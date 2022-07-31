 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   Man uses YouTube tutorials and super glue to perform nose job on himself. Hospital nose how well this went   (odditycentral.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Surgery, Brazilian man, Plastic surgery, Hospital, Physician, Sao Paolo man, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 3:14 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Got your nose" is a two player game, my friend.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Linky no workee for me.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He bacame the man who nose too little.
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's why I only listen to professionals
on tiktok.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That website gave my phone a nose job.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Digital Underground - No Nose Job (Official Music Video)
Youtube dDy4bp9nKf0
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I use health insurance. Or in lieu of that a doctor. I guess if you don't have access to either but you've got an internet connection, you live in one backassward place buddy.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I smell a Netflix deal!
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
assets.mugglenet.comView Full Size

"Ha-ha!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: I use health insurance. Or in lieu of that a doctor. I guess if you don't have access to either but you've got an internet connection, you live in one backassward place buddy.


Cosmetic surgery isn't covered by any health insurance or even socialized medicine.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This dude is an amateur. Last week I circumcised myself and actually made it bigger in the process. Now it's 4 inches instead of 3.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.