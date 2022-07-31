 Skip to content
(Slate)   You know how the popular convention is that lottery winners end up being miserable people who blow their fortunes and ruin their lives? Yeah, it's a myth invented by jealous non-winner. Most of them do just fine, and are far happier than you   (slate.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who wouldn't be happy with two chicks at the same time...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only the screw ups make the headlines. Here you can choose to stay anonymous so there are many big winners we never hear about.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
there's a guy in the uk, real muppet, who won twice and has blown the lot.  I've got a feeling he's in prison
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Who wouldn't be happy with two chicks at the same time...


They each get four inches!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have a lot less stress, but probably still be miserable.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: there's a guy in the uk, real muppet, who won twice and has blown the lot.  I've got a feeling he's in prison


I always knew Kermit had a dark side
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Most of them do just fine, and are far happier than you"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would get a massaging chair for my prostate.

If such a thing doesn't exist, I will have one invented.
 
invictus2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: 8 inches: Who wouldn't be happy with two chicks at the same time...

They each get four inches!


Slice The Hot Dog & Hold It Open For 30 Seconds | Unforgettable Breakfast Ideas!
Youtube skiToTqjvLg
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark is always unhappy. No amount of money will fix that.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The ones who immediately change their number, cut off contact with everyone they know, and move to a different state are the happy ones.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

8 inches: Who wouldn't be happy with two chicks at the same time...


You've clearly never taken a trip with your mother and a maternal aunt....
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nirbo: I would get a massaging chair for my prostate.

If such a thing doesn't exist, I will have one invented.


Harley-Davidson sells tons of them. Of course, you then have to buy the whole wardrobe.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lady J: there's a guy in the uk, real muppet, who won twice and has blown the lot.  I've got a feeling he's in prison


Question:  Did you guys start saying "muppet" before Jim Henson or after?

/too lazy to goog
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tasteme: Lady J: there's a guy in the uk, real muppet, who won twice and has blown the lot.  I've got a feeling he's in prison

I always knew Kermit had a dark side


Exactly
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nirbo: I would get a massaging chair for my prostate.

If such a thing doesn't exist, I will have one invented.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

8 inches: Who wouldn't be happy with two chicks at the same time...


An over-achiever who wants to try three chicks at the same time.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Fark is always unhappy. No amount of money will fix that.


I've met actual billionaires, no orange Floridians need apply.

They don't seem particularly happy. It's almost like owning massive houses, fancy cars, boats with pools big enough to have their own boats in them and making regular trips to fancy restaurants and scenic locations doesn't actually make you happy.
 
aperson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice try state lottery commission.  I'm still not going to pay the state's stupid tax.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a very close, educated, financially astute relative who won a mid seven figure state lotto about 15 years ago.  He remained anonymous, didn't quit his job, he funded his 3 kids education, bought his wife a fur stole and a new [loaded] minivan, and invested the bulk of it in real estate.  If you were to ask him, he'd probably tell you that it was not worth it.  Windfalls change you in ways that you don't realize, and real estate investments are very risky.
 
palelizard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

invictus2: Wadded Beef: 8 inches: Who wouldn't be happy with two chicks at the same time...

They each get four inches!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/skiToTqjvLg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Not that I'm opposed, but most of those seemed to be "take something already good and add an egg".
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 8 inches: Who wouldn't be happy with two chicks at the same time...

You've clearly never taken a trip with your mother and a maternal aunt....


Did one of them get stuck in a wash machine?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, we saw what happened to the My Pillow guy. Managed to build a profitable, friendly company, employed a load of Americans. Then... well, he started as what he became.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Fark is always unhappy. No amount of money will fix that.


Asparagus is bad for the gout.
 
Theeng
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Happiness is an ephemeral thing, but having a lot of money to chase it helps probably.
 
Mouser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because it's a more interesting story than the one about millions of people who blow their hard-earned cash on losing lottery tickets and end up poorer than if the lottery never existed.

Lotteries are a regressive form of taxation, often directed at minorities and other folk at economic risk.  Why supposedly "progressive" Farkers here tolerate them is beyond me.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm already unhappy, I'd be OK with being rich and unhappy.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Staffist: I have a very close, educated, financially astute relative who won a mid seven figure state lotto about 15 years ago.  He remained anonymous, didn't quit his job, he funded his 3 kids education, bought his wife a fur stole and a new [loaded] minivan, and invested the bulk of it in real estate.  If you were to ask him, he'd probably tell you that it was not worth it.  Windfalls change you in ways that you don't realize, and real estate investments are very risky.


