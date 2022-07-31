 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Fence post that caused village to be evacuated to the left, posts asking what kind of fence post looks like a bomb to the right   (bbc.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Village, village hall, unexploded bomb, Durant, police tape, village, old fence post, Red Cross  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 12:12 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One with this on top.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Boy all those pics sure helped...
 
Spikescape
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably looks a lot like this, which was set up during a WW2 reenactment day near a train station in a small UK town I visited in 2017. Just a metal thing sticking out of the ground at an odd angle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Better safe than boomy.
 
ayrlander [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"posts asking what kind of fence post looks like a bomb to the right"

We wouldn't have to ask if that fine example of award winning journalism had bothered including ONE GOSH DARNED PHOTO of the thing.  Instead of a couple of cops standing around like there's a school shooting going on.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.