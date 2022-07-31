 Skip to content
Woman "wasn't prepared for the price" after ordering food that probably had the price right next to it when she ordered
The_Sponge
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow
2 hours ago  
Milkshakes are expensive. News at 11.
 
Pocket Ninja
2 hours ago  
The prices might have been next to each individual item, subby, but did the menu have pre-tallied totals of all the possible combinations she might have ordered so she could know how much it would cost as a complete order? I doubt that. I doubt that highly.
 
Thoreny
2 hours ago  
No one should have to pay ~$100 for the few items that were bought.

That's insane.

That's insane.
 
koder
2 hours ago  
Emma then went on to explain that there is a different meal option, which offers two tenders, Texas toast, fries, carrots, cucumber and a carton drink for £5 - but this is reserved for kids 10 and under.

Warning: for readers still reading while reaching this point in the article, know that it gets better, you are still loved, and you matter in the world.
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  
Not really. A lot of high end restaurant give 'priceless' menus...especially to women and guys entertaining clients on expense accounts.

These are/used to be called 'blind menu' that would just list the item...no price.
It was a way of not making the woman uncomfortable (and feeling like that have to 'put out for a price')
And a way of not making a client uncomfortable (and feeling like they have to 'put out for a price)

This isn't a new thing...it's been pretty much common in 'old school' fancy pants places for decades.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Menu#:~:text=The%20%22blind%20menu%22%20was%20distributed,guests%20feel%20more%20comfortable%20ordering.
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  

Oh, I RTFA...Fark that, it's not a 'blind menu' or sexism. It's Fast Food Fish and Chips with a Kiosk ripping everyone off.  The place is just hiding their prices on the Kiosk ordering system and give the guest a 'suprise' in hopes they don't complain...but hey, they already swiped the card, so have fun getting that refund.
 
Fano
33 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Milkshakes are expensive. News at 11.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: No one should have to pay ~$100 for the few items that were bought.

That's insane.


$20 per head isn't crazy for 3x chicken, fries and a shake. It's expensive but not crazy.
 
waxbeans
32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: No one should have to pay ~$100 for the few items that were bought.

That's insane.


Or have less kids?


Getting off of her, dude.
 
hissatsu
30 minutes ago  
Fried Chicken, Fries, and Shakes for everybody? I'm guessing this isn't the first or last time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
30 minutes ago  

Fano: scottydoesntknow: Milkshakes are expensive. News at 11.

[Fark user image 425x319]


Now I need a milkshake.
 
foo monkey
29 minutes ago  
Distraught at the news.

images.genius.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
29 minutes ago  

Fano: scottydoesntknow: Milkshakes are expensive. News at 11.

You can buy a full milkshake maker for half that bill, or just twice the cost of the milk shakes.
 
baronbloodbath
29 minutes ago  
This lady is an idiot. This isn't overpriced -$78 to feed five people, with milkshakes, is not that much. Works out to $15/$16 a person. Maybe they should have thought about that before dropping $30 on milkshakes.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
27 minutes ago  
What I call the 5 Guys effect.  How can a burger and fries cost that much???
 
gameshowhost
27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


don't look up!
 
Turbo Cojones
27 minutes ago  

optikeye: Not really. A lot of high end restaurant give 'priceless' menus...especially to women and guys entertaining clients on expense accounts.

These are/used to be called 'blind menu' that would just list the item...no price.
It was a way of not making the woman uncomfortable (and feeling like that have to 'put out for a price')
And a way of not making a client uncomfortable (and feeling like they have to 'put out for a price)

This isn't a new thing...it's been pretty much common in 'old school' fancy pants places for decades.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Menu#:~:text=The%20%22blind%20menu%22%20was%20distributed,guests%20feel%20more%20comfortable%20ordering.


Popular with the Gilead set
 
Literally Addicted
27 minutes ago  
I'd be curious to know how good those fries are for £5 each.
 
foo monkey
26 minutes ago  

Fano: scottydoesntknow: Milkshakes are expensive. News at 11.

[Fark user image 425x319]


Q:  Why did the priest buy a blender?
A:  Because his milkshakes bring altar boys to the yard.
 
Trocadero
26 minutes ago  
Eh, the internet almost never lists prices unless you actually click on a Google/Amazon link (which conveniently gives you internet tracking herpes). Not surprising fast food joints are doing it, especially b/c they're trying so damn hard to make you use the app or touchscreen kiosk instead of hiring human beings.
 
NobleHam
25 minutes ago  

optikeye: The place is just hiding their prices on the Kiosk ordering system


They didn't hide shiat, she's just complaining about the cost.
 
gameshowhost
25 minutes ago  

optikeye: Not really. A lot of high end restaurant give 'priceless' menus...especially to women and guys entertaining clients on expense accounts.

These are/used to be called 'blind menu' that would just list the item...no price.
It was a way of not making the woman uncomfortable (and feeling like that have to 'put out for a price')
And a way of not making a client uncomfortable (and feeling like they have to 'put out for a price)

This isn't a new thing...it's been pretty much common in 'old school' fancy pants places for decades.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Menu#:~:text=The%20%22blind%20menu%22%20was%20distributed,guests%20feel%20more%20comfortable%20ordering.