But what if I hire a financial advisor, set aside enough to live very comfortably but not opulently, and then set about buying up and cancelling medical and student debt?  I have a feeling that's a much better use of it, as long as I have enough.  And no one really needs to know about it.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Problem is there are too many people like the kind I work with

" I would hire on with the company but they pay every 2 weeks and the temp agency pays weekly"

Really?? cant manage money for more than a week?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd still have my multiple medical and psychological issues, but I'd have a significantly better computer and desk space where I spend all my time anyway. Possibly even one of those absurd scorpion style workstations. Could also afford some of the expensive meal prep services so I'd actually eat healthier stuff I don't have the energy to make myself regularly. Would definitely buy a nicer place to live, with better internet.
 
ongbok
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 8 inches: Who wouldn't be happy with two chicks at the same time...

You've clearly never taken a trip with your mother and a maternal aunt....


Hmmm... From what I've seen on Pornhub.......
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Staffist: I have a very close, educated, financially astute relative who won a mid seven figure state lotto about 15 years ago.  He remained anonymous, didn't quit his job, he funded his 3 kids education, bought his wife a fur stole and a new [loaded] minivan, and invested the bulk of it in real estate.  If you were to ask him, he'd probably tell you that it was not worth it.  Windfalls change you in ways that you don't realize, and real estate investments are very risky.

But what if I hire a financial advisor, set aside enough to live very comfortably but not opulently, and then set about buying up and cancelling medical and student debt?  I have a feeling that's a much better use of it, as long as I have enough.  And no one really needs to know about it.


Hey, I still but a ticket once in a while and dream about the what ifs.  Having a cautionary tale in your cerebellum, along with a solid financial advisor, will serve you well in your comfort.  I believe that you and I are probably very similar in that respect.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
years ago I recall reading an article about the first 20 million dollars winners in the Maryland lotto and IIRC a high percent didn't do well
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nirbo: I would get a massaging chair for my prostate.

If such a thing doesn't exist, I will have one invented.


If you're the winner of the $1.3B, I will massage your prostate
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's boomer nonsense, bitter, malicious, self-righteousness.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man bites dog sells more papers.  Also, a disproportionate amount of people bad with money throw a disproportionate amount towards lotto tickets.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The top reason lotto winners keep working: the cost of healthcare
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mouser: Because it's a more interesting story than the one about millions of people who blow their hard-earned cash on losing lottery tickets and end up poorer than if the lottery never existed.

Lotteries are a regressive form of taxation, often directed at minorities and other folk at economic risk.  Why supposedly "progressive" Farkers here tolerate them is beyond me.


Because they give a better chance at a stable, decent life than hard work at their underpaid jobs do.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Lady J: there's a guy in the uk, real muppet, who won twice and has blown the lot.  I've got a feeling he's in prison

Question:  Did you guys start saying "muppet" before Jim Henson or after?

/too lazy to goog


dunno

/also too lazy to g
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Then there's this guy;

After Michael Todd Hill collected his winnings from a $10 million lottery scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina nuclear-plant worker described the lucky 2017 event as "life-changing." Nearly five years after his win in a gas-station parking lot, he was convicted of killing his girlfriend in a hotel.

He got life in prison.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I've met actual billionaires, no orange Floridians need apply.

They don't seem particularly happy. It's almost like owning massive houses, fancy cars, boats with pools big enough to have their own boats in them and making regular trips to fancy restaurants and scenic locations doesn't actually make you happy.


They don't know the meaning of enough. They always need more.

The best way to deal with a sudden windfall is to change as little as possible. Pay off any debts, certainly. Maybe take a nice vacation you've wanted to for a long time. But don't rush out a splurge.
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Take if from me, the article is 100% correct.

media.guestofaguest.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: AsparagusFTW: Fark is always unhappy. No amount of money will fix that.

I've met actual billionaires, no orange Floridians need apply.

They don't seem particularly happy. It's almost like owning massive houses, fancy cars, boats with pools big enough to have their own boats in them and making regular trips to fancy restaurants and scenic locations doesn't actually make you happy.


I know the son of an actual pretty close to billionaire.

His Dad did RE with my father.  Dude dated my sister who was 15 years older than I.

Had the best toys.  I will never forget the wild ride down Old Cutler at 125 plus in  one of his Ferraris.

He's in jail now.  Liked to beat his wives and wave guns.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't imagine a scenario in which a giant pile of cash would make my life worse.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bslim: It's boomer nonsense, bitter, malicious, self-righteousness.


Can you show us on the doll where the boomer touched you?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like something someone in the pocket of big lottery would say just to keep people buying tickets. Now if you'll excuse me, Monday is when I buy my single weekly ticket to prepare for the mid-week disappointment of knowing I'll still have to work by Friday and the following Monday when I get my hopes up again.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This article cites 2 things:

1. A study about whether people keep working if they win the lotto
2. A site saying that a mythical statistic doesn't exist (it doesn't have ANY stat)


I don't doubt that the negative stories are overstated, but nothing in the article gave me the confidence of the author about the vast majority of them being happy.

People aren't strictly happy by default. Windfalls DO lead to complications. Those two things alone mean you'd probably get a bit of a reduction of the average happiness gain from wealth.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If money can't buy you happiness
I guess I'll have to rent it.

Weird Al
 
