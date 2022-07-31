 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   UK traffic camera makes $1 million in fines in 18 months   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Awkward, London, single traffic camera, local people, part of Islington council, London borough, Canonbury, Rakhia Ismail, Brixton  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 5:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We think traffic cams in the US are bad. ...

It's nothing at all like the UK.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know this is a radical concept, but hear me out: what if all those people just stopped speeding?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of safety!
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I know this is a radical concept, but hear me out: what if all those people just stopped speeding?


Even more radical suggestion, farkers read articles. It wasn't a speeding camera. It's a low traffic neighborhood camera.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Slaxl: Farking Clown Shoes: I know this is a radical concept, but hear me out: what if all those people just stopped speeding?

Even more radical suggestion, farkers read articles. It wasn't a speeding camera. It's a low traffic neighborhood camera.


You're right: asking Farkers to RTFA is a radical concept.

Let me try that again: if a street is designated residents only, how about you don't drive on it if you're not a resident?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: We think traffic cams in the US are bad. ...

It's nothing at all like the UK.


I dunno, US red light cameras sound pretty shiatty.

Had average speed cameras on the A90 while the AWPR was being built, but they're long gone.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
assuming £130 fine per person, £900k in 18mths is 385 people per month.  I don't know if that's a lot.

I g00gled a bit, to see how busy that street is, and what the article skims over is that street is part of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial.  from sound of it, it's not a main road but traffic was cutting through to avoid congestion in rush hour.  resident feedback from the trial has been positive and it's staying in place.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark: we want less police contact and higher minimum wage!

Ok more traffic cams and self serve kiosks it is!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Also, I've been brought up around lorries and fumes, like thousands of other people. I'm 72 years of age, still fit as a fiddle. Surely it's not the air, surely it's the food that people eat. I just don't get it all.

Because if there's one thing London is famous for, it's the excellent air quality and how it has no impact on residents' health.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I know this is a radical concept, but hear me out: what if all those people just stopped speeding?


Equally radical concept, but hear me out: what if the speed limits were set appropriately?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trafficticketoffice.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, there was a stop light camera at the corner of Lindbergh and McDonnell.   It flashed every time it went off.  I supposed in six months there would be no stop light issues at this intersection.  Boy was I wrong.

I think they annoyed the wrong guy and were taken down.

Now, the speed camera in Cool Valley: 30 mph, jerks.  You get a $100 ticket for 10 mph over.
Says the jerk who got a hunnerd dollar ticket in the mail.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an outrage.

Oh wait, lets look at streetview

Fark user imageView Full Size


So, a no entry to motor vehicles sign and a enforcement camera sign.

So those that got caught ever were not looking, don't know road signs are didn't care they were banned from driving down the street.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [trafficticketoffice.com image 850x659]


Why is the creepy man mugging the flasher?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I know this is a radical concept, but hear me out: what if all those people just stopped speeding?


This is like when I was caught shop lifting, and I complained because it was not evident that the store detective was there.

It's amusing how someone has so little self awareness that they'll appear in the newspaper, complaining about how they get fined for violating traffic safety, stating that they only do it when they think they can get away with it.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*laughs District-of-Columbialy*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least this is an honest, "if you drive here we will fark your wallet" camera and not some "public safety" bullshiat.

Still. I believe there should be a cop anywhere it's deemed cost effective to have a camera.

Make those farkers at least lift a couple of fingers to get their budget.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Danger Avoid Death: [trafficticketoffice.com image 850x659]

Why is the creepy man mugging the flasher?


It's Chicago. Don't ask.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe there's just an undercurrent of anarchy in this town
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bloody idiots, that's what they get for driving on the wrong side of the road.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Maybe there's just an undercurrent of anarchy in this town


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rank amateurs

The speed cameras in Philadelphia along Roosevelt boulevard (only 8 of them) issued 700,000 tickets from June 2020 to February 2021.  The minimum fine amount of each ticket is $100 for 11-20mph over the posted speed limit.  That's at least 70 MILLION DOLLARS not including administrative fees tacked on to each ticket.

Sure, speeding went down, but the cameras still issued 225,000 tickets from February 2021 to February 2022. (another 225 million bucks)
 
petec
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lady J: assuming £130 fine per person, £900k in 18mths is 385 people per month.  I don't know if that's a lot.

I g00gled a bit, to see how busy that street is, and what the article skims over is that street is part of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial.  from sound of it, it's not a main road but traffic was cutting through to avoid congestion in rush hour.  resident feedback from the trial has been positive and it's staying in place.


so the non residents get to pay taxes for upkeep of the street, but don't get to use the road?

if the locals want a private street, they should pay the government for the land, and then make it a private road

and the locals can pay for upkeep as well
 
Nirbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Rank amateurs

The speed cameras in Philadelphia along Roosevelt boulevard (only 8 of them) issued 700,000 tickets from June 2020 to February 2021.  The minimum fine amount of each ticket is $100 for 11-20mph over the posted speed limit.  That's at least 70 MILLION DOLLARS not including administrative fees tacked on to each ticket.

Sure, speeding went down, but the cameras still issued 225,000 tickets from February 2021 to February 2022. (another 225 million bucks)


So next year's 110,000 tickets will net $55 billion?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Correction: 22.5 million dollars in revenue from February 2021 to February 2022.

