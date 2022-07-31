 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   'Jello Skin' is apparently a desirable look now. Subby's quite happy with his bacon fat and bourbon skin, thankyouverymuch   (cnn.com) divider line
49
    More: Weird, Collagen, skin care, donut skin, beauty influencer Ava Lee, Skin, jello skin, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C  
•       •       •

1333 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Q:  Why do people in Sweden like yellow?

A:  Because it yiggles when you eat it.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have no idea what to say.  none.

there it is... I've run out of thoughts.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Q:  Why do people in Sweden like yellow?

A:  Because it yiggles when you eat it.


Now I am Curious.
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes 100% pure unadulterated duck semen to get them jello cheeks
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an ad.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Editor's note: Jell-O, the food, is a trademark, but when referring to the beauty trend we use lowercase.)
Evidently the use of lower case voids any copyright infringement. Is that the journalist's version of gold fringe?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jello skin is alright but cottage cheese thighs are where it's at.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Is that the journalist's version of gold fringe?


Good thing you said "gold fringe" in lowercase.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What jello skin may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more into fresh fruit for rotting vegetables.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm old but - no.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Editor's note: Jell-O, the food, is a trademark, but when referring to the beauty trend we use lowercase.)
Evidently the use of lower case voids any copyright infringement. Is that the journalist's version of gold fringe?


They're simply lazy and unwilling to use the term gelatin.

Probably because it invokes this:

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


A modern movement is trying to bring this back, they're trying to use the term "aspic" to make it seem fresh when it's still just food items embedded in semitranslucent gelatin.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: DRTFA: Editor's note: Jell-O, the food, is a trademark, but when referring to the beauty trend we use lowercase.)
Evidently the use of lower case voids any copyright infringement. Is that the journalist's version of gold fringe?

They're simply lazy and unwilling to use the term gelatin.

Probably because it invokes this:

[hips.hearstapps.com image 527x296]

A modern movement is trying to bring this back, they're trying to use the term "aspic" to make it seem fresh when it's still just food items embedded in semitranslucent gelatin.


Not gonna lie. I'm gonna eat that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN -- Like the world is just too scary for normal people and you need a guide to navigate the "beauty aisle" at the super market.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I have no idea what to say.  none.

there it is... I've run out of thoughts.


Thank you. My brain completely stoppered up.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I have no idea what to say.  none.

there it is... I've run out of thoughts.


Can I sit with you?  Of you take care of being speechless, I can be responsible for staring dumbly.  I'm very good at looking stupid.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is stupid.


Where is the thread for Nichelle Nichols????
/R.I.P.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gassy Snake: This is stupid.


Where is the thread for Nichelle Nichols????
/R.I.P.


I submitted one but haven't seen it yet.

'Hailing frequencies closed.'
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: aspic


King Crimson - Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part I (OFFICIAL)
Youtube CVb2tnFN5AA
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That plumpness and elasticity is an indicator of ample collagen levels in the skin.

That's also an indicator of how many nuts you have stored away for the winter.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cnn doing ads for people's tiktoks wow, wonder how much that article cost
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The promise of pudding skin singles has my attention.  Not a fan of jello or Jell-O

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jello has always been very anti skin(head)

static.stereogum.comView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step one to getting jello skin: Be young.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Congratulations to these ladies.  They really know how to break the mold.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
wut?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ThirstyCraig: Jello has always been very anti skin(head)

[static.stereogum.com image 850x747]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


San Francisco's loss was punk rock's gain...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: DRTFA: They're simply lazy and unwilling to use the term gelatin.

Probably because it invokes this:

[hips.hearstapps.com image 527x296]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reporter and editor sound like they are compensating for something (fat faces).

I wonder what it is? (It's fat faces, and everything else)
 
rethian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starlost: I'm more into fresh fruit for rotting vegetables.


food served at inexpensive hotels in Cambodia is also supposed to work
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Colour me surprised that this summer's beauty trend was cellulite, but it appears I was mistaken.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

extrafancy: Jello skin is alright but cottage cheese thighs are where it's at.


And stretch marks. No snark. I love them.  And big butts. 😏
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rethian: starlost: I'm more into fresh fruit for rotting vegetables.

food served at inexpensive hotels in Cambodia is also supposed to work


Don't be a star belly sneetch.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: [Fark user image image 498x373]


That seems dark now.

Fudge pudding seems dirty now.
Also when Bill Cosby was done did he tell his rape victims to pull up their 👖? 🤔
fark him and the GOP
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Madstand: What jello skin may look like.

[Fark user image image 640x480]


No. That is Luminol skin.
🤮
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: DRTFA: Editor's note: Jell-O, the food, is a trademark, but when referring to the beauty trend we use lowercase.)
Evidently the use of lower case voids any copyright infringement. Is that the journalist's version of gold fringe?

They're simply lazy and unwilling to use the term gelatin.

Probably because it invokes this:

[hips.hearstapps.com image 527x296]

A modern movement is trying to bring this back, they're trying to use the term "aspic" to make it seem fresh when it's still just food items embedded in semitranslucent gelatin.


Mmmmmmm
Homer gifs here for miles.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Freschel: TWX: DRTFA: Editor's note: Jell-O, the food, is a trademark, but when referring to the beauty trend we use lowercase.)
Evidently the use of lower case voids any copyright infringement. Is that the journalist's version of gold fringe?

They're simply lazy and unwilling to use the term gelatin.

Probably because it invokes this:

[hips.hearstapps.com image 527x296]

A modern movement is trying to bring this back, they're trying to use the term "aspic" to make it seem fresh when it's still just food items embedded in semitranslucent gelatin.

Not gonna lie. I'm gonna eat that.


🏆 🏆🐔 🍽

/
We need an aspic emoji
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I once tried making cookies with reclaimed bacon fat. They were not good.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: TWX: DRTFA: They're simply lazy and unwilling to use the term gelatin.

Probably because it invokes this:

[hips.hearstapps.com image 527x296]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 298x367]


people with no lips freak me out. i know they are the way God made them but it gives me the Willies.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Would jello wrestling be a whole body treatment for jello skin?
DNRTFA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So now it's good for your whole face to look like a glazed doughnut?
 
cefm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Truly an icon of beauty.
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some women get this through the ancient Japanese art of bukkake.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: That plumpness and elasticity is an indicator of ample collagen levels in the skin.
That's also an indicator of how many nuts you have stored away for the winter


It's a sign of how much collagen they've had injected under their skin.
Influencers need to die, particularly beauty influencers.

"Jello $kin is so much more than how your skin looks," the beauty influencer tells us. "There isn't one product that will help you get it; it'$ a whole life$tyle."
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lady J: I have no idea what to say.  none.

there it is... I've run out of thoughts.


Finally!
 
Klom Dark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DRTFA: Editor's note: Jell-O, the food, is a trademark, but when referring to the beauty trend we use lowercase.)
Evidently the use of lower case voids any copyright infringement. Is that the journalist's version of gold fringe?


And they'll huff, and they'll puff, and they'll blow your house down. Even if your dad is Pig Nugent.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.