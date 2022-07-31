 Skip to content
(WEAR Pensacola)   Florida Doctor trifecta in play   (weartv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ii met a woman this morning with a little service dog in training who explained to me that vaccines cause autism. And she explained the COVID VACCINE changes your DNA. In this time she told me five or six times that her husband is a doctor. I figure it's either of Divinity or Florida.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Ii met a woman this morning with a little service dog in training who explained to me that vaccines cause autism. And she explained the COVID VACCINE changes your DNA. In this time she told me five or six times that her husband is a doctor. I figure it's either of Divinity or Florida.


Or a Chiropractor?

/Why not all three?
//My chiropractor is fully vaxxed.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: edmo: Ii met a woman this morning with a little service dog in training who explained to me that vaccines cause autism. And she explained the COVID VACCINE changes your DNA. In this time she told me five or six times that her husband is a doctor. I figure it's either of Divinity or Florida.

Or a Chiropractor?

/Why not all three?
//My chiropractor is fully vaxxed.


Do you even have to go to school for that?

"Make the noise! I live for the noise!"
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash doctors preying on addicts is way more common than you think
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This particular doctor has a history of this sort of thing.  The medical board first had issues with her in 2015.  Then again in 2019.  Why does this doctor still have a license to practice medicine?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Uppal is an infectious disease doctor. The sheriff's office says she's on probation by the Florida Department of Health. According to state records, in 2015, she faced a $10,000 fine, five hours CME in ethics, a suspension and two years of probation following "allegations of committing medical malpractice." She received a reprimand and new penalties and fines in 2019 for failing to comply with an earlier directive.

That's pretty damming.    My vet got that from having a group practice assistant mess up releasing a pet without collecting payment.

Usually, a pharmacy will tip off unusual interesting drug activity.  Usually, a state law requires it.

I'm surprised that in Florida "infectious disease" doctors, or epidemiologists, like Dr. Fauci, don't have to register as criminals upon graduation from med school and are prosecuted if they don't prescribe Ivermectin for each and every patient no matter what.
 
litmik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: This particular doctor has a history of this sort of thing.  The medical board first had issues with her in 2015.  Then again in 2019.  Why does this doctor still have a license to practice medicine?


Because Florida.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought the Supreme Court ruled doctors can prescribe whatever they want to whomever they want.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unpopular opinion, it's stupid people need to see a doctor for ALL prescriptions.
That alone could save millions for us poor Americans. But. Rich jerks own our law makers and rest of you suck that CEO 🍆.
Thanks 🙄
No different than the abortion ban. You're boss and their share holders need you to pump out new employees and consumers.  Thanks old white rich people.
Fml.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unpopular opinion, it's stupid people need to see a doctor for ALL prescriptions.


They don't
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's a hard 82...*taps earpiece*
Whaa..she's...what ... REALLY?

eeeeeeeh , yikes
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: waxbeans: Unpopular opinion, it's stupid people need to see a doctor for ALL prescriptions.

They don't


🙄 yes doctors will subscribe OTC.
I'm against needing a vist/script for anything except stuff like antibiotics.

Jfc.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Ii met a woman this morning with a little service dog in training who explained to me that vaccines cause autism. And she explained the COVID VACCINE changes your DNA. In this time she told me five or six times that her husband is a doctor. I figure it's either of Divinity or Florida.


my batshiat crazy SIL Karen is just shy of becoming a Doctor. she too believes the C-19 vaccine changes your DNA. she is anti-vax, a Trumper and a holy roller. she used to be sane but I think her husband's death has made her insane. it's so sad; she's otherwise a very sweet person and she has a very high IQ. she used to be one of my favorite people but now I just keep my mouth shut around her.
 
alex10294
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Unobtanium: edmo: Ii met a woman this morning with a little service dog in training who explained to me that vaccines cause autism. And she explained the COVID VACCINE changes your DNA. In this time she told me five or six times that her husband is a doctor. I figure it's either of Divinity or Florida.

Or a Chiropractor?

/Why not all three?
//My chiropractor is fully vaxxed.

Do you even have to go to school for that?

"Make the noise! I live for the noise!"


You're thinking of naturopathic medicine (in most places).   Chiropractors go to postgrad school.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: edmo: Ii met a woman this morning with a little service dog in training who explained to me that vaccines cause autism. And she explained the COVID VACCINE changes your DNA. In this time she told me five or six times that her husband is a doctor. I figure it's either of Divinity or Florida.

my batshiat crazy SIL Karen is just shy of becoming a Doctor. she too believes the C-19 vaccine changes your DNA. she is anti-vax, a Trumper and a holy roller. she used to be sane but I think her husband's death has made her insane. it's so sad; she's otherwise a very sweet person and she has a very high IQ. she used to be one of my favorite people but now I just keep my mouth shut around her.


I think you're overlooking a much simpler solution.
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They say you can't judge a book by it's cover.

3gz8cg829c.execute-api.us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size


I say don't get medical advice from that person.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Valter: They say you can't judge a book by it's cover.

[3gz8cg829c.execute-api.us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 643x363]

I say don't get medical advice from that person.


Rawr. She could toss me around the room

/don't kink shame
 