Article: https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/roosevelt-boulevard-speed-cameras-northeast-philadelphia/3235193/
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nirbo: BunkyBrewman: Rank amateurs

The speed cameras in Philadelphia along Roosevelt boulevard (only 8 of them) issued 700,000 tickets from June 2020 to February 2021.  The minimum fine amount of each ticket is $100 for 11-20mph over the posted speed limit.  That's at least 70 MILLION DOLLARS not including administrative fees tacked on to each ticket.

Sure, speeding went down, but the cameras still issued 225,000 tickets from February 2021 to February 2022. (another 225 million bucks)

So next year's 110,000 tickets will net $55 billion?


forgot the . in 22.5 instead of 225

Thanks for jumping on that right away, but I don't see your correction for the 70 million dollars figures, eh?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I know this is a radical concept, but hear me out: what if all those people just stopped speeding?


Seriously.  I hate that they have signs saying where the cameras are.   Hide them so nobody knows where they are so people are either always obeying the rules or they pay a lot.

"They are picking the pockets of vulnerable residents who are already struggling"
Nope, they are catching people abusing a privilege.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Nirbo: BunkyBrewman: Rank amateurs

The speed cameras in Philadelphia along Roosevelt boulevard (only 8 of them) issued 700,000 tickets from June 2020 to February 2021.  The minimum fine amount of each ticket is $100 for 11-20mph over the posted speed limit.  That's at least 70 MILLION DOLLARS not including administrative fees tacked on to each ticket.

Sure, speeding went down, but the cameras still issued 225,000 tickets from February 2021 to February 2022. (another 225 million bucks)

So next year's 110,000 tickets will net $55 billion?

forgot the . in 22.5 instead of 225

Thanks for jumping on that right away, but I don't see your correction for the 70 million dollars figures, eh?


I'm just glad I got my snark in under the wire. I'm as lazy as I am bad at math.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nirbo: BunkyBrewman: Nirbo: BunkyBrewman: Rank amateurs

The speed cameras in Philadelphia along Roosevelt boulevard (only 8 of them) issued 700,000 tickets from June 2020 to February 2021.  The minimum fine amount of each ticket is $100 for 11-20mph over the posted speed limit.  That's at least 70 MILLION DOLLARS not including administrative fees tacked on to each ticket.

Sure, speeding went down, but the cameras still issued 225,000 tickets from February 2021 to February 2022. (another 225 million bucks)

So next year's 110,000 tickets will net $55 billion?

forgot the . in 22.5 instead of 225

Thanks for jumping on that right away, but I don't see your correction for the 70 million dollars figures, eh?

I'm just glad I got my snark in under the wire. I'm as lazy as I am bad at math.


Not as bad at math as I seem to be
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
> He claims he had no clue the camera was there due to wide planters and high signs near the device.

So you just admit you prefer to violate the law at every intersection you can?

I want these cameras gone, too, but could you please not give them ammo to justify their use???
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nirbo: At least this is an honest, "if you drive here we will fark your wallet" camera and not some "public safety" bullshiat.

Still. I believe there should be a cop anywhere it's deemed cost effective to have a camera.

Make those farkers at least lift a couple of fingers to get their budget.


You can only get 1 at a time and does 0 for other areas.  Cameras without signs and change locations monthly.  We have cameras that change location here but they have signs.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm amazed the things dont end up with bullet holes if they was around here.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Rank amateurs

The speed cameras in Philadelphia along Roosevelt boulevard (only 8 of them) issued 700,000 tickets from June 2020 to February 2021.  The minimum fine amount of each ticket is $100 for 11-20mph over the posted speed limit.  That's at least 70 MILLION DOLLARS not including administrative fees tacked on to each ticket.

Sure, speeding went down, but the cameras still issued 225,000 tickets from February 2021 to February 2022. (another 225 million bucks)


Looks likenpeople there don't mind paying to speed.

Double the fine
 
scanman61
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: This is an outrage.

Oh wait, lets look at streetview

[Fark user image image 850x465]

So, a no entry to motor vehicles sign and a enforcement camera sign.

So those that got caught ever were not looking, don't know road signs are didn't care they were banned from driving down the street.


I wonder if Google Maps was involved.

Does Maps even know about the "low traffic" zone?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Your honour, to be fair, I didn't think I would get caught!" ... is a defense that has never once worked in a court of law.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

petec: Lady J: assuming £130 fine per person, £900k in 18mths is 385 people per month.  I don't know if that's a lot.

I g00gled a bit, to see how busy that street is, and what the article skims over is that street is part of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial.  from sound of it, it's not a main road but traffic was cutting through to avoid congestion in rush hour.  resident feedback from the trial has been positive and it's staying in place.

so the non residents get to pay taxes for upkeep of the street, but don't get to use the road?

if the locals want a private street, they should pay the government for the land, and then make it a private road

and the locals can pay for upkeep as well


it's not a private street
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: pastramithemosterotic: Maybe there's just an undercurrent of anarchy in this town

[Fark user image 600x449]


That graffiti is in California, as anyone who plays geoguessr should know.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, can't LA pay someone to set these up on the 6th street bridge and send a separate reckless driving ticket for each time someone doing donuts crosses the center line?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's just not right.

UK traffic cameras should issue fines in pounds, not dollars.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.