(Al Jazeera)   Best Korea manages to do what no other nation has done, beat the "fever" with only 74 deaths. Nation celebrates with flyby of the Flying Pigs squadron   (aljazeera.com) divider line
p51d007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Proving LOCK DOWNS work?  LOL
No people allowed OUT of the country.
No people allowed INTO the country.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To be fair, starving to death before you can die of COVID is a way to beat the statisticals that most of us wouldn't prefer to use.
 
funmonger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Flying Pig
Youtube gl-iutItKlA
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TFH:

Best Korea manages to do what no other nation has done, beat the "fever" with only 74 deaths.

TFA:

Shin Young-jeon, a professor at Hanyang University's medical school in Seoul, said such a low number of deaths was nearly "impossible" to achieve.

"It could result from a combination of a lack of testing capacity, counting issues given the fact that old people have higher chances of dying from COVID-19 mostly from home, and political reasons that the leadership do not want to publicise a massive death toll," he wrote in an analysis released on Friday.

Infectious disease experts have cast doubt on official updates on North Korea's outbreak since the beginning, with the World Health Organization (WHO) saying last month it believed the situation was getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data.

Yeah...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now technically,
If they die by the firing squad first, coronavirus didn't kill them <guy_pointing_to_head.jpg>
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All those other people must have died from the flu and starvation
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not certain that I find this to be entirely believable.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't have new cases if you aren't testing.  Or straight up lying.

/second guy pointing to head dot gif
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Deviant regimes tend to have a lack of reliable reporting. You might even suspect them of bending reality to suit their whims.
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kim counts Covid deaths like DeSantis.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If there is an uptick in deaths, it's probably just people whose hearts burst from having so much love for Dear Leader.
 
Shryke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Norks use a parasite that eats COVID. And your brain.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't die from COVID-19 if you're killed by the firing squad for coughing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/and isn't living in dprk a morbidity? no i didn't mean 'comorbidity'.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just like the fact that he's shed so much tonnage recently that
when he wears white, he doesn't remind me of an IMAX screen as much.
 