TIL fast food chicken dining is practically 'old school' fancy.
 
milkandcheese
22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
22 minutes ago  
When supply chains get disrupted it lasts a long time to get back on course... you also live on an ISLAND and import costs are gonna go up bc of supply issues. You're part of a global economy.

It's almost like there's a cause AND an effect!

It's almost like there's a cause AND an effect!
 
12349876
21 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: I'd be curious to know how good those fries are for £5 each.


Unless this place is crazy expensive even compared to Five Guys, £5 fries would be like the regular fries and it's way too much for one adult much less one kid. The shakes would also be much bigger than a small Wendy's Frosty which is all one kid needs.  Do some sharing and you can cut the price down a lot.
 
The Bunyip
21 minutes ago  
How much?


Hot Dog and a Shake
Youtube VzopTKMMD4w


/ Here's one for the road
// One shot for the real go-getter
// Silly rabbit, you know just what it takes
 
bughunter
20 minutes ago  
Stories like this is why I only eat out at the Y these days.
 
Jairzinho
19 minutes ago  
She should try taking the kids to the movies, and buy just a regular size popcorn and drinks to each of them.
Then she can complain.
Then she can complain.
 
X-Geek
16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No, she ordered five $5 shakes.

/£, whatever

/£, whatever
 
Nobody in Peculiar
15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x496]


Welcome to

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
8 minutes ago  
Fast food ain't cheap anymore news at 11!

You want cheap fried chicken and fries? Buy a tub of lard, potatoes, some eggs, breadcrumbs etc. And quarter up a whole chicken. That lard will last for a while sealed in your fridge, reuse a few times.
 
majestic
7 minutes ago  
Holy cow! I had no idea Slim Chickens had gotten that big. They are based out of my little town in Arkansas. And honestly, their food is not very good. But I've never understood why there are so many chicken strip/fingers places anyway. I mean, just off the top of my head I can think of Slim's, Zaxbys, Chick Fil A, Cane's.... not to mention all of the convenience stores and fast food joints that serve chicken strips and fingers.

It's like people's tastebuds never matured over the last 30+ years.

It's like people's tastebuds never matured over the last 30+ years.
 
Magorn
6 minutes ago  
I just love the fact that there is a chicken joint in the UK named Slim Chicken's

Yee-haw

Yee-haw

authorsden.comView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
6 minutes ago  

Thoreny: No one should have to pay ~$100 for the few items that were bought.

That's insane.


64 pounds is about $77.

And "the few items" was food for 5.  Yea, it's expensive, but not outrageous.
 
Birnone
5 minutes ago  
A pet peeve of mine is when someone invites me somewhere and plays it off like they know the place. The implication is also that they know the costs associated with that place. Then we get there and the truth comes out, they've never been there before. Now I'm stuck somewhere with them and they won't be able to pay, which means I'll be expected to cough up the money when I didn't agree to that and wouldn't have agreed to that had they told me they have never been there before.
 
The Exit Stencilist
4 minutes ago  
All I wanted was chicken tendies, not Einstein maths!
 
phedex
3 minutes ago  

majestic: Holy cow! I had no idea Slim Chickens had gotten that big. They are based out of my little town in Arkansas. And honestly, their food is not very good. But I've never understood why there are so many chicken strip/fingers places anyway. I mean, just off the top of my head I can think of Slim's, Zaxbys, Chick Fil A, Cane's.... not to mention all of the convenience stores and fast food joints that serve chicken strips and fingers.

It's like people's tastebuds never matured over the last 30+ years.


its nothing new, i remember being a 5 year old, getting "broasters chicken" from various gas stations in southern indiana in the mid 80s.  everything from tenders to gizzards and of course the battered chicken wedges, and probably had been selling them for 20 years too.

they're still a thing but much less widespread compared to back then; probably due to the more franchised gas stations around nowadays.
 
Kalashinator
3 minutes ago  
Vincent Vega sympathizes.
 
optikeye
1 minute ago  

Turbo Cojones: optikeye: Not really. A lot of high end restaurant give 'priceless' menus...especially to women and guys entertaining clients on expense accounts.

These are/used to be called 'blind menu' that would just list the item...no price.
It was a way of not making the woman uncomfortable (and feeling like that have to 'put out for a price')
And a way of not making a client uncomfortable (and feeling like they have to 'put out for a price)

This isn't a new thing...it's been pretty much common in 'old school' fancy pants places for decades.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Menu#:~:text=The%20%22blind%20menu%22%20was%20distributed,guests%20feel%20more%20comfortable%20ordering.

Popular with the Gilead set


The priceless menus were also used for Corporate Males, taking other Corporate Males out for dinner.
Also in the Pharma Industry and Doctors, and DC for Lobbyists.
When one of the Apple reps, a female, would take our group out...we got priceless menus at a fancy seafood/steakhouse place and I was just an installer for State Education.
 
waxbeans
1 minute ago  

baronbloodbath: This lady is an idiot. This isn't overpriced -$78 to feed five people, with milkshakes, is not that much. Works out to $15/$16 a person. Maybe they should have thought about that before dropping $30 on milkshakes.


?
So 15 is the new 5?
Displayed 42 of 42 comments
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.