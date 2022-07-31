 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Some drug cartel failed to follow one of the most basic rules of drug smuggling: conceal the product well. Pablo Escobar esta muy decepcionado   (bbc.com) divider line
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Harry Chapin inconsolable
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NCA branch operations manager Adam Berry said the seizure would be "a huge blow" to the criminals behind it.

Cue, sweet summer child quote
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
🎶  Coca...Cocabanana 🎶
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby is crazy. everything in that box is clearly a banana.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/B-A-N-A-N-A-S
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're going to put bananas and cocaine in a box, you need to toss in a few spiders. Spiders will keep even the most fearless customs officers from giving it more than a cursory glance.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My banana certainly gets a woman high.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I farking love bananas!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The banana cartels of the world may be horribly exploitative but they do have some good corrugate.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah this is the easy find for customs to find and look good on TV. Meanwhile the shipping container full of coke just passed through.
 
