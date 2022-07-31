 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Maine needs six inches, really, really badly   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Precipitation, Meteorology, Aroostook County, Maine, Maine, Rain, foot of rain, state's population, Warm front  
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thug Life 8 Inches
Youtube Ux4X-_-1OGU
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, two gun nuts?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need it down here too (PA). We need a good two days of constant rain. Our garden is established and native, but we've still had to sneak a watering or two.
The lawn's brown but that's fine because f*ck lawns.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nature: I hear you! 12 inches will be delivered between 1pm and 3pm on Sept 4th.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
6 internet profile inches or 6 actual inches?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wish I could ship them some of what we're getting here in NC. We've gotten nearly 8" this month alone.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife says "join the club".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thoreny: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ux4X-_-1OGU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


tee hee
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But I thought the guy with the snowball standing in the Congressional chamber said we didn't have to worry about environmental issues?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: My wife says "join the club".


Is there an email signup or is this one of those things where I have to download an app first so that all my data is mined?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: My wife says "join the club".


Isn't that supposed to be 'you're mom' instead if 'my wife?'

🤔.... Dad?!
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We are in an La Niña period.  Once it shifts back to an El Niño, people will be complaining about
too much rain and not warm enough.  It's called a CYCLE.
 
