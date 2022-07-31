 Skip to content
(Mic)   White Americans not understanding their own history example number eleventy kajillion: people renting out former slave quarters on Airbnb   (mic.com) divider line
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeezus friggin Christ.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 A lot of 'tiny homes' were/are repurposed slave quarters. Tho the owner shouldn't brag up that angle.

I wish they'd refurbish/redo the 'shotgun shacks' on the southside of our city. They were basically homes for poor black people that could, with some care, be repurposed into trendy 2 person low cost housing for students and tech workers. Tiny Homes before Tiny Homes were trending.

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the listing boldly says that the cottage once served as a slave quarters in the 1830s before it was used as a sharecropper cabin and later a medical office

So it continued being slave quarters of sorts, a legacy that continues to this day.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused. Was every building that still stands in whole or in part that once served as some manner of slave quarters supposed to be preserved as some sort of a museum or shrine and used for no other purpose ever? Was there ever any sort of concerted push to establish a nation-wide network of historical points slave cabins across the nation? Are people who own property today that might still have a slave cabin or the remnants of slave cabins on them obligated to allow people onto their property to quietly examine them and learn what history they can offer? Are owners allowed to tear down slave cabins on their property, or must they be preserved? Is this as bad, worse, or equal to, say, operating a hotel in an old prison site, or renting out rooms in what used to be a mental asylum? What about renting out rooms in a house where people were murdered or tortured? Would that be a similar outrage?

And what if your rental is designed to educate people? What if you include lots of educational material in the cottage -- brochures about the former plantation, descriptions of what a slave's life was actually like, photos of what the cabin once looked like when it was lived in? Does that suddenly make it acceptable? If not, why?

I guess if you woke up this morning and had nothing to be outraged about, this serves nicely in a good sort of kneejerk way. But it's a stretch.

Oh and this:

some have referred to those Southern plantations as "America's Auschwitz," referencing one of the most well-known Holocaust concentration camps,

The people who make this reference? They're utter idiots.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. Was every building that still stands in whole or in part that once served as some manner of slave quarters supposed to be preserved as some sort of a museum or shrine and used for no other purpose ever? Was there ever any sort of concerted push to establish a nation-wide network of historical points slave cabins across the nation? Are people who own property today that might still have a slave cabin or the remnants of slave cabins on them obligated to allow people onto their property to quietly examine them and learn what history they can offer? Are owners allowed to tear down slave cabins on their property, or must they be preserved? Is this as bad, worse, or equal to, say, operating a hotel in an old prison site, or renting out rooms in what used to be a mental asylum? What about renting out rooms in a house where people were murdered or tortured? Would that be a similar outrage?

And what if your rental is designed to educate people? What if you include lots of educational material in the cottage -- brochures about the former plantation, descriptions of what a slave's life was actually like, photos of what the cabin once looked like when it was lived in? Does that suddenly make it acceptable? If not, why?

I guess if you woke up this morning and had nothing to be outraged about, this serves nicely in a good sort of kneejerk way. But it's a stretch.

Oh and this:

some have referred to those Southern plantations as "America's Auschwitz," referencing one of the most well-known Holocaust concentration camps,

The people who make this reference? They're utter idiots.


The answer to all your questions except one is NO

Follow up reasoning is simple: "DON'T CHURCH UP YOUR REAL ESTATE LISTING BY CALLING IT FORMER SLAVE-QUARTERS"

Oh and the one? "Is this as bad, worse, or equal to, say, operating a hotel in an old prison site, or renting out rooms in what used to be a mental asylum?"


It's WORSE
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let's burn down Monticello and Mt Vernon.
Then we can raze ChinaTown in San Francisco and put up rows and rows of StarBucks and Panda Express.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

marklar2012: Follow up reasoning is simple: "DON'T CHURCH UP YOUR REAL ESTATE LISTING BY CALLING IT FORMER SLAVE-QUARTERS"


So people should not reference the historical qualities of buildings. Got it. Nothing happened here, ever. And if it did happen, nothing else can ever happen here ever again.

Should some slave quarters be preserved as historical sites? Absolutely. Lots of them. Every state that had slavery should have places where people can see, as it actually was, what happened there. But slave quarters that aren't preserved are just buildings. Period. They can be torn down, modified, added onto, and otherwise changed. There's absolutely nothing wrong with keeping in mind the original history of the building when that happens. If you think there is, that's unfortunate because it's a very unrealistic worldview. But there's no point in arguing with you about it, so I'll just let you go on with your morning fury.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No fury, I'm just someone who was stuck with a "of course your ancestors owned slaves" last name. Encounter this all the time, and I don't like seeing people, relatives included, glamorizing plantations and slave quarters.

You seem to have a handle on preserving history vs monetizing it. The guy posting about burning Monticello doesn't seem to grasp it.

There's a huge difference in quietly repurposing or museum-ing the building vs advertising it as a former slave quarters (instead of acknowledging it in something like an asterisk at the bottom)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The slave quarters at the farm in upstate NY in "The Happening" was a plot point with Markey Mark stuck in the Owners house using the 'speaking tube' to talk to his wife in the slaves quarters. And yes, they called it slaves quarters.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, all these properties should be demolished. The owners should receive no compensation, because their ancestors made money from slaves 150 to 200 years ago.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just come up with a whitey name for them.  "Hi, welcome, you'll be staying in the Honky House and your friends will be over there in the Cracker Shack at the end of White Bread Boulevard.  Here's your complimentary jar of mayonnaise and an autographed picture of Mitt Romney.  Now that's a man who timely files his taxes."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The cabin shown in TFA looks nicer, and bigger, than my current apartment.

Hoist it on a flatbed and ship it north.  I'll park it on some cheap real estate and live in it.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"chore lists"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"This doesn't bother me and, as long as you follow my advice on how it should be handled, it won't bother you either. Disagreements on this mean you are dumb and being angry on purpose. The end"
-The Whitest Opinion You Know
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: A lot of 'tiny homes' were/are repurposed slave quarters. Tho the owner shouldn't brag up that angle.

I wish they'd refurbish/redo the 'shotgun shacks' on the southside of our city. They were basically homes for poor black people that could, with some care, be repurposed into trendy 2 person low cost housing for students and tech workers. Tiny Homes before Tiny Homes were trending.


Elvis was raised in a Shotgun Shack.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

optikeye: A lot of 'tiny homes' were/are repurposed slave quarters. Tho the owner shouldn't brag up that angle.

I wish they'd refurbish/redo the 'shotgun shacks' on the southside of our city. They were basically homes for poor black people that could, with some care, be repurposed into trendy 2 person low cost housing for students and tech workers. Tiny Homes before Tiny Homes were trending.

Some of my friends had those when they were little.
Alebak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They under plenty, they just don't care. Not when there's immediate profit to be made. It's not slave quarters it's a resource to be exploited.
 
JRoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But they pass the slavings back to you!
 
