 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   How fast would you go through your $10K in savings before going broke? What, you don't have the average amount of money Americans have in savings?   (ktla.com) divider line
5
    More: Obvious, Generation Y, U.S. state, United States, average amount of money Americans, Generation X, Golden State, Demographics, basic expenses  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 8:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Probably not a coincidence that there's another thread about Congresspeople getting $10K each for security.
 
scanman61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Define "savings"

Does that include money I can access in 36-48 hours after a call to my broker?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You guys have savings?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm ok.
Until someone shoves me in a home
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have about 10k in savings but having been laid off twice in my life I know how fast the money drains from your account.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.