. What else did he do?

Oh.

Ok then.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Never forget.

In case you were wondering, TFG honoring Native Americans in front of an Andrew Jackson portrait is like honoring Jews in front of a portrait of Hitler.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those guys put themselves at serious risk.  If any of them were captured, the Japanese would have probably tortured them to divulge the code.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Navajo code talkers were freaking amazing heroes.

RIP, sir.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did anyone understand his last words?

Rest in peace.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Those guys put themselves at serious risk.  If any of them were captured, the Japanese would have probably tortured them to divulge the code.


The only unbreakable code in military history. So badass the farkin' CIA have a history page.

/ Click above to get on a list read.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maudibjr: It will be a sad day when the last jive talker dies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Did anyone understand his last words?

Rest in peace.


Come mister tally man, tally me banana. Daylight come and me wanna go home
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [th.bing.com image 850x566]
Never forget.

In case you were wondering, TFG honoring Native Americans in front of an Andrew Jackson portrait is like honoring Jews in front of a portrait of Hitler.


They're cool, they've got red hats on. (Joke, that's a joke, everybody be cool.)
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
:(
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
can my heroes stop dying please

I hate to ask but....

who's next?
 
honk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: can my heroes stop dying please

I hate to ask but....

who's next?


I catch what you're pitching, sir. No worries, I'm not going anywhere.
 
