 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Finally, a Guinness World Record all your neighborhood first-graders will care about   (ksl.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Logan, Utah, Cache Valley residents, Company officials, Logan break, Smithfield, Utah, Guinness World Records, largest bowl of macaroni, Twin Galaxies  
•       •       •

953 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 2:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before, "remember when Guinness records meant something?"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would that record be "World's Biggest Poopie Head?"

/my son hated boxed mac and cheese
//he had to be forced to try the real homemade thing
///which he now reqeusts
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kraft was comfort food for me growing up and I still enjoy it periodically
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nothing beats slime!
https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2022/07/29/canada-Guinness-World-Records-largest-slime-making-lesson/9871659113562/
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Kraft was comfort food for me growing up and I still enjoy it periodically


Me too. I made some recently out of nostalgia and by the third bite I was gagging. Did they change the recipe?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: johnny_vegas: Kraft was comfort food for me growing up and I still enjoy it periodically

Me too. I made some recently out of nostalgia and by the third bite I was gagging. Did they change the recipe?


You have to stir in a can of tuna first.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting "feats of flatulence" & put on my tracksuit in hopes of defending my records.
I'm ever-so pissed & wish to bury food-snob Smitts in a giant tub of KD!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

blondambition: johnny_vegas: Kraft was comfort food for me growing up and I still enjoy it periodically

Me too. I made some recently out of nostalgia and by the third bite I was gagging. Did they change the recipe?


They probably just cut costs at some point by using a lower grade sawdust and/or mixed in more factory floor sweepings.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
what about nuggets.  everyone loves nuggs
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
my son hated boxed mac and cheese

The last time I made Kraft Mac and Cheese was 16 years ago when my son was about 2.

Mrs bughunter had traveled to a professional conference and left me and bughunter 2.0 alone, so I thought it would be a good idea to introduce the boy to that perennial kids' favorite.  (She refused to even buy it...)

Consistent with her impeccably inconvenient telephone timing, she called to check in right when it was time to drain the pasta, so I put her on speaker.

"Hi!  You're on speaker.  Dinner's almost ready."

"Oh!  What are you guys having?"

"Umm..." The realization that she wouldn't approve had only halfway surfaced in my brain.  "Macaroni and cheese."

"Really?  Homemade?"

"No, Kraft Dinner."  I put a big, expectant grin on my face for the boy.  He looked like he couldn't wait, either.

"EWWWWWWW!!"  (I don't think I used enough 'W's, but I'll spare you...)

The look on my son's face fell.

He wouldn't even try one bite.  I had make him some pasta with butter.

/I ate the entire thing by myself
//but as a Naruto fanatic, the boy will eat anything labeled "Ramen"
///csb
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not baked. So. Meh.
 
August11
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a profoundly crappy little article. And three photos taken by someone other than a photographer?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is triggering me some Nam style work flashbacks. Foodsafe tools were blue. Any color besides black is fine, for obvious reasons. You just have to have a company policy in place. Our garbage shovels were grey.

The hat and watch is making me twitch.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I was like holy crap, that's a big bowl of mac and cheese," one person in attendance said.

That quote needs to be accompanied by one of those "Voices in the Street" attributions from The Onion:


Fark user imageView Full Size
"I was like holy crap, that's a big bowl of mac and cheese."

Jennifer Hogan, Chief Linguistics Analyst
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.